Bioconjugate Techniques - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123705013, 9780080568720

Bioconjugate Techniques

2nd Edition

Authors: Greg Hermanson
eBook ISBN: 9780080568720
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123705013
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th April 2008
Page Count: 1323
Description

Bioconjugate Techniques, 2nd Edition, is the essential guide to the modification and cross linking of biomolecules for use in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It provides highly detailed information on the chemistry, reagent systems, and practical applications for creating labeled or conjugate molecules. It also describes dozens of reactions with details on hundreds of commercially available reagents and the use of these reagents for modifying or cross linking peptides and proteins, sugars and polysaccharides, nucleic acids and oligonucleotides, lipids, and synthetic polymers.

Key Features

A one-stop source for proven methods and protocols for synthesizing bioconjugates in the lab Step-by-step presentation makes the book an ideal source for researchers who are less familiar with the synthesis of bioconjugates More than 600 figures that visually describe the complex reactions associated with the synthesis of bioconjugates Includes entirely new chapters on the latest areas in the field of bioconjugation as follows:
Microparticles and nanoparticles Silane coupling agents Dendrimers and dendrons Chemoselective ligation Quantum dots Lanthanide chelates Cyanine dyes Discrete PEG compounds Buckyballs,fullerenes, and carbon nanotubes Mass tags and isotope tags Bioconjugation in the study of protein interactions

Readership

Researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, immunology, pharmacology, cell biology, and microbiology

Table of Contents

PART I Bioconjugate Chemistry

  1. Functional Targets
  2. The Chemistry of Reactive Groups

PART II Bioconjugate Reagents

  1. Zero-Length Cross-Linkers
  2. Homobifunctional Cross-linkers
  3. Heterobifunctional Cross-linkers
  4. Trifunctional Cross-linkers
  5. Dendrimers and Dendrons
  6. Cleavable Reagent Systems
  7. Fluorescent Probes
  8. Bifunctional Chelating Agents and Radioimmunoconjugates
  9. Biotinylation Reagents
  10. Iodination Reagents
  11. Silane Coupling Agents
  12. Microparticles and Nanoparticles
  13. Buckyballs, Fullerenes, and Carbon Nanotubes
  14. Mass Tags and Isotope Tags
  15. Chemoselective Ligation; Bioorthogonal Reagents
  16. Discrete PEG Compounds

PART III Bioconjugate Applications

  1. Preparation of Hapten - Carrier Immunogen Conjugates
  2. Antibody Modification and Conjugation
  3. Immunotoxin Conjugation Techniques
  4. Preparation of Liposome Conjugates and Derivatives
  5. Avidin - Biotin Systems
  6. Preparation of Colloidal-Gold-Labeled Proteins
  7. Modification with Synthetic Polymers
  8. Enzyme Modification and Conjugation
  9. Nucleic Acid and Oligonucleotide Modification and Conjugation
  10. Bioconjugation for the Study of Protein Interactions

Details

No. of pages:
1323
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080568720
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123705013

About the Author

Greg Hermanson

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rockford, IL USA

Ratings and Reviews

