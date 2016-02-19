Biochemistry of Lipids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780839110439, 9781483193977

Biochemistry of Lipids

1st Edition

Biochemistry Series One

Editors: T. W. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483193977
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 306
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

MTP International Review of Science: Biochemistry Series One, Volume 4: Biochemistry of Lipids focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, and approaches involved in the biochemistry of lipids.

The selection first elaborates on the enzymes of sterol biosynthesis and lipids in glycan biosynthesis. Topics cover polyprenols and glycan biosynthesis in green plants; polyprenols and glycan biosynthesis in yeasts and fungi; undecaprenol and bacterial wall glycan biosynthesis; methods of investigating particle-bound enzymes of sterol biosynthesis; and relationship of the multi-enzymic synthesis of cholesterol to other microsomal processes. The text then elaborates on the biosynthesis of saturated fatty acids, dynamic role of lipids in the nervous system, and biosynthesis of unsaturated fatty acids. Discussions focus on anaerobic pathway of monoenoic fatty acid biosynthesis, exchange of brain lipids, lipids and transmission in the nervous system, fatty acid synthetase, and lipid distribution within the nervous system. The manuscript examines halogenated sulphatides and prostaglandins, including identification of prostaglandins in organs and body fluids, estimation of prostaglandins, and occurrence of halosulphatides in membranes.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the biochemistry of lipids.

Table of Contents


Enzymes of Sterol Biosynthesis

Lipids in Glycan Biosynthesis

Biosynthesis of Saturated Fatty Acids

The Dynamic Role of Lipids in the Nervous System

The Biosynthesis of Unsaturated Fatty Acids

The Prostaglandins

The Halogenated Sulphatides

Index

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193977

About the Editor

T. W. Goodwin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Liverpool, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.