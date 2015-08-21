Biochemistry of Lipids, Lipoproteins and Membranes
6th Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Biochemistry of Lipids: Lipoproteins and Membranes, Volume Six, contains concise chapters that cover a wide spectrum of topics in the field of lipid biochemistry and cell biology. It provides an important bridge between broad-based biochemistry textbooks and more technical research publications, offering cohesive, foundational information.
It is a valuable tool for advanced graduate students and researchers who are interested in exploring lipid biology in more detail, and includes overviews of lipid biology in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes, while also providing fundamental background on the subsequent descriptions of fatty acid synthesis, desaturation and elongation, and the pathways that lead the synthesis of complex phospholipids, sphingolipids, and their structural variants. Also covered are sections on how bioactive lipids are involved in cell signaling with an emphasis on disease implications and pathological consequences.
Key Features
- Serves as a general reference book for scientists studying lipids, lipoproteins and membranes and as an advanced and up-to-date textbook for teachers and students who are familiar with the basic concepts of lipid biochemistry
- References from current literature will be included in each chapter to facilitate more in-depth study
- Key concepts are supported by figures and models to improve reader understanding
- Chapters provide historical perspective and current analysis of each topic
Readership
researchers and graduate students of biochemistry, cell biology, lipid biochemistry, and molecular biology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Functional Roles of Lipids in Membranes
- 1. Introduction and Overview
- 2. Diversity in Lipid Structure
- 3. Properties of Lipids in Solution
- 4. Engineering of Membrane Lipid Composition
- 5. Role of Lipids in Cell Function
- 6. Summary and Future Directions
- Chapter 2. Approaches to Lipid Analysis
- 1. Introduction and Overview
- 2. Lipid Diversity
- 3. Chromatographic-Based Analysis of Lipids
- 4. Basic Concepts of Analytical Biochemistry
- 5. Lipid Mass Spectrometry
- 6. Future Directions
- Chapter 3. Fatty Acid and Phospholipid Biosynthesis in Prokaryotes
- 1. Overview of Bacterial Lipid Metabolism
- 2. Membrane Systems of Bacteria
- 3. The Initiation Module
- 4. The Elongation Module
- 5. The Acyltransfer Module
- 6. The Phospholipid Module
- 7. Genetic Regulation of Lipid Metabolism
- 8. Future Directions
- Chapter 4. Lipid Metabolism in Plants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Lipid Geography
- 3. Acyl-Acyl Carrier Protein Synthesis in Plants
- 4. Acetyl-Coenzyme A Carboxylase and Control of Fatty Acid Synthesis
- 5. Phosphatidic Acid Synthesis Occurs via Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Acyltransferases
- 6. Membrane Glycerolipid Synthesis
- 7. Lipid Storage in Plants
- 8. Protective Lipids: Cutin, Waxes, Suberin and Sporopollenin
- 9. Sphingolipid Biosynthesis
- 10. Oxylipins as Plant Hormones
- 11. Sterol and Isoprenoid Biosynthesis
- 12. Future Prospects
- Chapter 5. Fatty Acid Handling in Mammalian Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fatty Acid Biosynthesis
- 3. Fatty Acid Uptake, Activation and Trafficking
- 4. Fatty Acid Storage as Triacylglycerol in Lipid Droplets
- 5. Fatty Acid Use for Energy
- 6. Fatty Acids and Signalling
- 7. Fatty Acids and Disease Pathogenesis
- 8. Future Directions
- Chapter 6. Fatty Acid Desaturation and Elongation in Mammals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Elongation Reactions of Long-Chain Fatty Acids
- 3. Desaturation of Long-Chain Fatty Acid in Mammals
- 4. Transcriptional Regulation of Desaturases and Elongases
- 5. Summary and Future Directions
- Chapter 7. Phospholipid Synthesis in Mammalian Cells
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biosynthesis of Phosphatidic Acid and Diacylglycerol
- 3. Phosphatidylcholine Biosynthesis and Regulation
- 4. Phosphatidylethanolamine Biosynthesis and Regulation
- 5. Phosphatidylserine Biosynthesis and Regulation
- 6. Phosphatidylinositol and Polyphosphorylated Phosphatidylinositol
- 7. Biosynthesis of Phosphatidylglycerol and Cardiolipin
- 8. Fatty Acid Remodelling of Phospholipids
- 9. Future Directions
- Chapter 8. Phospholipid Catabolism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Phospholipase A Family
- 3. Phospholipase C
- 4. Phospholipase D
- 5. Future Directions
- Chapter 9. The Eicosanoids: Cyclooxygenase, Lipoxygenase and Epoxygenase Pathways
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Prostanoids
- 3. Prostanoid Biosynthesis
- 4. Prostanoid Catabolism and Mechanisms of Action
- 5. Leukotrienes and Lipoxygenase Products
- 6. Cytochrome P450S and Epoxygenase Pathways
- 7. Future Directions
- Chapter 10. Sphingolipids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nomenclature and Structure
- 3. Sphingolipids Biosynthesis
- 4. Sphingolipid Degradation
- 5. Sphingolipid Signalling and Roles in Cell Regulation
- 6. Sphingolipid Biophysics
- 7. Sphingolipids in Disease Pathology
- 8. Perspectives
- Chapter 11. Cholesterol Synthesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cholesterol Synthesis – An Historical Overview
- 3. Targeting Cholesterol Synthesis Therapeutically
- 4. Sterol Pathway Intermediates
- 5. Enzymes of Cholesterol Biosynthesis
- 6. Oxysterols
- 7. Regulation of Cholesterol Synthesis
- 8. Summary
- Chapter 12. Bile Acid Metabolism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bile Acid Structure and Physical Properties
- 3. Biosynthesis of Bile Acids
- 4. Enterohepatic Circulation of Bile Acids
- 5. Bile Acids as Signalling Molecules
- 6. Future Directions
- Chapter 13. Lipid Modification of Proteins
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Attachment of Fatty Acids to Proteins
- 3. Attachment of Cholesterol to Hedgehog Proteins
- 4. Attachment of Isoprenoids to Proteins
- 5. Attachment of Phospholipids and Diacylglycerol Lipids to Proteins
- 6. Spotlight on Inhibitors of Lipid-Modifying Enzymes and Their Roles in Disease
- 7. Future Directions and Challenges
- Chapter 14. Intramembrane and Intermembrane Lipid Transport
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Vesicular Trafficking of Lipids
- 3. Nonvesicular Transport of Lipids
- 4. Transbilayer Movement of Lipids
- 5. Specific Examples of Intracellular Lipid Transport
- 6. Future Directions
- Chapter 15. High-Density Lipoproteins: Metabolism and Protective Roles Against Atherosclerosis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. High-Density Lipoprotein Formation
- 3. High-Density Lipoprotein Remodelling and Lipid Transfer
- 4. Extremes of High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Levels and Relationship to Atherosclerosis
- 5. Protective Actions of High-Density Lipoproteins
- 6. High-Density Lipoprotein-Raising Therapies
- 7. Summary and Future Directions
- Chapter 16. Assembly and Secretion of Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins
- 1. Overview of Apolipoprotein B-Containing Lipoproteins
- 2. Structure and Regulation of the Apolipoprotein B Gene
- 3. Structural Features of Apolipoprotein B
- 4. Assembly of Hepatic Very Low Density Lipoproteins
- 5. Regulation of Hepatic Very Low Density Lipoprotein Assembly and Secretion
- 6. Intracellular Degradation of Apolipoprotein B
- 7. Dysregulation of Very Low Density Lipoprotein assembly and Secretion
- 8. Assembly and Secretion of Chylomicrons
- 9. Hepatocyte and Enterocyte Models – Strengths and Limitations
- 10. Future Directions
- Chapter 17. Lipoprotein Receptors
- 1. Introduction: Receptor-Mediated Lipoprotein Metabolism
- 2. Removal of Low-Density Lipoprotein from the Circulation
- 3. Post-translational Modulators of Low-Density Lipoprotein Receptor Activity
- 4. Receptor-Mediated Removal of Triacylglycerol-Rich Lipoproteins from the Plasma
- 5. Other Relatives of the Low-Density Lipoprotein Receptor Family
- 6. Roles of Lipoprotein Receptors in Signal Transduction
- 7. Scavenger Receptors: Lipid Uptake and Beyond
- 8. Outlook
- Chapter 18. Atherosclerosis
- 1. Atherosclerosis
- 2. Lipoprotein Transport in Atherosclerosis
- 3. Lipoprotein Receptors and Lipid Transporters
- 4. Contributions of Lipoprotein-Mediated Inflammation to Atherosclerosis
- 5. New Emerging Mechanisms of Lipid Metabolism Influencing Atherosclerosis
- 6. Traditional and Evolving Lipid-Lowering Therapies for the Treatment of Atherosclerosis
- 7. Future Directions
- Chapter 19. Diabetic Dyslipidaemia
- 1. Introduction to the Typical Dyslipidaemia of Insulin-Resistant States
- 2. Dyslipidaemia of Insulin-Resistant States: Key Factors and Mechanisms, with a Focus on Hepatic Lipoprotein Overproduction
- 3. Postprandial Dyslipidaemia and Intestinal Chylomicron Hypersecretion in Insulin-Resistant States
- 4. Low High-Density Lipoprotein in Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes
- 5. Treatment of the Dyslipidaemia of Insulin-Resistant States
- 6. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634382