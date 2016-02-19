Biochemical Immunological Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280240, 9781483148496

Biochemical Immunological Pharmacology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology, Tokyo, 1981

Editors: H. Yoshida Y. Hagihara S. Ebashi
eBook ISBN: 9781483148496
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 288
Description

Advances in Pharmacology & Therapeutics II, Volume 4: Biochemical Immunological Pharmacology covers papers on the developments in pharmacology and therapeutics. The book contains invited lectures on the effect of drugs on immunological control mechanisms; the pharmacology of specific, pure and potent serotonin 5-HT2 or S2-antagonists; and the pharmacology of phospholipases A2 isolated from snake venoms. The text also contains papers on leukotrienes; the guanine nucleotide-binding regulatory component of adenylate cyclase; and the pharmacological and toxicological implications of multiple cytochromes P-450. The impact of the emerging biotechnologies on pharmacology; the action of antipsychotics on LSD-induced neurochemical and behavioral effects in rats; and the effect of histamine and related compounds on the immune response are also considered. The book also presents papers on inflammation; prostacyclin; prostaglandins; and chemical hazards to humans.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Invited Lectures

The Effect of Drugs on Immunological Control Mechanisms

The Pharmacology of Specific, Pure and Potent Serotonin 5-HT2 or S2-Antagonists

The Pharmacology of Phospholipases A2 Isolated from Snake Venoms

Leukotrienes: A New Group of Biologically Active Compounds

The Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Regulatory Component of Adenylate Cyclase

Pharmacological and Toxicological Implications of Multiple Cytochromes P-450

The Impact of the Emerging Biotechnologies on Pharmacology

Neurochemical and Molecular Basis of Antipsychotic Effects of Drugs

Action of Antipsychotics on LSD-Induced Neurochemical and Behavioural Effects in Rats

Calmodulin and Dopamine Receptor Regulation

Possible Mechanisms of Action of Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Effect of Histamine and Related Compounds on the Immune Response

Inflammatory Mediators Derived from the Complement System

Studies on the Mechanism of Action of D-Penicillamine in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Pain and Inflammation: A New Concept

Glucocorticoids as Anti-Inflammatory Agents

Inhibition of Inflammatory Action of Leukotriene C and D and PGE by Glucocorticoids

The Pharmacology of Prostacyclins and Thromboxanes

Prostacyclin and its Therapeutic Potential

Regulation of Prostacyclin (PGI2) Release into Circulation

Antithrombotic Action of Prostaglandins: Different Roles of Prostacyclin and PGD2

Chemical Hazards to Man: General Considerations

Index

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483148496

H. Yoshida

Osaka International University for Women, Osaka, Japan

Y. Hagihara

S. Ebashi

National Institute for Physiological Sciences, Myodaiji, Okazaki, Japan

