With increasing concerns regarding the effect the textile industry is having on the environment, more and more textile researchers, producers and manufacturers are looking to biodegradable and sustainable fibres as an effective way of reducing the impact textiles have on the environment. The emphasis in Biodegradable and sustainable fibres is on textiles that are beneficial by their biodegradation and come from sustainable sources.



Biodegradable and sustainable fibres opens with a discussion of microbial processes in fibre degradation. It then moves on to discuss the major fibre types, including bast fibres, alginates, cellulose and speciality biodegradable fibres, such as lyocell, poly(lactic acid) and poly(hydroxyalkanoate)s. The development of synthetic silks is covered along with biodegradable natural fibre composites, nonwovens, and geotextiles. The final chapter looks at the history and future of soya bean protein fibres.



Biodegradable and sustainable fibres is a comprehensive monograph providing essential reference for anyone interested in the area and environmental issues relating to textiles including fibre and textile scientists and students, textile technologists, manufacturers, and forensic specialists in industry and academia.