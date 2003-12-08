Bioenergy Options for a Cleaner Environment: in Developed and Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443515, 9780080527949

Bioenergy Options for a Cleaner Environment: in Developed and Developing Countries

1st Edition

Authors: Ralph Sims
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443515
eBook ISBN: 9780080527949
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th December 2003
Page Count: 198
Description

Bioenergy Options for a Cleaner Environment describes the biomass resource and its delivery. A panel of international experts describe the range of conversion technologies both commercially available and under development, and explore the technical, environmental and socio-economic barriers and benefits of using biomass in both developed and developing countries.

Key Features

  • Covers a number of perspectives, taking the reader through the whole process from the bioenergy resource through conversion to fuel, to policy issues
  • World class Editor and contributors
  • Accessible and useful to those working in agriculture, forestry and planning, as well as energy researchers

Readership

Academics, government researchers, postgraduate students in bioenergy, forestry and agriculture, + planners and developers.

Table of Contents

Biomass and resources, Ralph E H Sims and Nasir El Bassam Delivering the biomass to the conversion plant, Ralph E H Sims Heat, power and combined heat and power, Ralph P Overend Liquid and gaseous biomass fuels, Koon Ong Lim and Ralph E H Sims Policy options and strategies for market development of biomass : an Asian-Pacific perspective, Kyi Lwin Biomass - the fuel of the rural poor in developing countries, Pradeep Chaturvedi

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080443515
eBook ISBN:
9780080527949

About the Author

Ralph Sims

Affiliations and Expertise

Massey University, New Zealand

Ratings and Reviews

