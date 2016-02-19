Biochemistry of Human Cancer
Biochemistry of Human Cancer focuses on advances in the application of biochemistry to the study of human cancers, such as neoplastic immunoglobulinopathies, cancer of the bladder, tumors of the neural crest, leukemias and lymphomas, and neoplasms of the bone. It also examines certain features of human cancer ranging from general metabolic characteristics to enzymic aspects and immunochemical considerations. Organized into 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general metabolic features of cancer, with emphasis on the metabolism of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. It then discusses the important biochemical aspects of pulmonary and prostatic neoplasms, including the serum acid and alkaline phosphatase activities of prostatic carcinoma. The remaining chapters look at the role of enzymes and immunoglobulins in cancer, the tryptophan metabolism in cancer of the bladder and the carcinoid syndrome, the link between amino acid metabolism and tumors of the neural crest, and the neoplasms of the digestive tract and the accessory organs (pancreas and liver). The book explains the metabolism of purines and pyrimidines in cancer, hypercalcemia in neoplastic disease without evidence of bone metastases, and neoplasms of other organs, such as the pituitary gland, thyroid, testis, and adrenal cortex. Brief case reports from the literature are included to illustrate correlations between biochemical and clinical findings. Scientists, biochemists, and clinical investigators concerned with the biochemistry of human cancer will find this book highly informative.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 General Metabolic Characteristics in Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Protein Metabolism
III. Carbohydrate Metabolism
IV. Lipid Metabolism
V. Cachexia
References
2 General Aspects of Enzymes in Cancer: The Glycolytic Sequence
I. Introduction
II. The Glycolytic Sequence
References
3 Enzymes in Cancer: The Phosphohydrolases
I. Introduction
II. Acid Phosphatase
III. Alkaline Phosphatase
IV. 5'-Nucleotidase
References
4 Miscellaneous Enzymes in Human Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Amylase
III. Leucine Aminopeptidase
IV. Serum Arylamidase
V. Aspartate and Alanine Aminotransferases
VI. Additional Serum Enzymes
VII. Summary
References
5 The Neoplastic Immunoglobulinopathies
I. Introduction
II. Human Immunoglobulins
III. Immunoglobulins in Cancer
IV. Multiple Myeloma (Myelomatosis)
V. Other Immunoglobulinopathies
VI. Biochemical Consequences of Abnormal Proteinemia
VII. Immunological Deficits in Malignancy
References
6 Tryptophan Metabolism: Cancer of the Bladder; the Carcinoid Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Cancer of the Bladder
III. Carcinoid Tumors and the Carcinoid Syndrome
References
7 Amino Acid Metabolism and Tumors of the Neural Crest
I. Introduction
II. The Normal Tyrosine-Epinephrine, -Norepinephrine Metabolic Pathway
III. Methionine Metabolism
IV. Biochemistry of Pheochromocytoma and Pheochromoblastoma
V. Biochemistry of Sympathocytoma (Ganglioneuroma) and Sympathoblastoma (Neuroblastoma)
References
8 Gastrointestinal Tract, Liver, and Pancreas
I. Introduction
II. Neoplasms of the Stomach
III. Neoplasms of the Small Intestine
IV. Neoplasms of the Colon and Rectum
V. Neoplasms of the Liver
VI. Neoplasms of the Pancreas
VII. Extrapancreatic Tumors Producing Hypoglycemia
References
9 The Leukemias and Lymphomas
I. Introduction
II. Total and Isoenzyme Activity of Leukocytic Acid Phosphatase
III. Leukocytic Alkaline Phosphatase
IV. Lysozyme
V. Metabolism of Purines and Pyrimidines in Cancer
References
10 Neoplasms of the Bone
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Composition and Structure of Bone
III. Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus Metabolism in the Normal Individual
IV. Parathyroid Adenomas and Carcinoma
V. Primary Neoplasms of the Bone
VI. Skeletal Metastases
VII. Hypercalcemia in Neoplastic Disease without Evidence of Bone Metastases (Ectopic Hyperparathyroidism, Pseudohyperparathyroidism)
References
11 Neoplasms of the Pituitary Gland
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Pituitary Tumors
III. Acidophilic Tumors: Acromegaly and Gigantism
IV. Cushing's Syndrome
V. Chromophobe Adenoma
VI. Craniopharyngiomas
VII. Pituitary Tumors and Hypopituitarism
References
12 Neoplasms of the Adrenal Cortex
I. Introduction
II. Steroids of the Adrenal Cortex
III. Cushing's Syndrome
IV. The Neoplastic Adrenogenital Syndrome
V. Tumors of Aldosterone Excess
VI. Nonfunctioning Adrenocortical Neoplasms
References
13 Neoplasms of the Thyroid
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry and Physiology of the Thyroid Hormones
III. Biochemistry of Thyroid Neoplasms
References
14 Neoplasms of the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of the Normal Testis
III. Biochemistry of Testicular Tumors
References
15 Neoplasms of the Ovary
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of the Normal Ovary
III. Biochemistry of Ovarian Neoplasms
References
16 Neoplasms and Ectopic Humoral Syndromes
I. Introduction
II. Syndrome Resulting from Ectopic ACTH
III. Ectopic Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone Syndrome
IV. Ectopic Gonadotropic Syndrome
V. Ectopic Antidiuretic Hormone Syndrome
VI. Ectopic Thyrotropin Syndrome
VII. Ectopic Syndromes Resulting from Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin, Human Placental Lactogen, and Human Growth Hormone
VIII. Ectopic Gastrin (Zollinger-Ellison) Syndrome
IX. Ectopic Erythropoietin Syndrome
References
17 Neoplasms of the Breast
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Metabolism
III. Prolactin and Carcinoma of the Breast
IV. RNA-Dependent DNA Polymerase and RNA Homologies in Carcinoma of the Breast
V. Other Biochemical Aspects of Breast Cancer
References
18 Hydatidiform Mole, Choriocarcinoma, and Neoplasms of the Uterus
I. Introduction
II. Hydatidiform Mole
III. Choriocarcinoma
IV. Nongestational Choriocarcinoma
V. Enzymes in Uterine Neoplasms
VI. Hormonal Aspects of Uterine Neoplasms
VII. Receptors in Uterine Carcinomas
References
Subject Index
About the Author
Oscar Bodansky
Affiliations and Expertise
Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research, New York, New York