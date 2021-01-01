Biocontrol Agents and Secondary Metabolites

Biocontrol and Secondary Metabolites: Application and Immunization for Plant Protection covers established and updated research on emerging trends in plant defense signaling in and during stress phases, and growth at the interface of sustainable way of life, in the context of human welfare and conservation of fungi as a group of organisms.

Plants and fungi represent a vast pool of secondary metabolites and are more than ever a strategic source for new and successful commercial products. Recent advances made in genomics, proteomics and combinatorial chemistry show that nature maintains metabolites that have already the essence of bioactivity or function within the host and in the environment. As Plants have evolved multiple defense mechanisms against microbial pathogens and various types of environmental stress.

Biocontrol and Secondary Metabolites explores induced systemic resistance using biocontrol agents and or secondary metabolites will be an important milestone for sustainable agricultural production, providing opportunity for the minimization or elimination of the the use of fungicides.