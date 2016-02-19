Biochemistry, Pathology and Genetics of Pulmonary Emphysema
Proceedings of an International Symposium Held in Sassari, Italy, 27-30 April 1980
Biochemistry, Pathology and Genetics of Pulmonary Emphysema documents the proceedings of an international symposium held in Sassari, Italy, 27-30 April 1980. Research on the origins of emphysema has acquired more importance than functional diagnostic studies. There are various hypotheses concerning the development of emphysema. Some cases of emphysema are linked to defects in metabolic functions of the vessels while others are linked to a disturbance in repair processes. The papers in this volume are organized into four sections. Section 1 contains studies on the pathology and biochemistry of lung connective tissue. Section 2 deals with animal models. Section 3 on proteases and antiproteases includes studies on the characteristics and identification of biological specimens, and alpha1-proteinase inhibitor. Section 4 takes up the risk factors and therapeutic approaches for lung disease. Other papers in the volume were presented during two roundtable discussions on the biochemistry of connective tissue components in emphysema and therapeutic approaches.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Section 1: Pathology and Biochemistry of Lung Connective Tissue
Introductory Review: Pathological and Pathogenetic Aspects of Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
Evaluation of the Protease-Antiprotease Theory of Human Destructive Lung Disease
Lung Elastin Content in Normal and Emphysematous Lungs
Round Table Biochemistry of Connective Tissue Components in Emphysema
The Measurement of Elastin Turnover by the Radioimmunoassay of Urinary Desmosine Excretion
Antigenicity of Human Lung Elastin Peptides
Measurement of Elastin Degradation In Vivo by Desmosine Radioimmunoassay
Biochemical Measurement of Lung Connective Tissue
Modifications of 14C-Glucosamine Incorporation into Hamster Lung Glycoconjugates in Elastase Induced Emphysema
Glycosaminoglycans in Elastase Induced Emphysema
Glycosaminoglycans (GAG) in the pathogenesis of the Flaccid Lung Syndrome
Lung Scleroproteins in Young and Adult Rat and in Rat with Spontaneous Emphysema: Comparative Study by Biochemical and Histochemical Approach
Section 2: Animal Models
The Tissue Response to Exogenous Elastase
Electron and Light Microscopic Studies of the Lungs of Chloramine-T Treated Dogs
The Tight-Skin Mouse: an Animal Model of Inherited Emphysema
Ultrastructural Evidence of Mucociliary Function Impairment Induced by Elastase
General Discussion
Chairmen Summaries
Section 3: Proteases and Antiproteases
A. Basic Aspects and Identification in Biological Specimens
Pathophysiological Interpretation of Kinetic Constants of Protease Inhibitors
Characterization of Different Elastases. Their Possible Role in the Genesis of Emphysema
Interactions between Granulocyte Proteases and Protease Inhibitors in the Lung
The Acid Stable Proteinase Inhibitors of the Respiratory Tract. Chemistry and Function
Localization of a Low Molecular Weight Protease Inhibitor in the Respiratory Tract
Characterization of a Bronchial Inhibitor in the Sputum of Chronic Bronchitics
Proteases and Antiproteases in Bronchoalveolar Lavage
Serum Derived Protease Inhibitors and Leucocyte Elastase in Sputum and the Effect of Infection
A radioimmunoassay for a Granulocyte Protein as a Marker in Studies on the Turnover of Such Cells
B. Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor
Genetic Variants of the Pi System in Normans: Comparison with Some European Populations
Respiratory Function Disturbances in Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Alpha1-Antitrypsin Phenotypes and Pi M Subtypes in Italy
Alpha1-Antitrypsin Serum Concentration and Respiratory Symptoms in 1294 Healthy Men
A Survey of Alpha1-Antitrypsin Deficiency by the British Thoracic Association
Inactivation of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor and Bronchial Mucous Proteinase Inhibitor by Cigarette Smoke In Vitro and In Vivo
Oxidation of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor as a Major, Contributing Factor in the Development of Pulmonary Emphysema
Chairman Summary
Section 4: Risk Factors and Therapeutic Approaches
Genetic Factors in Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease
Lung Toxicity of Some Atmospheric Pollutants
Sex Hormones and the Flaccid Lung Syndrome
Intrathoracic Airway Mechanics in Patients with Emphysema
Round Table: Therapeutic Approaches
Opportunities for the Specific Therapy of Obstructive Lung Disease
Prevention of Elastase-Induced Experimental Emphysema by a Synthetic Elastase Inhibitor Administered Orally
Comparative Effects of Reversible and Irreversible Specific Elastase Inhibitors on Elastase-Induced Emphysema
Elastase and Lysozyme Secretion by Peritoneal Macrophages; Effects of Dexamethasone and Rifampin
Conclusions
Emphysema: Past, Present and Future
