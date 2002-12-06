Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780444511386, 9780080930169

Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume 36

4th Edition

Authors: J.E. Vance Dennis Vance
eBook ISBN: 9780080930169
eBook ISBN: 9780080574813
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511386
Paperback ISBN: 9780444511393
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th December 2002
Page Count: 648
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10600.00
9010.00
123.64
105.09
96.95
82.41
78.00
66.30
128.00
108.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of contributors. Other volumes in the series. 1. Functional roles of lipids in membranes (W. Dowhan, M. Bogdanov). 2. Lipid modifications of proteins (N.A. Baumann, A.K. Menon). 3. Fatty acid and phospholipid metabolism in prokaryotes (R.J. Heath, S. Jackowski, C.O. Rock). 4. Lipid metabolism in plants (K.M. Schmid, J.B. Ohlrogge). 5. Oxidation of fatty acids in eukaryotes (H. Schulz). 6. Fatty acid synthesis in eukaryotes (V.S. Rangan, S. Smith). 7. Fatty acid desaturation and chain elongation in eukaryotes (H.W. Cook, C.R. McMaster). 8. Phospholipid biosynthesis in eukaryotes (D.E. Vance). 9. Ether-linked lipids and their bioactive species (F. Snyder, Ten-ching Lee, R.L. Wykle). 10. Adipose tissue and lipid metabolism (D.A. Bernlohr, A.E. Jenkins, A.A. Bennaars). 11. Phospholipases (D.C. Wilton, M. Waite). 12. Glycerolipids in signal transduction (L.C. McPhail). 13. The eicosanoids: cyclooxygenase, lipoxygenase, and epoxygenase pathways (W.L. Smith, R.C. Murphy). 14. Sphingolipids: metabolism and cell signaling (A.H. Merrill Jr., K. Sandhoff). 15. Cholesterol biosynthesis (L. Liscum). 16. Metabolism and function of bile acids (L.B. Agellon). 17. Lipid assembly into cell membranes (D.R. Voelker). 18. Lipoprotein structure (A. Jonas). 19. Assembly and secretion of lipoproteins (J.E. Vance). 20. Dynamics of lipoprotein transport in the human circulatory system (P.E. Fielding, C.J. Fielding). 21. Lipoprotein receptors (W.J. Schneider). 22. Lipids and atherosclerosis (I. Tabas). Index.

Description

The first edition of this book was published in 1985. The content of the 4th edition reflects the enormous advances that have occurred since that time in the field of lipid biochemistry. This publication is unique in that it represents a bridge between the superficial coverage of the lipid field found in basic biochemistry text books and the highly specialized material contained in scientific review articles and monographs. The book is not a collection of exhaustive reviews, but a current and readable summary of diverse aspects of lipids. It is intended as an advanced and up-to-date textbook for teachers and students who are familiar with the basic concepts of lipid biochemistry and will also serve as a general reference book for scientists studying lipids, lipoproteins and membranes.

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080930169
eBook ISBN:
9780080574813
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511386
Paperback ISBN:
9780444511393

Reviews

@from:W.W. Christie @qu:...this is one of a select group of books in the lipid field that I would expect to find in every biological library. @source:Lipid Technology Newsletter @from:W.I. Gruszecki @qu:...I would recommend this book both for students who have already taken an introductory course in biochemistry and for scientists researching lipids, lipoproteins and biomembranes. @source:Journal of Plant Physiology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J.E. Vance Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CIHR Group on Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids, 328 Heritage Medical Research Centre, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Dennis Vance Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lipid and Lipoprotein Research Group, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.