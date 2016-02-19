Biochemistry and Physiology of Protozoa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231396, 9781483263663

Biochemistry and Physiology of Protozoa

1st Edition

Editors: André Lwoff
eBook ISBN: 9781483263663
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1951
Page Count: 444
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Biochemistry and Physiology of Protozoa, Volume I focuses on the chemical and physiological features of Protozoa, including nutrition, metabolism, and growth of phytoflagellates, Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae, biochemistry of ciliates and Plasmodium, and the influence of antimalarials.

The selection first offers information on the biochemistry of Protozoa and phytoflagellates, including sexuality in Chlamydomonas, growth factors and chemical asepsis, descriptive chemistry and phylogenetic relationships, evolutionary aspects of photosynthesis, nutrition and biochemistry of Protozoa, and the biochemical evolution of Protozoa. The text then ponders on the nutrition of parasitic flagellates and metabolism of Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae.

The publication takes a look at the nutrition of parasitic amebae, biochemistry of Plasmodium and the influence of antimalarials, and the biochemistry of ciliates in pure culture. Topics include carbon metabolism and respiration, nitrogen metabolism, antimalarial compounds and their influence on the metabolism of malarial parasites, metabolism of malarial parasites, and nutrition of the dysentery ameba, Entamoeba histolytica.

The selection is a valuable reference for cytologists, geneticists, and pathologists interested in the biochemistry and physiology of protozoa.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Introduction to Biochemistry of Protozoa

I. Protozoa

II. Biochemistry of Protozoa

III. Nutrition of Protozoa

IV. Obligate Phototrophic Flagellates and Specialized Energy Sources

V. Biochemical Evolution of Protozoa

References

The Phytoflagellates

I. Introduction

II. Evolutionary Aspects of Photosynthesis

III. Descriptive Chemistry and Phylogenetic Relationships

IV. The Metabolic Pool and "Acetate Flagellates

V. Streptomycin-Induced Apochlorosis

VI. Growth in Darkness

VII. The Nitrogen Requirement and Nitrate as H-Acceptor

VIII. Growth Factors and Chemical Asepsis

IX. Inorganic Nutrition

X. Sexuality in Chlamydomonas

XI. Summary

References

The Nutrition of Parasitic Flagellates (Trypanosomidae, Trichomonadinae)

I. Introduction

II. Trypanosomidae

III. The Nutrition of the Trichomonads

References

Metabolism of Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae

I. Introduction

II. Trypanosomidae

III. Bodonidae

References

Nutrition of Parasitic Amebae

I. Introduction

II. Nutrition of the Dysentery Ameba, Entamoeba histolytica

References

Biochemistry of Plasmodium and the Influence of Antimalarials

I. Introduction

II. Chemical and Metabolic Constituents of Parasitized Erythrocytes and of Plasma

III. Metabolism of Malarial Parasites

IV. Cultivation of Malarial Parasites

V. In Vivo Nutritional Aspects

VI. Natural Control of Malarial Infections

VII. Antimalarial Compounds and Their Influences on the Metabolism of Malarial Parasites

VIII. Discussion—Unsolved Biochemical Problems

References

The Biochemistry of Ciliates in Pure Culture

I. Introduction

II. Inorganic Requirements

III. Carbon Metabolism and Respiration

IV. Nitrogen Metabolism

V. Growth Factors

VI. General Conditions of Growth

VII. Applications

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
444
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1951
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263663

About the Editor

André Lwoff

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.