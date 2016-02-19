Biochemistry of Thermophily covers the proceedings of a seminar held under the auspices of the U.S.-Japan Cooperative Science Program at the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 22-24, 1977. This seminar focuses on biochemistry of thermophilic microorganisms. It presents an achievement in the complex field of thermophiles and their unique properties. This book discusses the fatty acid composition in several strains of moderately and extremely thermophilic bacteria, the membrane and lipid components, the biosynthesis and function of ω-cyclohexyl fatty acids, and the influence of growth temperature and lipid state on lipid and protein distribution. It then presents the ecologic and genetic aspects of thermophilic bacteria, including their morphology, surface structure, and transfection. It also examines the function and thermostability of ribosomal proteins, polypeptides, and polyamines in thermophilic bacteria. Finally, the book discusses the thermostability of proteins, the effect of amino acid substitution on conformational stability of thermophile, the thermophilic enzymes, and the physiology of thermophilic bacteria. This book will be helpful to molecular and research biologists, teachers, and students who wish to expand their understanding on mechanisms of thermophilicity, thermostability, and thermophilic microorganisms.

Table of Contents



List of Participants

Preface

Lipids and Membranes

Structure and Function of Membrane Lipids in Thermophilic Bacteria

Membranes and Lipids of Extremely Thermoacidophilic Microorganisms

ω-Cyclohexyl Fatty Acids in Acido-thermophilic Bacterial Membranes and Phage Capsids

The Influence of Growth Temperature and Lipid State on the Planar Distribution of Lipids and Proteins in Bacillus stearothermophilus Membranes

The Membrane of Thermophilic Bacterium PS3

Ecological and Genetic Aspects

The Morphology and Surface Structure of Some Extremely Thermophilic Bacteria Found in Slightly Alkaline Hot Springs

Changes in Microbial Flora, Including Thermophiles, During Composting of Animal Manure

Transformants of Bacillus subtilis Capable of Growth at Elevated Temperatures

Physiological and Genetic Factors Affecting Transfection and Transformation in Bacillus stearothermophilus

Protein Synthesis

Studies on Heat-stable Ribosomes from Thermophilic Bacteria

Structure and Thermal Stability of Ribosomal Components from Thermophilic Bacteria

Polypeptide Chain Elongation Factors from an Extreme Thermophile, Thermus thermophilus HB8

Novel Poly amines of Extremely Thermophilic Bacteria

Proteins

Thermostability of Proteins

Effect of a Single Amino Acid Substitution on Conformational Stability of the Tryptophan Synthetase α-Subunit of Escherichia coli

Structural Fluctuation of Protein and Thermophily

Comparative Studies of Thermophilic and Mesophilic Enzymes: Objectives, Problems, Results

Purification and Properties of Malate Dehydrogenase and Isocitrate Dehydrogenase from an Extreme Thermophile, Thermus flavus AT-62

Thermodynamic Studies on Reversible Denaturation of Thermostable Proteins from an Extreme Thermophile

Properties and Regulation of Thermophilic Glutamine Synthetases

On the Thermostability of Amino Group Modified Glutamine Synthetase from Bacillus stearothermophilus

Properties of RNA Polymerases from Thermus thermophilus HB8 as Characterized by Their Subunits

On the Physiology and Thermophilic Properties of Clostridium thermoaceticum and Some Other Thermophilic Anaerobes





