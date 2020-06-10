Biochemistry, 5th Edition (Updated and Revised Edition)

Section I - Chemical Constituents of Life

1. Biomolecules and the cell

2. Carbohydrates

3. Lipids

4. Proteins and amino acids

5. Nucleic acids and nucleotides

6. Enzymes

7. Vitamins

Section II - Physiological Biochemistry

8. Digestion and absorption

9. Plasma proteins

10. Hemoglobin and porphyrins

11. Biological oxidation

Section III - Metabolisms

12. Introduction to metabolism

13. Metabolism of carbohydrates

14. Metabolism of lipids

15. Metabolism of amino acids

16. Integration of metabolism

17. Metabolism of nucleotides

18. Mineral metabolism

Section IV - Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition

19. Hormones

20. Organ function tests

21. Water, electrolyte and acid-base balance

22. Tissue proteins and body fluids

23. Nutrition

Section V - Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

24. DNA-replication, recombination and repair

25. Transcription and translation

26. Regulation of gene expression

27. Recombinant DNA and biotechnology

Section VI - Current Topics

Section VII - Basics to Learn Biochemistry

Appendices

28. Human genome project29. Gene therapy30. Bioinformatics31. Metabolism of xenobiotics (detoxification)32. Prostaglandins and related compounds33. Biological membranes and transport34. Free radicals and antioxidants35. Environmental biochemistry36. Insulin, glucose homeostasis, and diabetes mellitus37. Cancer38. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)39. Introduction to bioorganic chemistry40. Overview of biophysical chemistry41. Tools of biochemistry42. Immunology43. GeneticsAnswers to self-assessment exercisesI. Abbreviations used in this bookII. Origins of important biochemical wordsIII. Common confusables in biochemistryIV. Practical biochemistry—principlesV. Clinical biochemistry laboratoryVI. Case studies with biochemical correlations