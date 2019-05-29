Biochemistry of Collagens, Laminins and Elastin
2nd Edition
Structure, Function and Biomarkers
Description
There are 28 different collagens, with 46 unique chains, which allows for a collagen for each time and place. Some collagens are specialized for basement membrane, whereas others are the central structural component of the interstitial matrix. There are eight collagens among the 20 most abundant proteins in the body, which makes these molecules essential building blocks of tissues. In addition, lessons learned from monogenomic mutations in these proteins result in grave pathologies, exemplifying their importance in development. These molecules, and their post-translationally modified products serve as biomarkers of diseases in a range of pathologies associated with the extracellular matrix.
Biochemistry of Collagens, Laminins, and Elastin: Structure, Function, and Biomarkers, Second Edition provides researchers and students current data on key structural proteins (collagens, laminins, and elastin), reviews on how these molecules affect pathologies, and information on how selected modifications of proteins can result in altered signaling properties of the original extracellular matrix component. Further, it discusses the novel concept that an increasing number of components of the extracellular matrix harbor cryptic signaling functions that may be viewed as endocrine function, and it highlights how this knowledge can be exploited to modulate fibrotic disease.
Key Features
- Provides an updated comprehensive introduction to collagen and structural proteins
- Gives insight into emerging analytical technologies that can detect biomarkers of extracellular matrix degradation
- Includes seven new chapters, including one on how collagen biomarkers are used in clinical research to support drug development and in precision medicine
- Contains insights into the biochemical interactions and changes to structural composition of proteins in disease states
- Proves the importance of proteins for collagen assembly, function, and durability
Readership
Active researchers and students in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, applied microbiology, structural biology and pathology
Table of Contents
- Type I collagen
2. Type II collagen
3. Type III collagen
4. Type IV collagen
5. Type V collagen
6. Type VI collagen
7. Type VII collagen
8. Type VIII collagen
9. Type IX collagen
10. Type X collagen
11. Type XI collagen
12. Type XII collagen
13. Type XIII collagen
14. Type XIV collagen
15. Type XV collagen
16. Type XVI collagen
17. Type XVII collagen
18. Type XVIII collagen
19. Type XIX collagen
20. Type XX collagen
21. Type XXI collagen
22. Type XXII collagen
23. Type XXIII collagen
24. Type XXIV collagen
25. Type XXV collagen
26. Type XXVI collagen
27. Type XXVII collagen
28. Type XXVIII collagen
29. Laminins
30. Elastin
31. The collagen chaperones
32. Collagen diseases
33. The signals of the extracellular matrix
34. The roles of collagens in cancer
35. Use of extracellular matrix biomarkers in clinical research
36. Common confounders when evaluating noninvasive protein biomarkers
37. Implementation of collagen biomarkers in the clinical setting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128170694
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170687
About the Author
Morten Karsdal
Morten Karsdal has been CEO of Nordic Bioscience A/S since June 2010.
Since 2002, Morten Karsdal has focused his research on the discovery and development of novel biochemical markers. This has resulted in the development of more than 15 ELISA assays for detecting biomarkers that have been used for research in the fields of fibrosis, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. One of these assays has been 510(k) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, Nordic Bioscience A/S, Herlev, Denmark