Biodiesel Soot - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205532

Biodiesel Soot

1st Edition

Tribology, Properties, and Formation

Authors: Chuan Li Xianguo Hu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205532
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

Biodiesel Soot: Tribology, Properties, and Formation covers the basic properties of biodiesel soot, focusing particularly on its tribological behaviors, dispersion characteristics, as well as techniques for controlling and altering its tribological and material behavior.

This book begins with a concise overview of the fundamentals of the properties and preparation of biodiesel, including coverage of the processes involved in the formation of soot particulates, the influence of different fuels on formation, and the effects of different soot on air pollution, friction reduction, and wear resistance of lubricating oil. It then discusses the influence of biodiesel soot on engine parts and combustion devices with a special focus on the tribological behavior of biodiesel soot including dispersion techniques, active tribological control methods, and other ways to overall improve its tribological behavior.

Biodiesel Soot will be of particular interest to graduate students and academic or industrial researchers in materials science, as well as mechanical, automotive, and chemical engineering.

Key Features

  • Covers the tribology, morphology, composition, structure, and dispersion of biodiesel soot in engines
  • Guides problem solving related to the effects of biodiesel soot on the tribological properties of lubricating oil
  • Provides fundamental knowledge on performance and preparation of biodiesel fuel
  • Discusses the physical-chemical properties of biodiesel soot from the combustion of different fuels

Readership

Academic and industrial researchers in mechanical engineering, materials science, and chemical engineering, or graduate students in these fields

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Basic properties of biodiesel soot
3. Tribological behavior of biodiesel soot
4. Dispersion of biodiesel soot
5. Active control of tribological behavior of biodiesel soot
6. Functional transformation of biodiesel soot

About the Author

Chuan Li

Chuan Li is a Lecturer in the School of Chemistry and Material Engineering at Chaohu University, China. He received his PhD degree in 2019, from the Hefei University of Technology, China, under the supervision of Professor Xianguo Hu. His research interests deal with green tribology, friction-pair materials, and lubricating additives.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Chemistry and Material Engineering, Chaohu University, China

Xianguo Hu

Xianguo Hu is a Professor and Vice-Director of the Institute of Tribology, at the Hefei University of Technology, China. His research focuses on lubricants and tribochemistry, friction and wear of material, tribology in metal working, and surface coating. He is the author or co-author of more than 160 peer-reviewed papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice-Director, Institute of Tribology, Hefei University of Technology, China

Ratings and Reviews

