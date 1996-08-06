Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444823595, 9780080860923

Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume 31

3rd Edition

Editors: Dennis Vance J.E. Vance
eBook ISBN: 9780080860923
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444823595
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th August 1996
Page Count: 552
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
34900.00
29665.00
135.00
114.75
236.36
200.91
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
34900.00
29665.00
165.00
140.25
130.00
110.50
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of contributors. Chapter 1. Physical properties and functional roles of lipids in membranes (P.R. Cullis, D.B. Fenske, M.J. Hope). 2. Lipid metabolism in prokaryotes (C.O. Rock, S. Jackowski, J.E. Cronan, Jr.). 3. Oxidation of fatty acids (H. Schulz). 4. Fatty acid synthesis in eukaryotes (L.M. Salati, A.G. Goodridge). 5. Fatty acid desaturation and chain elongation in eukaryotes (H.W. Cook). 6. Glycerolipid biosynthesis in eukaryotes (D.E. Vance). 7. Ether-linked lipids and their bioactive species: occurrence, chemistry, metabolism, regulation, and function (F. Snyder). 8. Phospholipases (M. Waite). 9. Glycerolipids in signal transduction (J.D. Lambeth, S.H. Ryu). 10. Adipose tissue and lipid metabolism (D.A. Bernlohr, M.A. Simpson). 11. The eicosanoids: cyclooxygenase, lipoxygenase, and epoxygenase pathways (W.L. Smith, F.A. Fitzpatrick). 12. Sphingolipid: metabolism and cell signalling (A.H. Merrill, Jr, C.C. Sweeley). 13. Isoprenoids, sterols and bile acids (P.A. Edwards, R. Davis). 14. Lipid metabolism in plants (K.M. Schmid, J.B. Ohrlogge). 15. Lipid assembley into cell membranes (D.R. Voelker). 16. Assembley of proteins into membranes (R.A.F. Reithmeir). 17. Structure, assembley and secretion of lipoproteins (R.A. Davis, J.E. Vance). 18. Dynamics of lipoprotein transport in the human circulatory system (P.E. Fielding, C.J. Fielding). 19. Removal of lipoproteins from plasma (W.J. Schneider).

Description

This is the third edition of this advanced textbook, written with two major objectives in mind. One is to provide an advanced textbook covering the major areas in the fields of lipid, lipoprotein, and membrane biochemistry, and molecular biology. The second objective is to provide a clear summary of these research areas for scientists presently working in these fields.

The volume provides the basis for an advanced course for students in the biochemistry of lipids, lipoproteins and membranes. The book will satisfy the need for a general reference and review book for scientists studying lipids, proteins and membranes. Excellent up-to-date reviews are available on the various topics covered. A current, readable, and critical summary of these areas of research, it will allow scientists to become familiar with recent developments related to their own research interests, and will help clinical researchers and medical students keep abreast of developments in basic science that are important for subsequent clinical advances.

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080860923
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444823595

Reviews

@qu:This book is intense, but it covers so much ground, you are bound to find a chapter which interests you particularly and helps answer your questions @source:Robyn's Recommended Reading

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Dennis Vance Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lipid and Lipoprotein Research Group, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

J.E. Vance Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CIHR Group on Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids, 328 Heritage Medical Research Centre, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.