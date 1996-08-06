Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume 31

This is the third edition of this advanced textbook, written with two major objectives in mind. One is to provide an advanced textbook covering the major areas in the fields of lipid, lipoprotein, and membrane biochemistry, and molecular biology. The second objective is to provide a clear summary of these research areas for scientists presently working in these fields.

The volume provides the basis for an advanced course for students in the biochemistry of lipids, lipoproteins and membranes. The book will satisfy the need for a general reference and review book for scientists studying lipids, proteins and membranes. Excellent up-to-date reviews are available on the various topics covered. A current, readable, and critical summary of these areas of research, it will allow scientists to become familiar with recent developments related to their own research interests, and will help clinical researchers and medical students keep abreast of developments in basic science that are important for subsequent clinical advances.