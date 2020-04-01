Biodiversity Informatics in Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154595

Biodiversity Informatics in Asia

1st Edition

Status, Challenges, and Opportunities

Editors: Keping Ma K.N. Ganeshaiah
Paperback ISBN: 9780128154595
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 316
Description

Biodiversity Informatics in Asia: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities presents the most up-to-date information on biodiversity data across the Asian continent. It assesses the needs and gaps in current research and highlights the importance of biodiversity informatics to conservation and sustainability in Asia.

This book covers the most advanced lessons, technologies, and facilities gathering biodiversity data in Asia. It includes datasets for conservation, bio-prospecting, and ecological studies, and shares the best data standards and analytical tools to help further biodiversity informatics in Asian countries. This book also looks toward the future of biodiversity informatics and how factors such as networking, quality assurance, and geo-spatial platforms can be used for improvement.

Written and edited by lead experts in the field, Biodiversity Informatics in Asia: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities is a must-have for students and researchers analyze the data behind biodiversity and its connection to taxonomic conservation.

Key Features

  • Provides insight to biodiversity informatics specific to Asian regions
  • Discusses the role of modern technology in biodiversity informatics, including cloud computing and social networks
  • Analyzes the role of databases in changing taxonomic practices in Asia and presents strategies to improve these practices

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in biodiversity and conservation

Table of Contents

1. Biodiversity informatics and its development in Asia and around the globe
2. Advanced technologies and facilities associated with biodiversity informatics
3. Data standards and analytical tools in Asia
4. Biodiversity inventory and catalogue in Asia
5. Databases and associated websites on line in Asia
6. Roles of para-taxonomists and citizen science in Asia
7. Datasets in conservation, bio-prospecting and ecological studies
8. Good practices and lessons learned in Asia
9. Needs, gaps and ways ahead in biodiversity informatics and its application to conservation
Appendix: Institutions, organizations and networks associated with biodiversity informatics in Asia

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128154595

About the Editor

Keping Ma

Prof. Keping Ma is a leading professor in the field of biodiversity research and informatics in China. He initiated biodiversity research in China in early 1990s and has worked on biodiversity informatics since the early 2000s. In collaboration with his colleagues, he initiated the establishments of Chinese Forest Biodiversity Monitoring Network, National Specimen Information Infrastructure, and the Asia Biodiversity Conservation and Database Network. He also led the setup of Nature Museum, Species 2000 China node, and GBIF CAS node. He has taken part in the Convention on Biological Diversity and its related meetings on thematic issues as a scientific advisor to Chinese delegation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

K.N. Ganeshaiah

Prof. K. N. Ganeshaiah is a leading plant biodiversity researcher in India. He was involved in mapping plant resources of the most bio-rich areas of the country at a very fine scale of 40 sq km grids. These data sets are now available for Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. For the past 15 years he has led a national-level network program to compile the data on Indian bioresources. He also founded the Indian Bioresource Information Network (IBIN), which is the largest database on biological resources of India. These data sets are used all over the country by ecologists, conservation biologists, and students. As Co-Chair of Asia Biodiversity Conservation and Database Network, he encourages scientists around the world to work together to make biodiversity research and conservation an international effort.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Plant Ecology, University of Agricultural Sciences GKVK, Bangalore, India

