Biodiversity and Biomedicine
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Biodiversity and Biomedicine provides a new outlook on Earth’s animal, plant, and fungi species as vital forms of human health treatments. While there are over 10 million various species on the planet, only 2 million have been discovered and named. This book identifies modern ways to incorporate Earth’s species into biomedical practices and emphasizes the need for biodiversity conservation.
Written by leading biodiversity and biomedical experts, the book begins with new insights on the benefits of biological active compounds found in fungi and plants, including a chapter on the use of wild fruit as a treatment option. The book goes on to discuss the roles of animals, such as amphibians and reptiles, and how the threatened presence of these species must be reversed to conserve biodiversity. It also discusses marine organisms, including plants, animals, and microbes, as essential in contributing to human health.
Biodiversity and Biomedicine is a vital source for researchers and practitioners specializing in biodiversity and conservation studies. Students in natural medicine and biological conservation will also find this useful to learn of the world’s most bio-rich communities and the molecular diversity of various species.
Key Features
- Presents new developments in documenting and identifying species for biodiversity conservation and ethical considerations for biodiversity research
- Examines biodiversity as an irreplaceable resource for biomedical breakthroughs using available species for medical research
- Discusses challenges and opportunities for biodiversity protection and research in biosphere reserves
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in biodiversity, conservation studies, and natural biomedicine
Table of Contents
1. Plant microbiome: source for biological active compounds
Dilfuza Egamberdieva and Dilfuza Jabborova
2. Chemodiversity in natural plant populations as a base for biodiversity conservation
Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic
3. Harnessing the Potential of Plant Biodiversity in Health and Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Alexander Kagansky and John Malone
4. Biomining Fungal Endophytes from Tropical Plants and Seaweeds for Drug Discovery
Thomas Edison dela Cruz, Kin Israel R. Notarte, Carlo Chris S. Apurillo, Melfei E. Bungihan and Kustiariyah Tarman
5. Biomedicine developments based on marine biodiversity: Present and Future
Rigers Bakiu
6. Superbugs, Silver bullets and new Battlefields
Muhammad Ibrahim Rashid, Parkha Tariq, Habiba Rashid, Zainab Ali, Saadia Andleeb, Alvina Gul, Munir x. Ozturk Sr. and Volkan Altay
7. The benefits of active substances in amphibians and reptiles and the jeopardy of loosing those species forever
Jelka Crnobrnja-Isailović, Bogdan Jovanovic, Tijana Cubric, Jelena Corovic and Kistina Gopcevic
8. Human genetic diversity in health and disease
Aleksandra Divac Rankov and Ljujic Mila
9. Potential for cancer treatment: natural products from The Balkans
Milica Pešić, Jelena Dinić and Miroslav Novaković
10. Biodiversity of wild fruits with medicinal potential in Serbia
Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic
11. Some Botanicals from the Himalayas with Anticancer Potential
Khalid Z. Masoodi, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.
12. Diversity and bioprospect significance of macrofungi in the scrub jungles of southwest India
K. R. Sridhar, Hosamane Ramesh Dattaraj and Bijavara Ramakrishnappa Jagadish
13. Mushroom and plant extracts as potential intervening supplements in diabetes management
Nevena Grdović, Aleksandra Uskokovic, Jelena Arambašić Jovanović, Svetlana Dinić, Melita Vidakovic, Mirjana Mihailović and Goran Poznanović
14. Anticancer activities of marine macroalgae: status and future perspectives
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Arvind Gopeechund, Ranjeet Bhagooli, John J Bolton and Theeshan Bahorun
15. Insights into the Bioactive Compounds of Endophytic Fungi in Mangroves
Tuan Noraida Tuan Hamzah, Munir x. Ozturk Sr., Volkan Altay and Khalid Rehman Hakeem
16. Essentiality of Mint: Current Understanding and Future Prospects
Nafees Khan, Mohammad Afaan Fazili and Asim Masood
17. Azadirachta indica: The Medicinal Properties of The Global Problems Solving Tree
Ghulam -. Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Hamaed, Hidayat Hussain and Ahmed Al-Harassi
18. Advancements in plant transgenomics approach for the biopharmaceutics and vaccines production
Faria Khan, Rafal Szmigielski, Alvina Gul, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.
19. Secondary Metabolites from Endangered Gentiana, Gentianella, Centaurium, and Swertia species (Gentianaceae): Promising Natural Biotherapeutics
Nevena Zogovic, Gordana Tovilovic-Kovacevic and Dijana Krstić-Milošević
20. Grape (Vitis vinifera L.): health benefits and effects of growing conditions on quality parameters
Ana Topalović, Mirko Knežević, Balša Bajagić, Ljubica Ivanović, Ivana Milašević, Dijana Đurović, Boban Mugoša, Ana Podolski-Renić and Milica Pešić
21. Flavonoids in Cancer Therapy: Current and Future Trends
Yusuf BARAN, Sevim Beyza GÜRLER and Yağmur KİRAZ
22. Personalized Biomedicine in Cancer: From Traditional Therapy to Sustainable Healthcare
Yusuf BARAN, Gizem Tuğçe ULU and Yağmur KİRAZ
23. Tumor-Specific Genetic Profiling and Therapy in Biomedicine
Yusuf BARAN, Erez UZUNER and Yağmur KİRAZ
24. Vascular and bone marrow explant models to assess in-vitro haematotoxicity of herbal extracts.
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Nawraj Rummun, Stanislav Rybtsov, Theeshan Bahorun and Alexander Kagansky
25. Nature-inspired synthetic analogues of quorum sensing signaling molecules as novel therapeutics against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections
Lidija Senerovic, Ivana Moric, Dusan Milivojevic and Dejan Opsenica
26. Commodification of Biodiversity: Promises and Pitfalls
Mari-Vaughn V. Johnson
1. Plant microbiome: source for biological active compounds
Dilfuza Egamberdieva and Dilfuza Jabborova
2. Chemodiversity in natural plant populations as a base for biodiversity conservation
Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic
3. Harnessing the Potential of Plant Biodiversity in Health and Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Alexander Kagansky and John Malone
4. Biomining Fungal Endophytes from Tropical Plants and Seaweeds for Drug Discovery
Thomas Edison dela Cruz, Kin Israel R. Notarte, Carlo Chris S. Apurillo, Melfei E. Bungihan and Kustiariyah Tarman
5. Biomedicine developments based on marine biodiversity: Present and Future
Rigers Bakiu
6. Superbugs, Silver bullets and new Battlefields
Muhammad Ibrahim Rashid, Parkha Tariq, Habiba Rashid, Zainab Ali, Saadia Andleeb, Alvina Gul, Munir x. Ozturk Sr. and Volkan Altay
7. The benefits of active substances in amphibians and reptiles and the jeopardy of loosing those species forever
Jelka Crnobrnja-Isailović, Bogdan Jovanovic, Tijana Cubric, Jelena Corovic and Kistina Gopcevic
8. Human genetic diversity in health and disease
Aleksandra Divac Rankov and Ljujic Mila
9. Potential for cancer treatment: natural products from The Balkans
Milica Pešić, Jelena Dinić and Miroslav Novaković
10. Biodiversity of wild fruits with medicinal potential in Serbia
Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic
11. Some Botanicals from the Himalayas with Anticancer Potential
Khalid Z. Masoodi, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.
12. Diversity and bioprospect significance of macrofungi in the scrub jungles of southwest India
K. R. Sridhar, Hosamane Ramesh Dattaraj and Bijavara Ramakrishnappa Jagadish
13. Mushroom and plant extracts as potential intervening supplements in diabetes management
Nevena Grdović, Aleksandra Uskokovic, Jelena Arambašić Jovanović, Svetlana Dinić, Melita Vidakovic, Mirjana Mihailović and Goran Poznanović
14. Anticancer activities of marine macroalgae: status and future perspectives
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Arvind Gopeechund, Ranjeet Bhagooli, John J Bolton and Theeshan Bahorun
15. Insights into the Bioactive Compounds of Endophytic Fungi in Mangroves
Tuan Noraida Tuan Hamzah, Munir x. Ozturk Sr., Volkan Altay and Khalid Rehman Hakeem
16. Essentiality of Mint: Current Understanding and Future Prospects
Nafees Khan, Mohammad Afaan Fazili and Asim Masood
17. Azadirachta indica: The Medicinal Properties of The Global Problems Solving Tree
Ghulam -. Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Hamaed, Hidayat Hussain and Ahmed Al-Harassi
18. Advancements in plant transgenomics approach for the biopharmaceutics and vaccines production
Faria Khan, Rafal Szmigielski, Alvina Gul, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.
19. Secondary Metabolites from Endangered Gentiana, Gentianella, Centaurium, and Swertia species (Gentianaceae): Promising Natural Biotherapeutics
Nevena Zogovic, Gordana Tovilovic-Kovacevic and Dijana Krstić-Milošević
20. Grape (Vitis vinifera L.): health benefits and effects of growing conditions on quality parameters
Ana Topalović, Mirko Knežević, Balša Bajagić, Ljubica Ivanović, Ivana Milašević, Dijana Đurović, Boban Mugoša, Ana Podolski-Renić and Milica Pešić
21. Flavonoids in Cancer Therapy: Current and Future Trends
Yusuf BARAN, Sevim Beyza GÜRLER and Yağmur KİRAZ
22. Personalized Biomedicine in Cancer: From Traditional Therapy to Sustainable Healthcare
Yusuf BARAN, Gizem Tuğçe ULU and Yağmur KİRAZ
23. Tumor-Specific Genetic Profiling and Therapy in Biomedicine
Yusuf BARAN, Erez UZUNER and Yağmur KİRAZ
24. Vascular and bone marrow explant models to assess in-vitro haematotoxicity of herbal extracts.
Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Nawraj Rummun, Stanislav Rybtsov, Theeshan Bahorun and Alexander Kagansky
25. Nature-inspired synthetic analogues of quorum sensing signaling molecules as novel therapeutics against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections
Lidija Senerovic, Ivana Moric, Dusan Milivojevic and Dejan Opsenica
26. Commodification of Biodiversity: Promises and Pitfalls
Mari-Vaughn V. Johnson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195413
About the Editor
Munir Ozturk
Dr. Ozturk is a Vice-President of the Islamic World Academy of Sciences from 2017 until 2021. He graduated from Kashmir University in India, specializing in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. He received his MSc from the same University in 1964. He obtained his PhD in 1971 and DSc in 1975 in Ecology and Environmental Sciences from Ege University, Izmir, Turkey. Dr. Ozturk’s research interests include: Biomonitoring, Plant Eco-Physiology, Conservation of Plant Diversity, Biosaline Agriculture, Pollution and Medicinal/Aromatic Plants. His publications include over 50 books, nearly 70 book chapters, more than 200 papers in impact factor journals and more than 150 presentations in national and international conferences, workshops, symposium.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Botany, Ege University, Izmir, Turkey
Dilfuza Egamberdieva
Dr. Egamberdieva received her PhD in Agricultural Sciences from the Humboldt University of Berlin, Germany. She conducted her postdoctoral studies at the Helsinki University of Finland, University of Florence, as well as at the Manchester Metropolitan University, and Leiden University of Netherlands. She has long-term experience in plant and soil biotechnology research and has collaborated widely with scientists around the world. She has co-authored over 100 publications related to plant nutrition, agricultural biotechnology and soil fertility. She is member of the Asian PGPR Society for Sustainable Agriculture. Her contribution to agricultural biotechnology research has been recognized through TWAS and UNESCO awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Biology, National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Milica Pešić
Dr. Pesic is the Head of the Neurobiology Department at the University of Belgrade’s Institute for Biological Research. The primary focus of her research is on the discovery of small molecules targeting a key protein involved in multidrug resistance. She is involved in Cancer Research Teaching and received the fellowship of cancer and control of genomic integrity, a specific award from the Government of the Serbian Republic. She has published over 50 international journal articles and authored over 100 book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Department of Neurobiology, Institute for Biological Research "Siniša Stanković", National Institute of Republic of Serbia, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia