Biocomputing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781493304585, 9780080925967

Biocomputing

1st Edition

Informatics and Genome Projects

Editors: Douglas Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780080925967
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126530353
Paperback ISBN: 9781493304585
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12600.00
10710.00
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
153.64
130.59
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
135.00
114.75
43.99
37.39
12600.00
10710.00
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The results of today's genome projects promise enormous medical and agricultural benefits and point to a new predictive approach to the conduct of future research in biology. Biocomputing: Informatics and Genome Projects represents a survey of the needs and objectives of genome projects as of the early 1990's. It provides the groundwork necessary to understand genome-related informatics, including computational and database storage objectives. The book covers four general areas: automated laboratory notebooks, nucleic acid sequence analysis, protein structure, and database activities.

Readership

Researchers in molecular biology, genetics, biotechnology, immunology, and neuroscience.

Table of Contents

D.W. Smith, Introduction.

S.P. Clark, G.A. Evans, and H.R. Garner, Informatics and Automation Used in Physical Mapping of the Genome.

D.W. Smith, J. Jorgensen, J.P. Greenberg, J. Keller, J. Rogers, H.R. Garner, and L.T. Eyck, Supercomputers, Parallel Processing, and Genome Projects.

S. Henikoff, Comparative Sequence Analysis: Finding Genes.

A.K. Knopka, Sequence and Codes: Fundamentals of Biomolecular Cryptology.

C. Wills, Phylogenetic Analysis and Molecular Evolution.

B.I. Cohen and F.E. Cohen, Predictions of Protein Secondary and Tertiary Structure.

K. Yoshida, C.L. Smith, and R. Overbeek, A Primer on Rapid Prototyping of Genomic Databases in Prolog.

D.W. Mount and B.R. Schatz, A Genomic Database of E. coli: Total Information on a Given Organism.

A.R. Galper and D.L. Brutlag, Computational Simulations of Biological Systems. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925967
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126530353
Paperback ISBN:
9781493304585

About the Editor

Douglas Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.