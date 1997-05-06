Biochemical Technology, Part A, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents (Volume 15A). List of Contributors. Preface (K. Mosbach). Introduction. I Enzyme Technology. Enzymology- An Introduction (M. Mansson). Tailoring the Microenvironment of Enzymes in Water-Poor Media (B. Mattiasson, P. Adlercreutz, E. Wehtje, and M. Otamiri). Modification of Enzymes and Proteins with Bioimprinting Procedures (M. Mansson). A new kind of Abzymes Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies Exhibiting Catalytic Activities (A. Friboulet, C. Bedel-Cloutour, and D. Thomas). Modulation of the Catalytic Pathway of Carboxypeptidase a by Conjugation with Polyvinylalcohols (B. Solomon and L. Goldstein). Neural Networks in Enzymology (Y. Zhu, S. Linko, and P. Linko). Modern Enzymology of Plant Peroxidases (I.G. Gazaryan and A.M. Egorov). Capacity of the Yeast Trigonopsis Variabilis (DSM 70714) for the Enantioselective Reduction of Organosilicon Compounds (L. Fischer). Two-Step Sulfate-Enhanced Refolding: Recombinant Pneumocystis carinii Dihydrofolate Reductase (M. Goldberg, L.A. Greenstein, A. Levanon, and M.M. Werber). Marine Biotechnology based on Marine Microorgaisms (K. Sode, J.G. Burgess, and T. Matsunaga). Enzyme Engineering- Then and Now (P.W. Sundaram). Reflections on the History and Scientific Character of Biochemical Engineering (K. Buchholz). Part II Immobilized Catalysts. Immobilized Biocatalysts: an Introduction (S. Bimbaum). Biotransformations using Immobilized Biocatalysts-Past, Present, and Future (M.D. Lilly). Industrial Applications of Immobilized Biocatalysts and Biomaterials (I. Chibata). Preparation of Immobilized Proteins Covalently Coupled throught Silane Coupling Agents to Inorganic Supports (H.H. Weetall). Long-Term Stability of Continuously Perfused Animal Cells Immobilized on Novel Macroporous Microcarriers (H. Katinger, A. Assadian, G. Bluml, N. Borth, A. Buchacher, O. Doblhoff, T. Gaida, M. Reiter, C. Schmatz, K. Strutzenberger, W. Steinfellner, F. Unterluggauer, and N. Zach). Effects of Immobilization on the Catalytic Properties and Stabilities of Enzymes a Survey (B. Szajani, L. Boross, M. Abraham, and L.M. Simon). Characteristics of Laccase Immobilized on Different Supports for Wine-Making Technology (A. Lante, A. Crapisi, G. Pasini, A. Zamorani, and P. Spettoli). Lignin Peroxidase Production with an Immobilized Fungus Bioreactor (S. Linko and R. Haapala). Chelate Mediated Immobilization of Proteins (D. Kirstein). III Enzymatic Aspects of Cellular Metabolism. Enzymatic Aspects of Cellular Metabolism: an Introduction (L. Bulow). Are Substrates Channeled in the Krebs Citric Acid Cycle? (P.A. Srere, R.D. Brodeur, C.R. Malloy, A.D. Sherry, and B. Sumegi). Interaction between Chloroplast Phosphoglycerate Kinase and Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase (L.E. Anderson, X. Tang, G. Johansson, X. Wang, I.A. Marques, and J. Macioszek). Metabolic Control Analysis In Situ: Problems and Paradigms (G.R. Welch). Metabolic Engineering (J.E. Bailey). 'Togetherness'Between Proteins Generated by Gene Fusion (L. Bulow, H. Carlsson, P. Ljungcrantz, M. Persson, and C. Lindbladh). The Escherichia Coli Chaperone DnaK: Properties and Potentials (S. Enfors, K. Gustavsson, S. Yang, and A. Veide). Elicitation of Cultivated Plant Cells as a Tool in Biotechnology and Basic Biochemistry (P.E. Brodelius). Inhibition of Plant Growth by the Tetrapeptide Des-Arg Enterostatin VPDP (C. Erlanson-Albertsson and P. Albertsson).
Description
In December 1992, the Department of Pure and Applied Biochemistry at the Chemical Center in Lund, Sweden, organized an international meeting, the Mosbach Symposium on Biochemical Technology, to celebrate the 60th birthday of professor Klaus Mosbach, one of the founders of modern biotechnology. The history of Pure and Applied Biochemistry had its start in 1970, a couple of years after the foundation of the Chemical Center. Klaus Mosbach has been its professor and head of Pure and Applied Biochemistry since its start. During the 1980's he also maintained a professorship at the ETH in Zürich, Switzerland.
Professor Mosbach is internationally well-known and he has world-leading position within the field of immobilization of bioactive substances and cells as well as affinity chromatography. In 1990, Professor Mosbach was awarded the gold medal by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences for his contributions to biotechnology, especially on the immobilization of bioactive substances.
The research activities of the Department of Pure and Applied Biochemistry cover a broad area, such as affinity and separation techniques, bioprocess control, biosensors, development of new carriers and new immobilization procedures for small molecules as well as proteins and cells, including animal and plant cells, gene technology, processes based on immobilized biocatalysts, and construction of organic polymers with enzyme-like properties. The hallmark of the department is its diversified research that generates considerable synergistic effects that are manifested by many new techniques and concepts emanating from the laboratory during the last 20 years. Several of these are marketed by various biotechnology companies. At this meeting we therefore arranged for some of the world's leading experts in biochemistry and biotechnology to give lectures. The topics covered comprise enzyme technology, immobilization of enzymes and cells, abzymes, metabolic engineering, biosensors, and molecular recognition.
The official gift from the symposium committee and the participants is this "Festschrift" which covers several important fields of research within the area of biochemical technology. We have made a very unusual approach and have let the "hero of the occasion" present the history of his research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 685
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 6th May 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080876979
About the Authors
L. Bulow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pure and Applied Biochemistry, Chemical Center, Lund University, Lund, Sweden
About the Editors
B. Danielsson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pure and Applied Biochemistry, Chemical Center, Lund University, Lund, Sweden