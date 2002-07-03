Preface Note to the Reader Glossary

CHEMIOSMOTIC ENERGY TRANSDUCTION Introduction The Chemiosmotic Theory: Fundamentals The Basic Morphology of Energy-Transducing Membranes Overview

ION TRANSPORT ACROSS ENERGY-CONSERVING MEMBRANES Introduction The Classification of Ion Transport Bilayer-Mediated Transport Protein-Catalyzed Transport Swelling and the Co-ordinate Movement of Ions Across Membranes

QUANTITATIVE BIOENERGETICS: THE MEASUREMENT OF DRIVING FORCES Introduction Gibbs Energy and Displacement from Equilibrium Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Potentials Ion Electrochemical Potential Differences Photons Bioenergetic Interconversions and Thermodynamic Constraints on their Stoichiometries The Equilibrium Distributions of Ions, Weak Acids and Weak Bases Membrane Potentials, Diffusion Potentials, Donnan Potentials and Surface Potentials

THE CHEMIOSMOTIC PROTON CIRCUIT Introduction The Measurement of Protonmotive Force The Stoicheiometry of Proton Extrusion by the Respiratory Chain The Stoicheiometry of Proton Uptake by the ATP Synthase Proton Current and Respiratory Control Proton Conductance Mitochondrial Respiration Rate and Metabolic Control Analysis Overall Parameters of Energy-Transduction Reversed Electron Transfer and the Proton Circuit Driven by ATP Hydrolysis ATP Synthesis Driven by an Artificial Protonmotive Force Kinetic Competence of Äp in the Proton Circuit Light-dependent ATP Synthesis by Bovine Heart ATP Synthase

RESPIRATORY CHAINS Introduction Components of the Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain The Sequence of Redox Carriers in the Respiratory Chain The Mechanism of Electron Transfer Proton Translocation by the Respiratory Chain; "loops" or "conformational pumps" or both? Complex I (NADH-UQ Oxidoreductase) Delivering Electrons to Ubiquinone without Proton Translocation Ubiquinone and Complex III (bc1 or UQ-Cyt c Oxidoreductase) Cytochrome c and Complex IV (Cytochrome c Oxidase; Ferrocytochrome c; O2 Oxidoreductase) Overall Proton and Charge Movements Catalysed by the Respiratory Chain: Correlation with the P/O Ratio Superoxide Production by Complex I and III Oxidative Stress The Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase Electron Transport in Mitochondria of Non-Mammalian Cells Bacterial Resporatory Chains

PHOTOSYNTHETIC GENERATORS OF PROTONMOTIVE FORCE Introduction The Light Reaction of Photosynthesis in Rhodobacter sphaeroides and Related Organisms The Generation by Illumination or Respiration of Äp in Photosynthetic Bacteria The Electron-Transfer and Light-Capture Pathway in Green Plants and Algae Bacteriorhodpsin and Halorhodopsin

THE ATP SYNTHASE Introduction F1 and F0 The Subunits of the F1F0-ATPase The Structure of F0 F1 Enzymology of ATP Synthase Relating the Structure to Function for ATP Synthase Non-Thermodynamic Regulation of the ATP Synthase Proton Translocation by Other ATPases and Pyrophosphatases

METABOLITE AND ION TRANSPORT Introduction Mitochondrial Cation Transporters Mitochondrial Metabolite Transporters The Transfer of Electrons from Cytoplasmic NADH to the Respiratory Chai The Phosphate and Adenine Nucleotide Transporters The Uncoupling Protein Family Bacterial Transport Transport (Movement) of Bacterial Cells Transport of Macromolecules Across Membranes

MITOCHONDRIA IN THE CELL Introduction Monitoring ÄØm and ATP Synthesis in Intact Cells Mitochondria and Cellular Ca2+ Homeostasis Mitochondria and Programmed Cell Death Mitochondria and Necrotic Cell Death The Mitochondrial Genome Import and Assembly of Mitochondrial Proteins Mitochondrial Genetic Diseases Mitochondrial Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases

References Appendix Index