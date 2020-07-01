Biodiversity and Biomedicine

1. Plant microbiome: source for biological active compounds

Dilfuza Egamberdieva and Dilfuza Jabborova

2. Chemodiversity in natural plant populations as a base for biodiversity conservation

Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic

3. Harnessing the Potential of Plant Biodiversity in Health and Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Alexander Kagansky and John Malone

4. Biomining Fungal Endophytes from Tropical Plants and Seaweeds for Drug Discovery

Thomas Edison dela Cruz, Kin Israel R. Notarte, Carlo Chris S. Apurillo, Melfei E. Bungihan and Kustiariyah Tarman

5. Biomedicine developments based on marine biodiversity: Present and Future

Rigers Bakiu

6. Superbugs, Silver bullets and new Battlefields

Muhammad Ibrahim Rashid, Parkha Tariq, Habiba Rashid, Zainab Ali, Saadia Andleeb, Alvina Gul, Munir x. Ozturk Sr. and Volkan Altay

7. The benefits of active substances in amphibians and reptiles and the jeopardy of loosing those species forever

Jelka Crnobrnja-Isailović, Bogdan Jovanovic, Tijana Cubric, Jelena Corovic and Kistina Gopcevic

8. Human genetic diversity in health and disease

Aleksandra Divac Rankov and Ljujic Mila

9. Potential for cancer treatment: natural products from The Balkans

Milica Pešić, Jelena Dinić and Miroslav Novaković

10. Biodiversity of wild fruits with medicinal potential in Serbia

Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic

11. Some Botanicals from the Himalayas with Anticancer Potential

Khalid Z. Masoodi, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.

12. Diversity and bioprospect significance of macrofungi in the scrub jungles of southwest India

K. R. Sridhar, Hosamane Ramesh Dattaraj and Bijavara Ramakrishnappa Jagadish

13. Mushroom and plant extracts as potential intervening supplements in diabetes management

Nevena Grdović, Aleksandra Uskokovic, Jelena Arambašić Jovanović, Svetlana Dinić, Melita Vidakovic, Mirjana Mihailović and Goran Poznanović

14. Anticancer activities of marine macroalgae: status and future perspectives

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Arvind Gopeechund, Ranjeet Bhagooli, John J Bolton and Theeshan Bahorun

15. Insights into the Bioactive Compounds of Endophytic Fungi in Mangroves

Tuan Noraida Tuan Hamzah, Munir x. Ozturk Sr., Volkan Altay and Khalid Rehman Hakeem

16. Essentiality of Mint: Current Understanding and Future Prospects

Nafees Khan, Mohammad Afaan Fazili and Asim Masood

17. Azadirachta indica: The Medicinal Properties of The Global Problems Solving Tree

Ghulam -. Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Hamaed, Hidayat Hussain and Ahmed Al-Harassi

18. Advancements in plant transgenomics approach for the biopharmaceutics and vaccines production

Faria Khan, Rafal Szmigielski, Alvina Gul, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.

19. Secondary Metabolites from Endangered Gentiana, Gentianella, Centaurium, and Swertia species (Gentianaceae): Promising Natural Biotherapeutics

Nevena Zogovic, Gordana Tovilovic-Kovacevic and Dijana Krstić-Milošević

20. Grape (Vitis vinifera L.): health benefits and effects of growing conditions on quality parameters

Ana Topalović, Mirko Knežević, Balša Bajagić, Ljubica Ivanović, Ivana Milašević, Dijana Đurović, Boban Mugoša, Ana Podolski-Renić and Milica Pešić

21. Flavonoids in Cancer Therapy: Current and Future Trends

Yusuf BARAN, Sevim Beyza GÜRLER and Yağmur KİRAZ

22. Personalized Biomedicine in Cancer: From Traditional Therapy to Sustainable Healthcare

Yusuf BARAN, Gizem Tuğçe ULU and Yağmur KİRAZ

23. Tumor-Specific Genetic Profiling and Therapy in Biomedicine

Yusuf BARAN, Erez UZUNER and Yağmur KİRAZ

24. Vascular and bone marrow explant models to assess in-vitro haematotoxicity of herbal extracts.

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Nawraj Rummun, Stanislav Rybtsov, Theeshan Bahorun and Alexander Kagansky

25. Nature-inspired synthetic analogues of quorum sensing signaling molecules as novel therapeutics against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections

Lidija Senerovic, Ivana Moric, Dusan Milivojevic and Dejan Opsenica

26. Commodification of Biodiversity: Promises and Pitfalls

Mari-Vaughn V. Johnson

1. Plant microbiome: source for biological active compounds

Dilfuza Egamberdieva and Dilfuza Jabborova

2. Chemodiversity in natural plant populations as a base for biodiversity conservation

Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic

3. Harnessing the Potential of Plant Biodiversity in Health and Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Alexander Kagansky and John Malone

4. Biomining Fungal Endophytes from Tropical Plants and Seaweeds for Drug Discovery

Thomas Edison dela Cruz, Kin Israel R. Notarte, Carlo Chris S. Apurillo, Melfei E. Bungihan and Kustiariyah Tarman

5. Biomedicine developments based on marine biodiversity: Present and Future

Rigers Bakiu

6. Superbugs, Silver bullets and new Battlefields

Muhammad Ibrahim Rashid, Parkha Tariq, Habiba Rashid, Zainab Ali, Saadia Andleeb, Alvina Gul, Munir x. Ozturk Sr. and Volkan Altay

7. The benefits of active substances in amphibians and reptiles and the jeopardy of loosing those species forever

Jelka Crnobrnja-Isailović, Bogdan Jovanovic, Tijana Cubric, Jelena Corovic and Kistina Gopcevic

8. Human genetic diversity in health and disease

Aleksandra Divac Rankov and Ljujic Mila

9. Potential for cancer treatment: natural products from The Balkans

Milica Pešić, Jelena Dinić and Miroslav Novaković

10. Biodiversity of wild fruits with medicinal potential in Serbia

Zorica Popović, Rada Matic, Milena Stefanovic, Vera Vidakovic and Srdan Bojovic

11. Some Botanicals from the Himalayas with Anticancer Potential

Khalid Z. Masoodi, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.

12. Diversity and bioprospect significance of macrofungi in the scrub jungles of southwest India

K. R. Sridhar, Hosamane Ramesh Dattaraj and Bijavara Ramakrishnappa Jagadish

13. Mushroom and plant extracts as potential intervening supplements in diabetes management

Nevena Grdović, Aleksandra Uskokovic, Jelena Arambašić Jovanović, Svetlana Dinić, Melita Vidakovic, Mirjana Mihailović and Goran Poznanović

14. Anticancer activities of marine macroalgae: status and future perspectives

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Arvind Gopeechund, Ranjeet Bhagooli, John J Bolton and Theeshan Bahorun

15. Insights into the Bioactive Compounds of Endophytic Fungi in Mangroves

Tuan Noraida Tuan Hamzah, Munir x. Ozturk Sr., Volkan Altay and Khalid Rehman Hakeem

16. Essentiality of Mint: Current Understanding and Future Prospects

Nafees Khan, Mohammad Afaan Fazili and Asim Masood

17. Azadirachta indica: The Medicinal Properties of The Global Problems Solving Tree

Ghulam -. Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Ahmed Hamaed, Hidayat Hussain and Ahmed Al-Harassi

18. Advancements in plant transgenomics approach for the biopharmaceutics and vaccines production

Faria Khan, Rafal Szmigielski, Alvina Gul, Volkan Altay and Munir x. Ozturk Sr.

19. Secondary Metabolites from Endangered Gentiana, Gentianella, Centaurium, and Swertia species (Gentianaceae): Promising Natural Biotherapeutics

Nevena Zogovic, Gordana Tovilovic-Kovacevic and Dijana Krstić-Milošević

20. Grape (Vitis vinifera L.): health benefits and effects of growing conditions on quality parameters

Ana Topalović, Mirko Knežević, Balša Bajagić, Ljubica Ivanović, Ivana Milašević, Dijana Đurović, Boban Mugoša, Ana Podolski-Renić and Milica Pešić

21. Flavonoids in Cancer Therapy: Current and Future Trends

Yusuf BARAN, Sevim Beyza GÜRLER and Yağmur KİRAZ

22. Personalized Biomedicine in Cancer: From Traditional Therapy to Sustainable Healthcare

Yusuf BARAN, Gizem Tuğçe ULU and Yağmur KİRAZ

23. Tumor-Specific Genetic Profiling and Therapy in Biomedicine

Yusuf BARAN, Erez UZUNER and Yağmur KİRAZ

24. Vascular and bone marrow explant models to assess in-vitro haematotoxicity of herbal extracts.

Vidushi Shradha Neergheen-Bhujun, Nawraj Rummun, Stanislav Rybtsov, Theeshan Bahorun and Alexander Kagansky

25. Nature-inspired synthetic analogues of quorum sensing signaling molecules as novel therapeutics against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections

Lidija Senerovic, Ivana Moric, Dusan Milivojevic and Dejan Opsenica

26. Commodification of Biodiversity: Promises and Pitfalls

Mari-Vaughn V. Johnson