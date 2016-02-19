Biochemistry and Genetics of Yeast
1st Edition
Pure and Applied Aspect
Description
Biochemistry and Genetics of Yeasts: Pure and Applied Aspects consists of papers presented at a symposium organized by the Academia Brasileira de Ciencias held at the Universidade de Sao Paulo, on December 4-10, 1977. Organized into seven parts, this book reveals relevant and exciting developments in the areas of yeast genetics, respiration and fermentation, metabolic regulation, cell wall structure, synthesis of macromolecules, and transport. It demonstrates the presence of great progress in the knowledge of structure and functions of the yeast mitochondrial DNA. This book will be useful to scientific institutes and university laboratories interested in the biochemistry, genetics, and technology of yeasts.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I Introduction
Yeast Enzymology: Retrospective and Perspectives
II Metabolism and Its Regulation
Oxygen Metabolism in Yeast Cells Britton Chance,
Iron Sulfur Centers in the Yeast Mitochondrial Respiratory
Production of Superoxide Anión and Hydrogen Peroxide in Yeast Mitochondria
A New Type of Cyanide-Insensitive, Azide-Sensitive Respiration in the Yeasts Schizosaccharomyces pombe and Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Protoheme Synthesis in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Action of K+ on Soluble and Particulate Mitochondrial F, Its Relation to Oxidative Phosphorylation
Role of Solvent (D20) on the Kinetic and Structural Properties of Mitochondrial ATPase
Regulation of Energy Metabolism in Yeast. Relationships between Carbohydrate Reserves, Catabolite Repression, and Maltose Utilization
Metabolism of 6-Deoxyhexoses in Pullularia Pullulans
Amino Acid Transport in Yeasts
III Macromolecular Synthesis and Growth
Composition-Function Relationships in the Yeast Envelope
Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives in Yeast and Their Role in Protein Glycosylation
The Proteolytic System in Yeast during Growth and Sporulation
The Cytoplasmic "Petite1' Mutation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Structural and Functional Relationships of Mitochondrial DNAs from Various Yeasts
IV Genetic Control of Energy-Yielding Metabolism
The Genetic Control of Yeast ISO-1 and ISO-2-Cytochrome c after 15 Years
Regulation of Heme Formation and Cytochrome Biosynthesis in Normal and Mutant Yeast
Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reducíase and Oxidase. I—Genetic, Physical, and Complementation Maps of the Box Region
Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reducíase and Oxidase. II—Analysis of Proteins Translated from the Box Region
Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reductase and Oxidase. Ill—A Model of Structure and Function
Analysis of Structural Genes on Mitochondrial DNA
The Fate of Yeast Mitochondrial DNA and Mitochondrial Genetic Markers after an Ultraviolet Light Treatment
V Cloning of Yeast DNA
The Isolation and Characterization of Specific Gene Systems from the Yeasts Saccharomyces cerevisiae
The Structure of the Ribosomal RN A Genes of the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Isolation and Nucleotide Sequence of the Yeast Phenylalanine-tRN A Genes: A Novel Structure Involving an Intervening DNA Segment within the Coding Region
VI Biogenesis of Mitochondria
Genetic Loci and Complementation Groups of the Mitochondria Genome Foury, and Giuseppe Macino All Molecular and Genetic Aspects of the Expression of Mitochondrial DNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Regulatory Aspects of Mitochondrial Biogenesis
Structure and Assembly of Mitochondrial Inner Membrane Enzymes
VII Perspectives in Yeast Technology
Genetic Improvement of Yeasts
Induction of Respiration-Deficient Mutants of and Evaluation of Their Efficiency for Ethanol Production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 614
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144544