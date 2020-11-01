Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel
1st Edition
Value Chain, Performance, Feasibility and Sustainability
Description
Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel provides a fundamental understanding of the state-of-the-art processes involved in the production of biodiesel. It offers a holistic analysis of mass scale biodiesel production in terms of techno-economic viability and sustainability challenges of the 21st century. This book encompasses the entire biodiesel value chain, from feedstock production and conversion processes, to post-production refining and fuel quality assessment. Besides conventional approaches, recent technologies holding promising opportunities are discussed in depth. The authors analyze and address major industry and environmental concerns in their discussion of life cycle assessment and techno-economic assessment. A comparison of biodiesel and renewable diesel produced through hydro-processing of triglycerides is presented a separate chapter, as well as the significant hurdles and opportunities in the industrial scale production and commercialization of biodiesel.
By exploring the fundamental concepts, latest developments and sustainability aspects, Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel offers a complete understanding of the feasibility and sustainability of biodiesel. Researchers and PhD students coming into the field will be able to use this reference to acquire a holistic perspective of the subject. More experienced researcher and industry practitioners will benefit from the book’s techno-economic approach to make better-informed decisions when developing and deploying biodiesel-based technologies.
Key Features
- Presents the state-of-the-art production strategies to transform the state of the biodiesel industry
- Explores the significant challenges and opportunities in improving the scale of production, acceptability, and marketability of biodiesel
- Compares biodiesel and renewable diesel on a range of parameters, including techno-economic viability and sustainability dimensions in the medium to long term
Readership
Energy engineering early career researchers and graduate students developing sustainable technologies and systems for biodiesel production and use
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Biodiesel as an Alternative Fuel
2. Biodiesel Feedstocks
3. Biodiesel Production and its Optimization
4. Refining of Crude Biodiesel
5. Fuel Properties of Biodiesel, Significance, and their Analysis
6. Performance of Biodiesel in Diesel Engine
7. Life Cycle Assessment of Biodiesel Production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218174
About the Author
Dipesh Kumar
Dipesh Kumar is currently working as a UGC Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Central University of Jharkhand, India. He has recently submitted his thesis for the award of Ph.D. He has been working on several dimensions on biodiesel production from vegetable oil and improvement of its fuel properties since the past 5 years. He currently has five (05) publications in peer-reviewed international journals of repute. He also has six (06) book chapters to his credit as the principal author.
Affiliations and Expertise
UGC Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Department of Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, India
Bhaskar Singh
Dr. Bhaskar Singh received his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, UP, India, in 2010. Bhaskar Singh also holds an M. Phil. from Pondicherry (Central) University, India, with a gold medal (2006). He is currently serving as an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India. Dr. Singh is currently engaged in teaching in the thrust areas of environmental sciences like environmental earth science, natural resources, environmental chemistry, environmental pollution monitoring and, control technologies, etc. He is a reviewer of several international journals, viz., Fuel, Renewable Energy, Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews (Elsevier Publications). Dr. Singh is serving as treasurer of the Ranchi Chapter of the “Professor HS Srivastava Foundation for Science and Society.” His current interests lie in the application of algal biomass for biodiesel synthesis, development of heterogeneous and green catalysts, and corrosion aspects of biodiesel fuel. He has published more than 40 research and review papers in peer-reviewed and high-impact international journals and 14 book chapters by international publishers. He has co-edited & co-authored 02 and 01 books respectively with Springer Publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Centre for Environmental Sciences, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, India
Ratings and Reviews
