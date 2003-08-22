Biochemistry of the Eye

This specialized text presents a review of general biochemistry and an in-depth exploration of biochemistry unique to the eye. As a readable introduction to this challenging topic, it describes the molecular structures and biochemical events that occur in the eye. Specific clinical examples link basic science to clinical practice and provide a concrete basis for understanding complex concepts. This edition includes new, updated information in revised chapters plus two additional chapters on ocular fluids and pathology. General biochemistry is discussed in each chapter, with examples of biochemical pathology and disease processes such as age-related cataract formation and ocular diabetes.