Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume 20

The second edition of this book on lipids, lipoprotein and membrane biochemistry has two major objectives - to provide an

advanced textbook for students in these areas of biochemistry,

and to summarise the field for scientists pursuing research in

these and related fields.

Since the first edition of this book was published in 1985 the

emphasis on research in the area of lipid and membrane biochemistry has evolved in new directions. Consequently, the

second edition has been modified to include four chapters on lipoproteins. Moreover, the other chapters have been extensively

updated and revised so that additional material covering the areas of cell signalling by lipids, the assembly of lipids and

proteins into membranes, and the increasing use of molecular biological techniques for research in the areas of lipid, lipoprotein and membrane biochemistry have been included.

Each chapter of the textbook is written by an expert in the field, but the chapters are not simply reviews of current literature. Rather, they are written as current, readable summaries of these areas of research which should be readily understandable to students and researchers who have a basic knowledge of general biochemistry. The authors were selected for

their abilities both as researchers and as communicators. In addition, the editors have carefully coordinated the chapters so

that there is little overlap, yet extensive cross-referencing among chapters.