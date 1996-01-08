Bioconjugate Techniques

"This is a well-organized and well-written book; it is readable and comprehensible to the novice, but its content and stylistic approach seem sufficiently sophisticated to appeal to active, knowledgeable workers in the field. It is an impressive compilation of useful theoretical and practical information that is not readily available elsewhere in a single volume." --Joseph G. Cannon in JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY

"The presentation throughout is that of a laboratory manual. Well-illustrated descriptions of a particular chemical reaction are followed by a detailed protocol and list of references extending into 1994. The coverage of reagents and methods is comprehensive, and sources are given for commercially available compounds." --NATURE