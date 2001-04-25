Biochemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080924700

Biochemistry

2nd Edition

The Chemical Reactions of Living Cells

Authors: David Metzler
eBook ISBN: 9780080924700
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th April 2001
Page Count: 937
Description

The most comprehensive textbook/reference ever to cover the chemical basis of life, the "Green Bible of Biochemistry" has been a well-respected contribution to the field for more than twenty years. The complex structures that make up cells are described in detail, along with the forces that hold them together, and the chemical reactions that allow for recognition, signaling and movement. There is ample information on the human body, its genome, and the action of muscles, eyes, and the brain. The complete set deals with the natural world, treating the metabolism of bacteria, toxins, antibiotics, specialized compounds made by plants, photosynthesis, luminescence of fireflies, among many other topics.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive biochemistry text reference available on the market
  • Organized into two volumes, comprising 32 chapters and containing the latest research in the field
  • Biological content is emphasized: for example, macromolecular structures and enzyme action are discussed

Readership

Graduate-level students and professors, including medical students, and undergraduates in advanced upper-division courses.

Table of Contents

Volume 1: The Scene of Action. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins. Determining Structures and Analyzing Cells. Sugars, Polysaccharides, and Glycoproteins. The Nucleic Acids. Thermodynamics and Biochemical Equilibria. How Macromolecules Associate. Lipids, Membranes, and Cell Coats. Enzymes: The Catalysts of Cells. An Introduction to Metabolism. The Regulation of Enzymatic Activity. Transferring Groups by Displacement Reactions. Enzymatic Addition, Elimination, and Isomerization. Coenzymes: Nature's Special Reagents. Coenzymes of Oxidation and Reduction. Transition Metals in Catalysis and Transport.

Details

About the Author

David Metzler

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, U.S.A.

