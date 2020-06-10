Biochemistry, 5th Edition (Updated and Revised Edition)
1st Edition
Description
Renowned and recommended textbook in the subject that explains the basic concepts in concise manner.
Key Features
- is an amalgamation of medical and basic sciences, and is comprehensively written and later revised and updated to meet the curriculum requirements of Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, Veterinary, Biotechnology, Agricultural Sciences, Life Sciences students, and others studying Biochemistry as one of the subjects. This book fully satisfies the revised MCI competency-based curriculum.
- is the first textbook on Biochemistry in English with multicolor illustrations by an Asian author. The use of multicolors is for a clear understanding of the complicated structures and reactions.
- is written in a lucid style with the subject being presented as an engaging story growing from elementary information to the most recent advances and with theoretical discussions being supplemented with illustrations, tables, biomedical concepts, clinical correlates, and case studies for an easy understanding of Biochemistry.
- has each chapter beginning with a four-line verse followed by the text with clinical correlates, a summary, and self-assessment exercises. The lively illustrations and text with appropriate headings and sub-headings in bold type faces facilitate reading path clarity and quick recall. All this will help the students to master the subject and face the examinations with confidence.
- provides the most recent and essential information on Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and current topics such as Diabetes, Cancer, Free Radicals and Antioxidants, Prostaglandins, etc.
- describes a wide variety of case studies (77) with biomedical correlations. They are listed at the end of relevant chapters for immediate reference, quick review, and better understanding of Biochemistry.
- contains the basics (Bioorganic and Biophysical Chemistry, Tools of Biochemistry, Immunology, and Genetics) for beginners to learn easily Biochemistry, origins of biochemical words, confusables in Biochemistry, principles of Practical Biochemistry, and Clinical Biochemistry Laboratory.
Table of Contents
Section I - Chemical Constituents of Life
1. Biomolecules and the cell
2. Carbohydrates
3. Lipids
4. Proteins and amino acids
5. Nucleic acids and nucleotides
6. Enzymes
7. Vitamins
Section II - Physiological Biochemistry
8. Digestion and absorption
9. Plasma proteins
10. Hemoglobin and porphyrins
11. Biological oxidation
Section III - Metabolisms
12. Introduction to metabolism
13. Metabolism of carbohydrates
14. Metabolism of lipids
15. Metabolism of amino acids
16. Integration of metabolism
17. Metabolism of nucleotides
18. Mineral metabolism
Section IV - Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition
19. Hormones
20. Organ function tests
21. Water, electrolyte and acid-base balance
22. Tissue proteins and body fluids
23. Nutrition
Section V - Molecular Biology and Biotechnology
24. DNA-replication, recombination and repair
25. Transcription and translation
26. Regulation of gene expression
27. Recombinant DNA and biotechnology
Section VI - Current Topics
28. Human genome project
29. Gene therapy
30. Bioinformatics
31. Metabolism of xenobiotics (detoxification)
32. Prostaglandins and related compounds
33. Biological membranes and transport
34. Free radicals and antioxidants
35. Environmental biochemistry
36. Insulin, glucose homeostasis, and diabetes mellitus
37. Cancer
38. Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)
Section VII - Basics to Learn Biochemistry
39. Introduction to bioorganic chemistry
40. Overview of biophysical chemistry
41. Tools of biochemistry
42. Immunology
43. Genetics
Appendices
Answers to self-assessment exercises
I. Abbreviations used in this book
II. Origins of important biochemical words
III. Common confusables in biochemistry
IV. Practical biochemistry—principles
V. Clinical biochemistry laboratory
VI. Case studies with biochemical correlations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 794
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 10th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131262535
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131262542
About the Author
U. Chakrapani
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.