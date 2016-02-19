Biochemistry and Genetics of Yeast - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120712502, 9780323144544

Biochemistry and Genetics of Yeast

1st Edition

Pure and Applied Aspect

Editors: Metry Bacila
eBook ISBN: 9780323144544
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 614
Description

Biochemistry and Genetics of Yeasts: Pure and Applied Aspects consists of papers presented at a symposium organized by the Academia Brasileira de Ciencias held at the Universidade de Sao Paulo, on December 4-10, 1977. Organized into seven parts, this book reveals relevant and exciting developments in the areas of yeast genetics, respiration and fermentation, metabolic regulation, cell wall structure, synthesis of macromolecules, and transport. It demonstrates the presence of great progress in the knowledge of structure and functions of the yeast mitochondrial DNA. This book will be useful to scientific institutes and university laboratories interested in the biochemistry, genetics, and technology of yeasts.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

I Introduction

Yeast Enzymology: Retrospective and Perspectives

II Metabolism and Its Regulation

Oxygen Metabolism in Yeast Cells Britton Chance,

Iron Sulfur Centers in the Yeast Mitochondrial Respiratory

Production of Superoxide Anión and Hydrogen Peroxide in Yeast Mitochondria

A New Type of Cyanide-Insensitive, Azide-Sensitive Respiration in the Yeasts Schizosaccharomyces pombe and Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Protoheme Synthesis in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Action of K+ on Soluble and Particulate Mitochondrial F, Its Relation to Oxidative Phosphorylation

Role of Solvent (D20) on the Kinetic and Structural Properties of Mitochondrial ATPase

Regulation of Energy Metabolism in Yeast. Relationships between Carbohydrate Reserves, Catabolite Repression, and Maltose Utilization

Metabolism of 6-Deoxyhexoses in Pullularia Pullulans

Amino Acid Transport in Yeasts

III Macromolecular Synthesis and Growth

Composition-Function Relationships in the Yeast Envelope

Biosynthesis of Dolichol Derivatives in Yeast and Their Role in Protein Glycosylation

The Proteolytic System in Yeast during Growth and Sporulation

The Cytoplasmic "Petite1' Mutation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Structural and Functional Relationships of Mitochondrial DNAs from Various Yeasts

IV Genetic Control of Energy-Yielding Metabolism

The Genetic Control of Yeast ISO-1 and ISO-2-Cytochrome c after 15 Years

Regulation of Heme Formation and Cytochrome Biosynthesis in Normal and Mutant Yeast

Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reducíase and Oxidase. I—Genetic, Physical, and Complementation Maps of the Box Region

Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reducíase and Oxidase. II—Analysis of Proteins Translated from the Box Region

Mosaic Organization and Expression of the Mitochondrial DNA Region Controlling Cytochrome c Reductase and Oxidase. Ill—A Model of Structure and Function

Analysis of Structural Genes on Mitochondrial DNA

The Fate of Yeast Mitochondrial DNA and Mitochondrial Genetic Markers after an Ultraviolet Light Treatment

V Cloning of Yeast DNA

The Isolation and Characterization of Specific Gene Systems from the Yeasts Saccharomyces cerevisiae

The Structure of the Ribosomal RN A Genes of the Yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Isolation and Nucleotide Sequence of the Yeast Phenylalanine-tRN A Genes: A Novel Structure Involving an Intervening DNA Segment within the Coding Region

VI Biogenesis of Mitochondria

Genetic Loci and Complementation Groups of the Mitochondria Genome Foury, and Giuseppe Macino All Molecular and Genetic Aspects of the Expression of Mitochondrial DNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Regulatory Aspects of Mitochondrial Biogenesis

Structure and Assembly of Mitochondrial Inner Membrane Enzymes

VII Perspectives in Yeast Technology

Genetic Improvement of Yeasts

Induction of Respiration-Deficient Mutants of and Evaluation of Their Efficiency for Ethanol Production


Details

No. of pages:
614
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144544

Metry Bacila

