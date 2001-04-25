Biochemistry
2nd Edition
The Chemical Reactions of Living Cells
Description
The most comprehensive textbook/reference ever to cover the chemical basis of life, the "Green Bible of Biochemistry" has been a well-respected contribution to the field for more than twenty years. The complex structures that make up cells are described in detail, along with the forces that hold them together, and the chemical reactions that allow for recognition, signaling and movement. There is ample information on the human body, its genome, and the action of muscles, eyes, and the brain. The complete set deals with the natural world, treating the metabolism of bacteria, toxins, antibiotics, specialized compounds made by plants, photosynthesis, luminescence of fireflies, among many other topics.
Key Features
- The most comprehensive biochemistry text reference available on the market
- Organized into two volumes, comprising 32 chapters and containing the latest research in the field
- Biological content is emphasized: for example, macromolecular structures and enzyme action are discussed
Readership
Graduate-level students and professors, including medical students, and undergraduates in advanced upper-division courses.
Table of Contents
Volume 1: The Scene of Action. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins. Determining Structures and Analyzing Cells. Sugars, Polysaccharides, and Glycoproteins. The Nucleic Acids. Thermodynamics and Biochemical Equilibria. How Macromolecules Associate. Lipids, Membranes, and Cell Coats. Enzymes: The Catalysts of Cells. An Introduction to Metabolism. The Regulation of Enzymatic Activity. Transferring Groups by Displacement Reactions. Enzymatic Addition, Elimination, and Isomerization. Coenzymes: Nature's Special Reagents. Coenzymes of Oxidation and Reduction. Transition Metals in Catalysis and Transport.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 937
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924700
About the Author
David Metzler
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, U.S.A.