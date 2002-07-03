Bioenergetics
3rd Edition
Description
This new edition of Bioenergetics presents a clear and up-to-date explanation of the chemiosmotic theory and covers mitochondria, bacteria, and chloroplasts. It takes account of the many newly determined structures, such as ATP synthase and the two photosystems of photosynthesis, that provide molecular insight into chemiosmotic energy transduction. This edition includes additional color figures of protein structures and many newly drawn illustrations designed to enable the reader to grasp the fundamental insights that are derived from knowing the structure. Every chapter has been extensively revised and updated and a new chapter on the study of the bioenergetics of mitochondria in the intact cell is included to satisfy the enormous interest in this topic. Written for students and researchers alike, this book is the most current text on the chemiosmotic theory and membrane bioenergetics available.
Key Features
- Chapter on the study of bioenergetics of mitochondria in the intact cell
- Appendix listing protein structure resources
- Additional colour plates of protein structures
- Many newly drawn illustrations
- Website
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and researchers working in biochemistry and the biological sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface Note to the Reader Glossary
CHEMIOSMOTIC ENERGY TRANSDUCTION Introduction The Chemiosmotic Theory: Fundamentals The Basic Morphology of Energy-Transducing Membranes Overview
ION TRANSPORT ACROSS ENERGY-CONSERVING MEMBRANES Introduction The Classification of Ion Transport Bilayer-Mediated Transport Protein-Catalyzed Transport Swelling and the Co-ordinate Movement of Ions Across Membranes
QUANTITATIVE BIOENERGETICS: THE MEASUREMENT OF DRIVING FORCES Introduction Gibbs Energy and Displacement from Equilibrium Oxidation-Reduction (Redox) Potentials Ion Electrochemical Potential Differences Photons Bioenergetic Interconversions and Thermodynamic Constraints on their Stoichiometries The Equilibrium Distributions of Ions, Weak Acids and Weak Bases Membrane Potentials, Diffusion Potentials, Donnan Potentials and Surface Potentials
THE CHEMIOSMOTIC PROTON CIRCUIT Introduction The Measurement of Protonmotive Force The Stoicheiometry of Proton Extrusion by the Respiratory Chain The Stoicheiometry of Proton Uptake by the ATP Synthase Proton Current and Respiratory Control Proton Conductance Mitochondrial Respiration Rate and Metabolic Control Analysis Overall Parameters of Energy-Transduction Reversed Electron Transfer and the Proton Circuit Driven by ATP Hydrolysis ATP Synthesis Driven by an Artificial Protonmotive Force Kinetic Competence of Äp in the Proton Circuit Light-dependent ATP Synthesis by Bovine Heart ATP Synthase
RESPIRATORY CHAINS Introduction Components of the Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain The Sequence of Redox Carriers in the Respiratory Chain The Mechanism of Electron Transfer Proton Translocation by the Respiratory Chain; "loops" or "conformational pumps" or both? Complex I (NADH-UQ Oxidoreductase) Delivering Electrons to Ubiquinone without Proton Translocation Ubiquinone and Complex III (bc1 or UQ-Cyt c Oxidoreductase) Cytochrome c and Complex IV (Cytochrome c Oxidase; Ferrocytochrome c; O2 Oxidoreductase) Overall Proton and Charge Movements Catalysed by the Respiratory Chain: Correlation with the P/O Ratio Superoxide Production by Complex I and III Oxidative Stress The Nicotinamide Nucleotide Transhydrogenase Electron Transport in Mitochondria of Non-Mammalian Cells Bacterial Resporatory Chains
PHOTOSYNTHETIC GENERATORS OF PROTONMOTIVE FORCE Introduction The Light Reaction of Photosynthesis in Rhodobacter sphaeroides and Related Organisms The Generation by Illumination or Respiration of Äp in Photosynthetic Bacteria The Electron-Transfer and Light-Capture Pathway in Green Plants and Algae Bacteriorhodpsin and Halorhodopsin
THE ATP SYNTHASE Introduction F1 and F0 The Subunits of the F1F0-ATPase The Structure of F0 F1 Enzymology of ATP Synthase Relating the Structure to Function for ATP Synthase Non-Thermodynamic Regulation of the ATP Synthase Proton Translocation by Other ATPases and Pyrophosphatases
METABOLITE AND ION TRANSPORT Introduction Mitochondrial Cation Transporters Mitochondrial Metabolite Transporters The Transfer of Electrons from Cytoplasmic NADH to the Respiratory Chai The Phosphate and Adenine Nucleotide Transporters The Uncoupling Protein Family Bacterial Transport Transport (Movement) of Bacterial Cells Transport of Macromolecules Across Membranes
MITOCHONDRIA IN THE CELL Introduction Monitoring ÄØm and ATP Synthesis in Intact Cells Mitochondria and Cellular Ca2+ Homeostasis Mitochondria and Programmed Cell Death Mitochondria and Necrotic Cell Death The Mitochondrial Genome Import and Assembly of Mitochondrial Proteins Mitochondrial Genetic Diseases Mitochondrial Involvement in Neurodegenerative Diseases
References Appendix Index
About the Author
David Nicholls
Affiliations and Expertise
Buck Institute, Novato, California, U.S.A.
Stuart Ferguson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oxford, U.K.
Reviews
"Not only is Bioenergetics 3 comprehensive, but the material is presented in a reassuringly accessible form. ...this text is supremely successful." -THE BIOCHEMIST (December 2003) "Bioenergetics 3 is a worthy successor to the second edition, and one that I can enthusiastically recommend." —Aubrey D.N.J. de Grey University of Cambridge for MITOCHONDRION (2002)