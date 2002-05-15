Biodiversity and Natural Product Diversity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080437064, 9780080500102

Biodiversity and Natural Product Diversity, Volume 21

1st Edition

Series Editors: J.E. Baldwin Robert M. Williams
Authors: F Pietra
eBook ISBN: 9780080500102
Paperback ISBN: 9780080437064
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th May 2002
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
7100.00
6035.00
87.27
74.18
51.99
44.19
84.95
72.21
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080500102
Paperback ISBN:
9780080437064

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

J.E. Baldwin Series Editor

Robert M. Williams Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80523, USA

About the Authors

F Pietra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Università di Trento Trento Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.