Biochemistry, Pathology and Genetics of Pulmonary Emphysema documents the proceedings of an international symposium held in Sassari, Italy, 27-30 April 1980. Research on the origins of emphysema has acquired more importance than functional diagnostic studies. There are various hypotheses concerning the development of emphysema. Some cases of emphysema are linked to defects in metabolic functions of the vessels while others are linked to a disturbance in repair processes. The papers in this volume are organized into four sections. Section 1 contains studies on the pathology and biochemistry of lung connective tissue. Section 2 deals with animal models. Section 3 on proteases and antiproteases includes studies on the characteristics and identification of biological specimens, and alpha1-proteinase inhibitor. Section 4 takes up the risk factors and therapeutic approaches for lung disease. Other papers in the volume were presented during two roundtable discussions on the biochemistry of connective tissue components in emphysema and therapeutic approaches.

Foreword

Section 1: Pathology and Biochemistry of Lung Connective Tissue

Introductory Review: Pathological and Pathogenetic Aspects of Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

Evaluation of the Protease-Antiprotease Theory of Human Destructive Lung Disease

Lung Elastin Content in Normal and Emphysematous Lungs

Round Table Biochemistry of Connective Tissue Components in Emphysema

The Measurement of Elastin Turnover by the Radioimmunoassay of Urinary Desmosine Excretion

Antigenicity of Human Lung Elastin Peptides

Measurement of Elastin Degradation In Vivo by Desmosine Radioimmunoassay

Biochemical Measurement of Lung Connective Tissue

Modifications of 14C-Glucosamine Incorporation into Hamster Lung Glycoconjugates in Elastase Induced Emphysema

Glycosaminoglycans in Elastase Induced Emphysema

Glycosaminoglycans (GAG) in the pathogenesis of the Flaccid Lung Syndrome

Lung Scleroproteins in Young and Adult Rat and in Rat with Spontaneous Emphysema: Comparative Study by Biochemical and Histochemical Approach

Section 2: Animal Models

The Tissue Response to Exogenous Elastase

Electron and Light Microscopic Studies of the Lungs of Chloramine-T Treated Dogs

The Tight-Skin Mouse: an Animal Model of Inherited Emphysema

Ultrastructural Evidence of Mucociliary Function Impairment Induced by Elastase

General Discussion

Chairmen Summaries

Section 3: Proteases and Antiproteases

A. Basic Aspects and Identification in Biological Specimens

Pathophysiological Interpretation of Kinetic Constants of Protease Inhibitors

Characterization of Different Elastases. Their Possible Role in the Genesis of Emphysema

Interactions between Granulocyte Proteases and Protease Inhibitors in the Lung

The Acid Stable Proteinase Inhibitors of the Respiratory Tract. Chemistry and Function

Localization of a Low Molecular Weight Protease Inhibitor in the Respiratory Tract

Characterization of a Bronchial Inhibitor in the Sputum of Chronic Bronchitics

Proteases and Antiproteases in Bronchoalveolar Lavage

Serum Derived Protease Inhibitors and Leucocyte Elastase in Sputum and the Effect of Infection

A radioimmunoassay for a Granulocyte Protein as a Marker in Studies on the Turnover of Such Cells

B. Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor

Genetic Variants of the Pi System in Normans: Comparison with Some European Populations

Respiratory Function Disturbances in Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Phenotypes and Pi M Subtypes in Italy

Alpha1-Antitrypsin Serum Concentration and Respiratory Symptoms in 1294 Healthy Men

A Survey of Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency by the British Thoracic Association

Inactivation of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor and Bronchial Mucous Proteinase Inhibitor by Cigarette Smoke In Vitro and In Vivo

Oxidation of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor as a Major, Contributing Factor in the Development of Pulmonary Emphysema

Chairman Summary

Section 4: Risk Factors and Therapeutic Approaches

Genetic Factors in Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease

Lung Toxicity of Some Atmospheric Pollutants

Sex Hormones and the Flaccid Lung Syndrome

Intrathoracic Airway Mechanics in Patients with Emphysema

Round Table: Therapeutic Approaches

Opportunities for the Specific Therapy of Obstructive Lung Disease

Prevention of Elastase-Induced Experimental Emphysema by a Synthetic Elastase Inhibitor Administered Orally

Comparative Effects of Reversible and Irreversible Specific Elastase Inhibitors on Elastase-Induced Emphysema

Elastase and Lysozyme Secretion by Peritoneal Macrophages; Effects of Dexamethasone and Rifampin

Conclusions

Emphysema: Past, Present and Future