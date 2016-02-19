Biochemistry of Human Cancer focuses on advances in the application of biochemistry to the study of human cancers, such as neoplastic immunoglobulinopathies, cancer of the bladder, tumors of the neural crest, leukemias and lymphomas, and neoplasms of the bone. It also examines certain features of human cancer ranging from general metabolic characteristics to enzymic aspects and immunochemical considerations. Organized into 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general metabolic features of cancer, with emphasis on the metabolism of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates. It then discusses the important biochemical aspects of pulmonary and prostatic neoplasms, including the serum acid and alkaline phosphatase activities of prostatic carcinoma. The remaining chapters look at the role of enzymes and immunoglobulins in cancer, the tryptophan metabolism in cancer of the bladder and the carcinoid syndrome, the link between amino acid metabolism and tumors of the neural crest, and the neoplasms of the digestive tract and the accessory organs (pancreas and liver). The book explains the metabolism of purines and pyrimidines in cancer, hypercalcemia in neoplastic disease without evidence of bone metastases, and neoplasms of other organs, such as the pituitary gland, thyroid, testis, and adrenal cortex. Brief case reports from the literature are included to illustrate correlations between biochemical and clinical findings. Scientists, biochemists, and clinical investigators concerned with the biochemistry of human cancer will find this book highly informative.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 General Metabolic Characteristics in Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Protein Metabolism

III. Carbohydrate Metabolism

IV. Lipid Metabolism

V. Cachexia

References

2 General Aspects of Enzymes in Cancer: The Glycolytic Sequence

I. Introduction

II. The Glycolytic Sequence

References

3 Enzymes in Cancer: The Phosphohydrolases

I. Introduction

II. Acid Phosphatase

III. Alkaline Phosphatase

IV. 5'-Nucleotidase

References

4 Miscellaneous Enzymes in Human Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Amylase

III. Leucine Aminopeptidase

IV. Serum Arylamidase

V. Aspartate and Alanine Aminotransferases

VI. Additional Serum Enzymes

VII. Summary

References

5 The Neoplastic Immunoglobulinopathies

I. Introduction

II. Human Immunoglobulins

III. Immunoglobulins in Cancer

IV. Multiple Myeloma (Myelomatosis)

V. Other Immunoglobulinopathies

VI. Biochemical Consequences of Abnormal Proteinemia

VII. Immunological Deficits in Malignancy

References

6 Tryptophan Metabolism: Cancer of the Bladder; the Carcinoid Syndrome

I. Introduction

II. Cancer of the Bladder

III. Carcinoid Tumors and the Carcinoid Syndrome

References

7 Amino Acid Metabolism and Tumors of the Neural Crest

I. Introduction

II. The Normal Tyrosine-Epinephrine, -Norepinephrine Metabolic Pathway

III. Methionine Metabolism

IV. Biochemistry of Pheochromocytoma and Pheochromoblastoma

V. Biochemistry of Sympathocytoma (Ganglioneuroma) and Sympathoblastoma (Neuroblastoma)

References

8 Gastrointestinal Tract, Liver, and Pancreas

I. Introduction

II. Neoplasms of the Stomach

III. Neoplasms of the Small Intestine

IV. Neoplasms of the Colon and Rectum

V. Neoplasms of the Liver

VI. Neoplasms of the Pancreas

VII. Extrapancreatic Tumors Producing Hypoglycemia

References

9 The Leukemias and Lymphomas

I. Introduction

II. Total and Isoenzyme Activity of Leukocytic Acid Phosphatase

III. Leukocytic Alkaline Phosphatase

IV. Lysozyme

V. Metabolism of Purines and Pyrimidines in Cancer

References

10 Neoplasms of the Bone

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Composition and Structure of Bone

III. Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus Metabolism in the Normal Individual

IV. Parathyroid Adenomas and Carcinoma

V. Primary Neoplasms of the Bone

VI. Skeletal Metastases

VII. Hypercalcemia in Neoplastic Disease without Evidence of Bone Metastases (Ectopic Hyperparathyroidism, Pseudohyperparathyroidism)

References

11 Neoplasms of the Pituitary Gland

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Pituitary Tumors

III. Acidophilic Tumors: Acromegaly and Gigantism

IV. Cushing's Syndrome

V. Chromophobe Adenoma

VI. Craniopharyngiomas

VII. Pituitary Tumors and Hypopituitarism

References

12 Neoplasms of the Adrenal Cortex

I. Introduction

II. Steroids of the Adrenal Cortex

III. Cushing's Syndrome

IV. The Neoplastic Adrenogenital Syndrome

V. Tumors of Aldosterone Excess

VI. Nonfunctioning Adrenocortical Neoplasms

References

13 Neoplasms of the Thyroid

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry and Physiology of the Thyroid Hormones

III. Biochemistry of Thyroid Neoplasms

References

14 Neoplasms of the Testis

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry of the Normal Testis

III. Biochemistry of Testicular Tumors

References

15 Neoplasms of the Ovary

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry of the Normal Ovary

III. Biochemistry of Ovarian Neoplasms

References

16 Neoplasms and Ectopic Humoral Syndromes

I. Introduction

II. Syndrome Resulting from Ectopic ACTH

III. Ectopic Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone Syndrome

IV. Ectopic Gonadotropic Syndrome

V. Ectopic Antidiuretic Hormone Syndrome

VI. Ectopic Thyrotropin Syndrome

VII. Ectopic Syndromes Resulting from Human Chorionic Somatomammotropin, Human Placental Lactogen, and Human Growth Hormone

VIII. Ectopic Gastrin (Zollinger-Ellison) Syndrome

IX. Ectopic Erythropoietin Syndrome

References

17 Neoplasms of the Breast

I. Introduction

II. Steroid Metabolism

III. Prolactin and Carcinoma of the Breast

IV. RNA-Dependent DNA Polymerase and RNA Homologies in Carcinoma of the Breast

V. Other Biochemical Aspects of Breast Cancer

References

18 Hydatidiform Mole, Choriocarcinoma, and Neoplasms of the Uterus

I. Introduction

II. Hydatidiform Mole

III. Choriocarcinoma

IV. Nongestational Choriocarcinoma

V. Enzymes in Uterine Neoplasms

VI. Hormonal Aspects of Uterine Neoplasms

VII. Receptors in Uterine Carcinomas

References

Subject Index





