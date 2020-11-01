Biodiesel Soot: Tribology, Properties, and Formation covers the basic properties of biodiesel soot, focusing particularly on its tribological behaviors, dispersion characteristics, as well as techniques for controlling and altering its tribological and material behavior.

This book begins with a concise overview of the fundamentals of the properties and preparation of biodiesel, including coverage of the processes involved in the formation of soot particulates, the influence of different fuels on formation, and the effects of different soot on air pollution, friction reduction, and wear resistance of lubricating oil. It then discusses the influence of biodiesel soot on engine parts and combustion devices with a special focus on the tribological behavior of biodiesel soot including dispersion techniques, active tribological control methods, and other ways to overall improve its tribological behavior.

Biodiesel Soot will be of particular interest to graduate students and academic or industrial researchers in materials science, as well as mechanical, automotive, and chemical engineering.