Biocontrol Agents and Secondary Metabolites
1st Edition
Application and Immunization for Plant Protection
Description
Biocontrol and Secondary Metabolites: Application and Immunization for Plant Protection covers established and updated research on emerging trends in plant defense signaling in and during stress phases, and growth at the interface of sustainable way of life, in the context of human welfare and conservation of fungi as a group of organisms.
Plants and fungi represent a vast pool of secondary metabolites and are more than ever a strategic source for new and successful commercial products. Recent advances made in genomics, proteomics and combinatorial chemistry show that nature maintains metabolites that have already the essence of bioactivity or function within the host and in the environment. As Plants have evolved multiple defense mechanisms against microbial pathogens and various types of environmental stress.
Biocontrol and Secondary Metabolites explores induced systemic resistance using biocontrol agents and or secondary metabolites will be an important milestone for sustainable agricultural production, providing opportunity for the minimization or elimination of the the use of fungicides.
Key Features
- Presents an overview of mechanisms by which plants protect themselves against herbivory, pathogenic microbes
- Identifies use of immunization as a popular and effective alternative to chemical pesticides
- Explores how these fungi help crop plants in better uptake of soil nutrients, increase soil fertility, produce growth promoting substances and secrete metabolites which act as bio-pesticide
Readership
Agronomists, Molecular Plant Pathologists, botanists, microbiologists, ecologists, plant pathologists, physiologists, molecular biologists and Mycologists
Table of Contents
1. Fungi for Biofactory of secondary metabolites: Genomics and metabolism
2. Signatures of signaling pathways underlying plant growth promotion by fungi
3. Beneficial plant-associated bacteria modulate host hormonal system enhancing plant resistance towards abiotic stress
4. Over-production of ROS: underlying molecular mechanism of scavenging and redox signaling
5. Molecular mechanisms /cell signaling pathways for plant protection from diseases by fungi
6. Antioxidant-Mediated Defense against Biotic Stress in Plants
7. Explorations of Fungal Diversity in Extreme Environmental Conditions for sustainable agriculture applications
8. Impact of potassium solubilzing fungi as biopesticides and its role in crop improvement
9. Terpenes a plant defense activator to diverse biotic stresses
10. Bio-control Potential of Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria Against Ralstonia Solanacearum: Current and Future Prospects
11. Fungal diversity and its role in sustainable agriculture
12. Exploring the Biogeographical Diversity of Trichoderma for Plant Health
13. Ecological Studies of Fungal Biodiversity in Fresh Water and their broad spectrum applications
14. Antimicrobial secondary metabolites from Trichoderma spp. as next generation fungicides
15. Biostimulants: Promising probiotics for plant health
16. Control of corn rot and wilt of saffron using agriculturally important microorganisms
17. Seed biopriming a novel method to control seed borne diseases of crops
18. Current trend and future prospects of secondary metabolite based products from agriculturally important microorganisms
19. Management of major diseases of spice crops using encapsulated microbial formulation
20. Exploring plant Volatile compounds in sustainable crop improvement
21. Controlling diseases of MAPs using novel PGPR
22. Trichoderma from gene to field
23. Polyphenols: How they protect crops against stresses
24. Regulatory requirements for commercialisation of biocontrol agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229194
About the Editor
Sudisha Jogaiah
Dr. Sudisha Jogaiah is Assistant Professor at the Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and presently the programme coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India. He has published more than 70 international research papers and several book chapters. He has experience in Green or Mycosynthesis of nanotechnology and its applications on induce resistance in crop plants against biotic stress. Dr. Jogaiah is also the recipient of 14 Indian national awards from various scientific bodies including ICAR, DST, and Young Scientist Award for Agriculture Microbiology from Association of Microbiologist of India, as well as two international awards includes the most prestigious Japan International Young Agricultural Research Award from Government of Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of studies in Biotechnology and Microbiology and Programme Coordinator of “Plant Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre for Northern Karnataka”, Karnatak University, Karnataka, India
Ratings and Reviews
