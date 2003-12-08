Bioenergy Options for a Cleaner Environment: in Developed and Developing Countries
1st Edition
Description
Bioenergy Options for a Cleaner Environment describes the biomass resource and its delivery. A panel of international experts describe the range of conversion technologies both commercially available and under development, and explore the technical, environmental and socio-economic barriers and benefits of using biomass in both developed and developing countries.
Key Features
- Covers a number of perspectives, taking the reader through the whole process from the bioenergy resource through conversion to fuel, to policy issues
- World class Editor and contributors
- Accessible and useful to those working in agriculture, forestry and planning, as well as energy researchers
Readership
Academics, government researchers, postgraduate students in bioenergy, forestry and agriculture, + planners and developers.
Table of Contents
Biomass and resources, Ralph E H Sims and Nasir El Bassam Delivering the biomass to the conversion plant, Ralph E H Sims Heat, power and combined heat and power, Ralph P Overend Liquid and gaseous biomass fuels, Koon Ong Lim and Ralph E H Sims Policy options and strategies for market development of biomass : an Asian-Pacific perspective, Kyi Lwin Biomass - the fuel of the rural poor in developing countries, Pradeep Chaturvedi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 8th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080443515
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527949
About the Author
Ralph Sims
Affiliations and Expertise
Massey University, New Zealand