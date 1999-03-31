Biodegradation and Bioremediation
2nd Edition
Description
Biodegradation has been the subject of active concern for the past 40 years. Recently, the field has expanded to encompass a wide variety of chemicals, a broad array of issues, and the development of the new bioremediation industry. This book presents the basic principles of biodegradation and shows how these principles relate to bioremediation. Authored by a world-renowned environmental microbiologist, Biodegradation and Bioremediation presents microbiological, chemical, toxicological, environmental, engineering, and technological aspects of the subject.
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and graduate students in environmental and civil engineering, applied microbiology, toxicology, environmental chemistry, hydrology, and soil and water science. Also suitable for courses in environmental sciences, as well as for industrial and government researchers who desire knowledge about biodegradation and bioremediation
Table of Contents
Growth-linked Biodegradation
Acclimation
Detoxication
Activation
Kinetics
Threshold
Sorption
Nonaqueous-Phase Liquids and Compounds with Low Water Solubility
Bioavailability: Aging, Sequestering and Complexing
Effect of Chemical Structure on Biodegradation
Predicting Products of Biodegradation
Cometabolism
Environmental Effects
Inoculation
Bioremediation Technologies: In Situ and Solid Phase
Bioremediation Technologies: Ex Situ and Bioreactors
Bioremediation of Metals and Inorganic Pollutants
Recalcitrant Molecules
Formation and Biodegradation of Air Pollutants
Appendix: Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 453
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 31st March 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080916378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120498611
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299754
About the Author
Martin Alexander
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition:
"Serves an important function in presenting a complete picture of biodegradation in the environment. It belongs on the shelf of everybody active in the study of biodegradation and bioremediation." --JOURNAL OF CONTAMINANT HYDROLOGY
"A compendious account of the field in a form accessible to microbiologists, chemists, toxicologists and environmental scientists and engineers. His book succeeds admirably... Well indexed, its diagrams large and clear... It will serve as an excellent text and as an invaluable source of reference." --SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY
"A cogent and well-organized review of the principles of biodegradation in a book that should prove useful to a great many people." --JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
"A spectacular job of addressing the kinetics of degradation reactions." --BIOSCIENCE
"A very timely book... Recommended as a valuable resource." --SOIL SCIENCE
"New chapters in this edition give a broader scope to existing information on such topics as predicting the products of biodegradation, bioremediation of metals and other inorganic pollutants, and the formation and biodegradation of air pollutants." --CIVIL ENGINEERING (July 1999)
"Alexander has produced a readable account that provides an entry point for a diverse range of specialists in many fields." --L.C. Davis in CHOICE (October 1999)
"Martin Alexander has done a superb job of compiling the most recent fundamental and technological aspects of biodegradation and bioremediation of contaminants in a single volume." —Marc A. Deshusses, University of California, Riverside, California in THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY (March 2001)