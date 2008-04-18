Bioconjugate Techniques
2nd Edition
Description
Bioconjugate Techniques, 2nd Edition, is the essential guide to the modification and cross linking of biomolecules for use in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It provides highly detailed information on the chemistry, reagent systems, and practical applications for creating labeled or conjugate molecules. It also describes dozens of reactions with details on hundreds of commercially available reagents and the use of these reagents for modifying or cross linking peptides and proteins, sugars and polysaccharides, nucleic acids and oligonucleotides, lipids, and synthetic polymers.
Key Features
A one-stop source for proven methods and protocols for synthesizing bioconjugates in the lab
Step-by-step presentation makes the book an ideal source for researchers who are less familiar with the synthesis of bioconjugates
More than 600 figures that visually describe the complex reactions associated with the synthesis of bioconjugates
Includes entirely new chapters on the latest areas in the field of bioconjugation as follows:
Microparticles and nanoparticles Silane coupling agents Dendrimers and dendrons Chemoselective ligation Quantum dots Lanthanide chelates Cyanine dyes Discrete PEG compounds Buckyballs,fullerenes, and carbon nanotubes Mass tags and isotope tags Bioconjugation in the study of protein interactions
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and microbiology
Table of Contents
PART I Bioconjugate Chemistry
- Functional Targets
- The Chemistry of Reactive Groups
PART II Bioconjugate Reagents
- Zero-Length Cross-Linkers
- Homobifunctional Cross-linkers
- Heterobifunctional Cross-linkers
- Trifunctional Cross-linkers
- Dendrimers and Dendrons
- Cleavable Reagent Systems
- Fluorescent Probes
- Bifunctional Chelating Agents and Radioimmunoconjugates
- Biotinylation Reagents
- Iodination Reagents
- Silane Coupling Agents
- Microparticles and Nanoparticles
- Buckyballs, Fullerenes, and Carbon Nanotubes
- Mass Tags and Isotope Tags
- Chemoselective Ligation; Bioorthogonal Reagents
- Discrete PEG Compounds
PART III Bioconjugate Applications
- Preparation of Hapten - Carrier Immunogen Conjugates
- Antibody Modification and Conjugation
- Immunotoxin Conjugation Techniques
- Preparation of Liposome Conjugates and Derivatives
- Avidin - Biotin Systems
- Preparation of Colloidal-Gold-Labeled Proteins
- Modification with Synthetic Polymers
- Enzyme Modification and Conjugation
- Nucleic Acid and Oligonucleotide Modification and Conjugation
- Bioconjugation for the Study of Protein Interactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1323
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 18th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568720
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705013
About the Author
Greg Hermanson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rockford, IL USA