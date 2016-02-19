Biochemistry and Physiology of Protozoa
1st Edition
Description
Biochemistry and Physiology of Protozoa, Volume I focuses on the chemical and physiological features of Protozoa, including nutrition, metabolism, and growth of phytoflagellates, Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae, biochemistry of ciliates and Plasmodium, and the influence of antimalarials.
The selection first offers information on the biochemistry of Protozoa and phytoflagellates, including sexuality in Chlamydomonas, growth factors and chemical asepsis, descriptive chemistry and phylogenetic relationships, evolutionary aspects of photosynthesis, nutrition and biochemistry of Protozoa, and the biochemical evolution of Protozoa. The text then ponders on the nutrition of parasitic flagellates and metabolism of Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae.
The publication takes a look at the nutrition of parasitic amebae, biochemistry of Plasmodium and the influence of antimalarials, and the biochemistry of ciliates in pure culture. Topics include carbon metabolism and respiration, nitrogen metabolism, antimalarial compounds and their influence on the metabolism of malarial parasites, metabolism of malarial parasites, and nutrition of the dysentery ameba, Entamoeba histolytica.
The selection is a valuable reference for cytologists, geneticists, and pathologists interested in the biochemistry and physiology of protozoa.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Introduction to Biochemistry of Protozoa
I. Protozoa
II. Biochemistry of Protozoa
III. Nutrition of Protozoa
IV. Obligate Phototrophic Flagellates and Specialized Energy Sources
V. Biochemical Evolution of Protozoa
References
The Phytoflagellates
I. Introduction
II. Evolutionary Aspects of Photosynthesis
III. Descriptive Chemistry and Phylogenetic Relationships
IV. The Metabolic Pool and "Acetate Flagellates
V. Streptomycin-Induced Apochlorosis
VI. Growth in Darkness
VII. The Nitrogen Requirement and Nitrate as H-Acceptor
VIII. Growth Factors and Chemical Asepsis
IX. Inorganic Nutrition
X. Sexuality in Chlamydomonas
XI. Summary
References
The Nutrition of Parasitic Flagellates (Trypanosomidae, Trichomonadinae)
I. Introduction
II. Trypanosomidae
III. The Nutrition of the Trichomonads
References
Metabolism of Trypanosomidae and Bodonidae
I. Introduction
II. Trypanosomidae
III. Bodonidae
References
Nutrition of Parasitic Amebae
I. Introduction
II. Nutrition of the Dysentery Ameba, Entamoeba histolytica
References
Biochemistry of Plasmodium and the Influence of Antimalarials
I. Introduction
II. Chemical and Metabolic Constituents of Parasitized Erythrocytes and of Plasma
III. Metabolism of Malarial Parasites
IV. Cultivation of Malarial Parasites
V. In Vivo Nutritional Aspects
VI. Natural Control of Malarial Infections
VII. Antimalarial Compounds and Their Influences on the Metabolism of Malarial Parasites
VIII. Discussion—Unsolved Biochemical Problems
References
The Biochemistry of Ciliates in Pure Culture
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Requirements
III. Carbon Metabolism and Respiration
IV. Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Growth Factors
VI. General Conditions of Growth
VII. Applications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1951
- Published:
- 1st January 1951
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263663