Biochemical, Physiological, and Molecular Aspects of Human Nutrition - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437709599, 9780323266956

Biochemical, Physiological, and Molecular Aspects of Human Nutrition

3rd Edition

Authors: Martha Stipanuk Marie Caudill
eBook ISBN: 9780323266956
eBook ISBN: 9781455746293
eBook ISBN: 9781455754540
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th March 2012
Page Count: 968
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering advanced nutrition with a comprehensive, easy-to-understand approach, Biochemical, Physiological, and Molecular Aspects of Human Nutrition, 3rd Edition focuses on the biology of human nutrition at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and whole-body levels. It addresses nutrients by classification, and describes macronutrient function from digestion to metabolism. This edition includes the new MyPlate dietary guide and recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2010, plus coverage of the historical evolution of nutrition and information on a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and other food components. In Biochemical, Physiological, and Molecular Aspects of Human Nutrition, lead authors Martha H. Stipanuk and Marie A. Caudill are joined by a team of nutrition experts in providing clear, concise, coverage of advanced nutrition.

Key Features

  • 55 expert contributors provide the latest information on all areas of the nutrition sciences.

  • Nutrition Insight boxes discuss hot topics and take a closer look at basic science and everyday nutrition.

  • Clinical Correlation boxes show the connection between nutrition-related problems and their effects on normal metabolism.

  • Food Sources boxes summarize and simplify data from the USDA National Nutrient Database on the amount and types of foods needed to reach the recommended daily allowances for vitamins and minerals.

  • DRIs Across the Life Cycle boxes highlight the latest data from the Institute of Medicine on dietary reference intakes for vitamins and minerals, including coverage of infants, children, adult males and females, and pregnant and lactating women.

  • Life Cycle Considerations boxes highlight nutritional processes or concepts applicable to individuals of various ages and in various stages of the life span.

  • Thinking Critically sections within boxes and at the end of chapters help in applying scientific knowledge to "real-life" situations.

  • Lists of common abbreviations provide an overview of each chapter's content at a glance.

  • Comprehensive cross-referencing by chapters and illustrations is used throughout.

  • Current references and recommended readings connect you to nutrition-related literature and provide additional tools for research.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Nutrients: Essential and Nonessential

1. Nutrients: History and Definitions

2. Nonessential Food Components with Health Benefits

3. Guidelines for Food and Nutrient Intake

Unit II: Structure and Properties of the Macronutrients

4. Structure, Nomenclature, and Properties of Carbohydrates

5. Structure and Properties of Proteins and Amino Acids

6. Lipid Structure, Nomenclature, and Chemical Properties

Unit III: Digestion and Absorption of the Macronutrients

7. Overview of Digestion and Absorption

8. Carbohydrate Digestion and Absorption

9. Digestion and Absorption of Protein

10. Digestion and Absorption of Lipids

11. Dietary Fiber

Unit IV: Metabolism of the Macronutrients

12. Carbohydrate Metabolism: Synthesis and Oxidation

13. Protein Synthesis and Degradation

14. Amino Acid Metabolism

15. Protein and Amino Acid Requirements

16. Metabolism of Fatty Acids, Acylglycerols, and Sphingolipids

17. Cholesterol and Lipoproteins: Synthesis, Transport, and Metabolism

18. Lipid Metabolism: Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

19. Regulation of Fuel Utilization in Response to Food Intake

20. Regulation of Fuel Utilization in Response to Physical Activity

Unit V: Energy

21. Cellular and Whole-Animal Energetics

22. Control of Energy Balance

23. Disturbances of Energy Balance

Unit VI: The Vitamins

24. Niacin, Riboflavin and Thiamin

25. Folate, Choline, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin B6

26. Biotin and Pantothenic Acid

27. Vitamin C

28. Vitamin K

29. Vitamin E

30. Vitamin A

31. Vitamin D

Unit VII: The Minerals and Water

32. Calcium and Phosphorus

33. Magnesium

34. Sodium, Chloride, and Potassium

35. Body Fluids and Water Balance

36. Iron

37. Zinc, Copper, and Manganese

38. Iodine

39. Selenium

40. Fluoride

41. Molybdenum and Beneficial Bioactive Trace Elements

Details

No. of pages:
968
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323266956
eBook ISBN:
9781455746293
eBook ISBN:
9781455754540

About the Author

Martha Stipanuk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Marie Caudill

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.