Section I - Chemical Constituents of Life

1. Biomolecules and the cell

2. Carbohydrates

3. Lipids

4. Proteins and amino acids

5. Nucleic acids and nucleotides

6. Enzymes

7. Vitamins

Section II - Physiological Biochemistry

8. Digestion and absorption

9. Plasma proteins

10. Hemoglobin and porphyrins

11. Biological oxidation

Section III - Metabolisms

12. Introduction to metabolism

13. Metabolism of carbohydrates

14. Metabolism of lipids

15. Metabolism of amino acids

16. Integration of metabolism

17. Metabolism of nucleotides

18. Mineral metabolism

Section IV - Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition

19. Hormones

20. Organ function tests

21. Water, electrolyte and acid-base balance

22. Tissue proteins and body fluids

23. Nutrition

Section V - Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

24. DNA-replication, recombination and repair

25. Transcription and translation

26. Regulation of gene expression

27. Recombinant DNA and biotechnology

Section VI - Current Topics

28. Human genome project

29. Gene therapy

30. Bioinformatics

31. Metabolism of xenobiotics (detoxification)

32. Prostaglandins and related compounds

33. Biological membranes and transport

34. Free radicals and antioxidants

35. Environmental biochemistry

36. Insulin, glucose homeostasis, and diabetes mellitus

37. Cancer

38. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Section VII - Basics to Learn Biochemistry

39. Introduction to bioorganic chemistry

40. Overview of biophysical chemistry

41. Tools of biochemistry

42. Immunology

43. Genetics



Appendices

Answers to self-assessment exercises

I. Abbreviations used in this book

II. Origins of important biochemical words

III. Common confusables in biochemistry

IV. Practical biochemistry—principles

V. Clinical biochemistry laboratory

VI. Case studies with biochemical correlations

