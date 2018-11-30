Biochemistry for Materials Science
1st Edition
Catalysts, Complexes and Proteins
Description
Biochemistry for Materials Science: Catalysis, Complexes and Proteins unlocks recent developments in the field of biochemistry through a series of case studies, enabling materials scientists to harness these advances for innovation in their own field, from the design of bio-inspired materials, to the use of new classes of catalyst. The book is broken up into six independent parts that include an introduction to seven recent discoveries, a discussion of the fundamental knowledge and techniques of biochemistry, a look at a number of biochemical materials, and an exploration of the areas of life science, organic chemistry and inorganic-related materials. The book concludes with a discussion of cosmochemistry.
Key Features
- Presents recent developments in biochemistry that can be harnessed for innovation in materials science
- Utilizes case studies to illustrate the application of various biochemistry concepts
- Provides readers with the fundamental knowledge of basic chemistry relating to life-forming materials, catalysis, etc.
Readership
Researchers in materials science and engineering, biochemists, as well as material science undergraduate or graduate students
Table of Contents
Part 1. The author’s choice of 2016-2017
1. The author’s choice of 2016-2017
Part 2. Fundamental knowledges and techniques in biochemistry
2. Fundamental knowledges and techniques in biochemistry
Part 3. Biochemistry related materials and topics
3. New abiological metalloenzymes ---[M]-porphyrin IX-proteins
4. Developments of new biochemical methods
5. Topics of bioluminescence and chemoluminescence
6. New antibiotic and antivirus agents, and knowledges
7. Chirality in space and brains
8. Bacteria related materials and topics
9. Plants related materials and topics
10. Animals related materials and topics
11. Proteins and enzymes related topics
Part 4. Life-sciences related materials and topics
12. Pain related materials and topics
13. Disease related topics and materials
14. Therapy related topics
15. Drugs and drug related topics
16. Detoxification of toxic gases of VX and sarin
17. Decomposing explosives and reduction of perchlorate and nitrate
18. Teeth and bone related topics and materials
19. Flu virus and chemicals detectors, and diagnostics
20. Nanomachines related topics
21. Click chemistry related topics
22. Fluorine related topics
Part 5. Environmental sciences, origin and evolution of life-related molecules and water on other planets, moons and dwarf planets
23. Topics of environmental sciences
24. Origin and evolution of life-related molecules
25. Water on other planets and dwarf planets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 329
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128168967
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128170540
About the Author
Akio Makishima
Akio Makishima is a Professor for the Institute for Planetary Materials at Okayama University. He obtained his Ph.D. from Tokyo University under supervision of Professor Akimasa Masuda. After three years in the Analytical Research Center of Nippon Steel Co. Ltd, he was appointed assistant professor and finally obtained professorship. His research interests deal primarily with planetary science and geochemistry. He has authored over 60 scientific publications and two books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute for Planetary Materials, Okayama University, Japan