Biochemistry of Collagens, Laminins and Elastin - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128170687, 9780128170694

Biochemistry of Collagens, Laminins and Elastin

2nd Edition

Structure, Function and Biomarkers

Authors: Morten Karsdal
eBook ISBN: 9780128170694
Paperback ISBN: 9780128170687
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2019
Page Count: 434
Description

There are 28 different collagens, with 46 unique chains, which allows for a collagen for each time and place. Some collagens are specialized for basement membrane, whereas others are the central structural component of the interstitial matrix. There are eight collagens among the 20 most abundant proteins in the body, which makes these molecules essential building blocks of tissues. In addition, lessons learned from monogenomic mutations in these proteins result in grave pathologies, exemplifying their importance in development. These molecules, and their post-translationally modified products serve as biomarkers of diseases in a range of pathologies associated with the extracellular matrix.

Biochemistry of Collagens, Laminins, and Elastin: Structure, Function, and Biomarkers, Second Edition provides researchers and students current data on key structural proteins (collagens, laminins, and elastin), reviews on how these molecules affect pathologies, and information on how selected modifications of proteins can result in altered signaling properties of the original extracellular matrix component. Further, it discusses the novel concept that an increasing number of components of the extracellular matrix harbor cryptic signaling functions that may be viewed as endocrine function, and it highlights how this knowledge can be exploited to modulate fibrotic disease.

Key Features

  • Provides an updated comprehensive introduction to collagen and structural proteins
  • Gives insight into emerging analytical technologies that can detect biomarkers of extracellular matrix degradation
  • Includes seven new chapters, including one on how collagen biomarkers are used in clinical research to support drug development and in precision medicine
  • Contains insights into the biochemical interactions and changes to structural composition of proteins in disease states
  • Proves the importance of proteins for collagen assembly, function, and durability

Readership

Active researchers and students in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, applied microbiology, structural biology and pathology

Table of Contents

  1. Type I collagen
    2. Type II collagen
    3. Type III collagen
    4. Type IV collagen
    5. Type V collagen
    6. Type VI collagen
    7. Type VII collagen
    8. Type VIII collagen
    9. Type IX collagen
    10. Type X collagen
    11. Type XI collagen
    12. Type XII collagen
    13. Type XIII collagen
    14. Type XIV collagen
    15. Type XV collagen
    16. Type XVI collagen
    17. Type XVII collagen
    18. Type XVIII collagen
    19. Type XIX collagen
    20. Type XX collagen
    21. Type XXI collagen
    22. Type XXII collagen
    23. Type XXIII collagen
    24. Type XXIV collagen
    25. Type XXV collagen
    26. Type XXVI collagen
    27. Type XXVII collagen
    28. Type XXVIII collagen
    29. Laminins
    30. Elastin
    31. The collagen chaperones
    32. Collagen diseases
    33. The signals of the extracellular matrix
    34. The roles of collagens in cancer
    35. Use of extracellular matrix biomarkers in clinical research
    36. Common confounders when evaluating noninvasive protein biomarkers
    37. Implementation of collagen biomarkers in the clinical setting

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128170694
Paperback ISBN:
9780128170687

About the Author

Morten Karsdal

Morten Karsdal has been CEO of Nordic Bioscience A/S since June 2010.

Since 2002, Morten Karsdal has focused his research on the discovery and development of novel biochemical markers. This has resulted in the development of more than 15 ELISA assays for detecting biomarkers that have been used for research in the fields of fibrosis, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. One of these assays has been 510(k) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, Nordic Bioscience A/S, Herlev, Denmark

