Biochemistry of Redox Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126853919, 9780080926285

Biochemistry of Redox Reactions

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Testa John Caldwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080926285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126853919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 1994
Page Count: 471
Table of Contents

Xenobiotic Metabolism: The Global View. Xenobiotic Metabolism: The Biochemical View. Dehydrogenation of Alcohols and Aldehydes, Carbonyl Reduction. The Nature and Functioning of Cytochromes P450 and Flavin-Containing-Monooxygenases. Carbon Oxidations Catalyzed by Cytochromes P450. Monooxygenase-Catalyzed N-C Cleavage. Monooxygenase-Catalyzed Oxidation of Oxygen- and Sulfur-Containing Compounds. Oxidative Dehalogenation and Dealkylation of Organometallics. Oxidations Catalyzed by Various Oxidases and Monooxygenases. Reactions Catalyzed by Peroxidases. Oxidation of Mercury, Silicon, Phosphorus, Arsenic, Selenium, and Halogens. Reductions Catalyzed by Cytochrome P450 and Other Oxidoreductases. Various Enzymatic and Nonenzymatic Reactions. Conclusion and Outlook.

Description

Surpassing the 1976 book by Testa and Jenner, Drug Metabolism: Chemical and Biochemical Aspects (Dekker), this informative, up-to-date text includes the following features, unavailable elsewhere: First in a set of books to provide a comprehensive coverage of drug metabolism; Opening chapter provides a general introduction to the complete set of books; Other chapters cover reaction mechanisms, catalytic cycles, regio- and stereoselectivities, types of substrates, reactivity of intermediates, and drug-enzyme interactions; Extensive detailed diagrams of reaction pathways and chemical structures

Key Features

  • First in a set of books providing a comprehensive coverage of drug metabolism

  • Opening chapter provides a general introduction to the complete set of books

  • Other chapters cover reaction mechanisms, catalytic cycles, regio and stereoselectivities, types of substrates, reactivity of intermediates and drug-enzyme interactions

  • Extensive detailed diagrams of reaction pathways and chemical structures

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in universities and pharmaceutical companies working on drug metabolism.

Details

No. of pages:
471
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926285
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126853919

Reviews

@qu:"What I really like and what I would like to emphasize is the fact that this book is not only a comprehensive collection of biochemical data on redox mechanisms, but is legible as well. The personal style and the commitment of the author that can be felt between the lines contributes to my unreserved recommendation to have this book on the shelf of everyone who is busy in the field of making compounds that interact with living systems." @source:--Pharmaceutica Acta Helvetiae @qu:"Testa's deep comprehension of his subject and his scholarly commitment make sure that this volume is not only comprehensive but eminently readable." @source:--SIR JAMES BLACK, Nobel Laureate @qu:"...several books have appeared on the metabolism of xenobiotic compounds, but this new text, by one of the most respected researchers in the field, has set the benchmark for all that follow... indispensible to all serious students of drug metabolims, and a collection to treasure." @source:--Laurence J. Kim, University of Surrey, in ISSX NEWSLETTER @qu:"The overall impression is one of a book that is extensively and well researched with the facts clearly laid out in a very readable style." @source:--David Needham in BRITISH TOXICOLOGY SOCIETY NEWSLETTER @qu:"The book would be very applicable as a text or reference for graduate and advanced undergraduate courses in toxicology, drug metabolism, medicinal chemistry and pharmacy. Professor Testa has done a very admirable job of compiling and presenting material of the subject. The book is strongly recommended as a course text and general reference, and I look forward to seeing the remaining three volumes in the series." @source:--F. Peter Guengerich in PHARMACEUTICAL NEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bernard Testa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland

John Caldwell Editor

