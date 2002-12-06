Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume 36
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. List of contributors. Other volumes in the series. 1. Functional roles of lipids in membranes (W. Dowhan, M. Bogdanov). 2. Lipid modifications of proteins (N.A. Baumann, A.K. Menon). 3. Fatty acid and phospholipid metabolism in prokaryotes (R.J. Heath, S. Jackowski, C.O. Rock). 4. Lipid metabolism in plants (K.M. Schmid, J.B. Ohlrogge). 5. Oxidation of fatty acids in eukaryotes (H. Schulz). 6. Fatty acid synthesis in eukaryotes (V.S. Rangan, S. Smith). 7. Fatty acid desaturation and chain elongation in eukaryotes (H.W. Cook, C.R. McMaster). 8. Phospholipid biosynthesis in eukaryotes (D.E. Vance). 9. Ether-linked lipids and their bioactive species (F. Snyder, Ten-ching Lee, R.L. Wykle). 10. Adipose tissue and lipid metabolism (D.A. Bernlohr, A.E. Jenkins, A.A. Bennaars). 11. Phospholipases (D.C. Wilton, M. Waite). 12. Glycerolipids in signal transduction (L.C. McPhail). 13. The eicosanoids: cyclooxygenase, lipoxygenase, and epoxygenase pathways (W.L. Smith, R.C. Murphy). 14. Sphingolipids: metabolism and cell signaling (A.H. Merrill Jr., K. Sandhoff). 15. Cholesterol biosynthesis (L. Liscum). 16. Metabolism and function of bile acids (L.B. Agellon). 17. Lipid assembly into cell membranes (D.R. Voelker). 18. Lipoprotein structure (A. Jonas). 19. Assembly and secretion of lipoproteins (J.E. Vance). 20. Dynamics of lipoprotein transport in the human circulatory system (P.E. Fielding, C.J. Fielding). 21. Lipoprotein receptors (W.J. Schneider). 22. Lipids and atherosclerosis (I. Tabas). Index.
Description
The first edition of this book was published in 1985. The content of the 4th edition reflects the enormous advances that have occurred since that time in the field of lipid biochemistry. This publication is unique in that it represents a bridge between the superficial coverage of the lipid field found in basic biochemistry text books and the highly specialized material contained in scientific review articles and monographs. The book is not a collection of exhaustive reviews, but a current and readable summary of diverse aspects of lipids. It is intended as an advanced and up-to-date textbook for teachers and students who are familiar with the basic concepts of lipid biochemistry and will also serve as a general reference book for scientists studying lipids, lipoproteins and membranes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 6th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930169
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574813
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511386
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444511393
Reviews
@from:W.W. Christie @qu:...this is one of a select group of books in the lipid field that I would expect to find in every biological library. @source:Lipid Technology Newsletter @from:W.I. Gruszecki @qu:...I would recommend this book both for students who have already taken an introductory course in biochemistry and for scientists researching lipids, lipoproteins and biomembranes. @source:Journal of Plant Physiology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
J.E. Vance Author
Affiliations and Expertise
CIHR Group on Molecular and Cell Biology of Lipids, 328 Heritage Medical Research Centre, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Dennis Vance Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lipid and Lipoprotein Research Group, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada