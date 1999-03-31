Praise for the First Edition:

"Serves an important function in presenting a complete picture of biodegradation in the environment. It belongs on the shelf of everybody active in the study of biodegradation and bioremediation." --JOURNAL OF CONTAMINANT HYDROLOGY

"A compendious account of the field in a form accessible to microbiologists, chemists, toxicologists and environmental scientists and engineers. His book succeeds admirably... Well indexed, its diagrams large and clear... It will serve as an excellent text and as an invaluable source of reference." --SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY QUARTERLY

"A cogent and well-organized review of the principles of biodegradation in a book that should prove useful to a great many people." --JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

"A spectacular job of addressing the kinetics of degradation reactions." --BIOSCIENCE

"A very timely book... Recommended as a valuable resource." --SOIL SCIENCE

"New chapters in this edition give a broader scope to existing information on such topics as predicting the products of biodegradation, bioremediation of metals and other inorganic pollutants, and the formation and biodegradation of air pollutants." --CIVIL ENGINEERING (July 1999)

"Alexander has produced a readable account that provides an entry point for a diverse range of specialists in many fields." --L.C. Davis in CHOICE (October 1999)

"Martin Alexander has done a superb job of compiling the most recent fundamental and technological aspects of biodegradation and bioremediation of contaminants in a single volume." —Marc A. Deshusses, University of California, Riverside, California in THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY (March 2001)