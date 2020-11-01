Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel provides a fundamental understanding of the state-of-the-art processes involved in the production of biodiesel. It offers a holistic analysis of mass scale biodiesel production in terms of techno-economic viability and sustainability challenges of the 21st century. This book encompasses the entire biodiesel value chain, from feedstock production and conversion processes, to post-production refining and fuel quality assessment. Besides conventional approaches, recent technologies holding promising opportunities are discussed in depth. The authors analyze and address major industry and environmental concerns in their discussion of life cycle assessment and techno-economic assessment. A comparison of biodiesel and renewable diesel produced through hydro-processing of triglycerides is presented a separate chapter, as well as the significant hurdles and opportunities in the industrial scale production and commercialization of biodiesel.

By exploring the fundamental concepts, latest developments and sustainability aspects, Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel offers a complete understanding of the feasibility and sustainability of biodiesel. Researchers and PhD students coming into the field will be able to use this reference to acquire a holistic perspective of the subject. More experienced researcher and industry practitioners will benefit from the book’s techno-economic approach to make better-informed decisions when developing and deploying biodiesel-based technologies.