Biochemistry of Parasites

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Preface to the First Edition

Chapter 1. Inorganic Substances

I. Quantitative Considerations

II. Formed Inorganic Deposits

III. Pathological and Experimental Inorganic Deposits

IV. Intimate Distribution of Ash Constituents

V. Transport Mechanisms

VI. Metabolism of Inorganic Substances

VII. Influence of Environmental Inorganic Substances

VIII. Some Experimental Uses of Radioactive Inorganic Substances

IX. Host Inorganic Substances in Parasitic Infections

References

Chapter 2. Carbohydrates I. Distribution and Nature of Carbohydrates

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Distribution of Low Molecular Weight Carbohydrates

III. Chemistry of Reserve Polysaccharides

IV. Quantitative and Qualitative Aspects of Reserve Polysaccharides

V. Structural Polysaccharides

VI. Serologically Active Polysaccharides

VII. Incompletely Characterized Polysaccharides

References

Chapter 3. Carbohydrates. II. Metabolism of Carbohydrates

I. Transport Mechanisms

II. Assimilation of Carbohydrates

III. Leakage of Carbohydrates

IV. Synthetic Processes

V. Digestion of Carbohydrates

VI. Utilization of Endogenous Carbohydrate Reserves

VII. End Products of Aerobic and Anaerobic Fermentations

VIII. Glycolysis and Some of Its Variants

IX. Terminal Anaerobic Processes

X. The Pentose Phosphate Pathway

XI. The Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle and Its Variants

XII. Characteristics of Krebs Cycle Enzymes and Terminal Aerobic Processes

References

Chapter 4. Carbohydrates III. Host-Parasite Relationships

I. Disturbances of the Host's Carbohydrate Metabolism during Protozoan Infections

II. Disturbances of the Host's Carbohydrate Metabolism during Helminthic Infections

III. Disturbances of the Host's Carbohydrate Metabolism during Arthropod Infections

IV. Host Dietary Carbohydrates and Parasites

V. Carbohydrate Metabolism of Parasites and Chemotherapy

References

Chapter 5. Lipids

I. Chemistry of Lipids

II. Distribution of Lipids in the Bodies of Parasites

III. Lipid Absorption and Digestion

IV. Lipid Synthesis

V. Lipid Utilization and Degradation

VI. Disturbances in the Host's Lipid Metabolism during Parasitic Infections

VII. Parasite Lipids and Chemotherapy

References

Chapter 6. Proteins

I. Total Protein Content and Protein Fractions

II. Heme Compounds

III. Proteases

IV. Antienzymes

V. Absorption of Amino Acids

VI. Synthetic Processes

VII. Utilization and Degradation of Proteins

VIII. Disturbances in the Host's Protein Metabolism during Parasitic Infections

IX. Host Dietary Proteins and Parasites

X. Parasite Proteins and Chemotherapy

References

Chapter 7. Nucleic Acids

I. Distribution

II. Quantitative and Chemical Considerations

III. Synthetic Processes

IV. Degradation Processes

V. Disturbances in the Host's Nucleic Acid Metabolism during Parasitic Infections

VI. Nucleic Acids of Parasites and Chemotherapy

References

Chapter 8. Vitamins

I. Vitamins in Parasites

II. Vitamin Requirements of Parasites

III. Influence of Parasites on the Vitamin Content of Host Tissues

IV. Influence of the Host's Dietary Vitamins on Parasites

References

Chapter 9. Respiration

I. Introductory Remarks

II. In Vivo and in Vitro Oxygen Relationships

III. Factors Influencing the Aerobic Gaseous Exchanges

IV. The Postanaerobic Respiration

V. Respiratory Chains

VI. Electron Transport-Linked Phosphorylations

VII. The Carbon Dioxide Transport

VIII. Host-Induced Variations in Respiratory Exchanges of Parasites

IX. Influence of Parasites on the Respiration of the Host

X. Parasite Respiration and Chemotherapy

References

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index