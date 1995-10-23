Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Therapeutic Implications, Volume 34
1st Edition
Nitric Oxide: Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, And Therapeutic Implications
Table of Contents
Chemistry of Nitric Oxide: Biologically Relevant Aspects. Reactions Between Nitric Oxide, Superoxide, And Peroxynitrite: Footprints of Peroxynitrite in Vivo. Oxygen Radical-Nitric Oxide Reactions in Vascular Diseases. Nitric Oxide Synthases: Gene Structure and Regulation. Transcription of the Human Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene in the Central Nervous System Is Mediated By Multiple Promoters. Regulation of the Expression of the Inducible Isoform of Nitric Oxide Synthase. Regulation and Function of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthases in Various Cell Types. Control and Consequences of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Formation. Control of Electron Transfer in Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase By Calmodulin, Substrate, Substrate Analogs, And Nitric Oxide. Negative Modulation of Nitric Oxide Synthase By Nitric Oxide and Nitroso Compounds. Regulation of Nitric Oxide Synthase: Role of Oxygen-Radicals and Cations in Nitric Oxide Formation. Why Tetrahydrobiopterin? Nitric Oxide and Cyclic GMP Signaling. Nitric Oxide and Intracellular Heme. High Level Expression of Biologicall Active Solube Guanylyl Cyclase Using the Baculovirus System Is Strongly Heme-Dependent. Cgmp Signalling Through Camp- And Cgmp- Dependent Protein Kinases. Physiological and Toxicological Actions of Nitric Oxide in the Central Nervous System. Chemistry, Biochemistry, And Biological Actions. Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase: A Target for Nitric Oxide Signaling. Nitric Oxode Donors: Biochemical Pharmacology and Therapeutics. Nitric Oxide Donors: A Continuing Opportunity in Drug Design. Nitric Oxide and Peripheral Adrenergic Neuromodulation. A Study on Tumor Necrosis Factor, Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptors, And Nitric Oxide in Human Fetal Glial Cultures. Inhaled Nitric Oxide, Clinical Rationale, And Applications. Inhaled Nitric Oxide Therapy of Pulmonary Hypertension and Respiratory Failure in Premature and Term Neonates. Clinical Applications of Inhaled Nitric Oxide in Children.
Description
Each volume of Advances in Pharmacology provides a rich collection of reviews on timely topics. Emphasis is placed on the molecular bases of drug action, both applied and experimental. This volume contains chapters that address diverse but interrelated areas pertaining to the chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, and pharmacology of nitric oxide in mammalian cells. The contents form a comprehensive treatise of factors influencing the control of nitric oxide production in various cell types.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive coverage of the chemical properties of nitric oxide and how they form the basis for the multifaceted biological actions for nitric oxide
- Contains the most current and detailed documentation of the properties and regulation of nitric oxide synthases
- Provides the most up-to-date review of inhalational nitric oxide therapy for treatment of respiratory dysfunction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 23rd October 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080581262
Praise for the Serial
"The book provides superb reading material which chemists and pharmacologists interested in the area of chemotherapy will surely enjoy reading." --JOURNAL OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
About the Serial Editors
J. August Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
John Hopkins University; Department of Pharmacology, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.
M. Anders Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester; Department of Pharmacology, New York, U.S.A.
Joseph Coyle Serial Editor
Joseph T. Coyle, McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Belmont, Massachusetts, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Louis Ignarro Serial Volume Editor
Louis J. Ignarro, PhD, is Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the UCLA School of Medicine. He has broad and extensive experience in the molecular and chemical biology of the nitric oxide-cyclic GMP signaling systems. He and his basic research teams have discovered and expanded the production and actions of nitric oxide in mammalian tissues, including the protective roles of nitric oxide in preventing hypertension, stroke and myocardial infarction, and its neurotransmitter role as the mediator of erectile function in humans. For these discoveries, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Health Sciences, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Ferid Murad Serial Volume Editor
Ferid Murad was born in Whiting, Indiana. Working concurrently on an M.D. and Ph.D. in Pharmacology, Dr. Murad graduated with both degrees from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1965. His many honors include the Alfred S. Maschke Award for Clinical Excellence from Case Western Reserve University in 1965. He has held several distinguished positions, including Acting Chairman in the Department of Medicine and Acting Division Chief, Division of Respiratory Medicine at Stanford University. He currently is CEO and President of Molecular Geriatrics Corporation in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Dr. Murad is married and has five children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical School, Houston, U.S.A.