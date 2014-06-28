Biocomputing
1st Edition
Informatics and Genome Projects
Description
The results of today's genome projects promise enormous medical and agricultural benefits and point to a new predictive approach to the conduct of future research in biology. Biocomputing: Informatics and Genome Projects represents a survey of the needs and objectives of genome projects as of the early 1990's. It provides the groundwork necessary to understand genome-related informatics, including computational and database storage objectives. The book covers four general areas: automated laboratory notebooks, nucleic acid sequence analysis, protein structure, and database activities.
Readership
Researchers in molecular biology, genetics, biotechnology, immunology, and neuroscience.
Table of Contents
D.W. Smith, Introduction.
S.P. Clark, G.A. Evans, and H.R. Garner, Informatics and Automation Used in Physical Mapping of the Genome.
D.W. Smith, J. Jorgensen, J.P. Greenberg, J. Keller, J. Rogers, H.R. Garner, and L.T. Eyck, Supercomputers, Parallel Processing, and Genome Projects.
S. Henikoff, Comparative Sequence Analysis: Finding Genes.
A.K. Knopka, Sequence and Codes: Fundamentals of Biomolecular Cryptology.
C. Wills, Phylogenetic Analysis and Molecular Evolution.
B.I. Cohen and F.E. Cohen, Predictions of Protein Secondary and Tertiary Structure.
K. Yoshida, C.L. Smith, and R. Overbeek, A Primer on Rapid Prototyping of Genomic Databases in Prolog.
D.W. Mount and B.R. Schatz, A Genomic Database of E. coli: Total Information on a Given Organism.
A.R. Galper and D.L. Brutlag, Computational Simulations of Biological Systems. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925967
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126530353
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493304585
About the Editor
Douglas Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, U.S.A.