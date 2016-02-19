Biochemical Immunological Pharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology, Tokyo, 1981
Description
Advances in Pharmacology & Therapeutics II, Volume 4: Biochemical Immunological Pharmacology covers papers on the developments in pharmacology and therapeutics. The book contains invited lectures on the effect of drugs on immunological control mechanisms; the pharmacology of specific, pure and potent serotonin 5-HT2 or S2-antagonists; and the pharmacology of phospholipases A2 isolated from snake venoms. The text also contains papers on leukotrienes; the guanine nucleotide-binding regulatory component of adenylate cyclase; and the pharmacological and toxicological implications of multiple cytochromes P-450. The impact of the emerging biotechnologies on pharmacology; the action of antipsychotics on LSD-induced neurochemical and behavioral effects in rats; and the effect of histamine and related compounds on the immune response are also considered. The book also presents papers on inflammation; prostacyclin; prostaglandins; and chemical hazards to humans.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Invited Lectures
The Effect of Drugs on Immunological Control Mechanisms
The Pharmacology of Specific, Pure and Potent Serotonin 5-HT2 or S2-Antagonists
The Pharmacology of Phospholipases A2 Isolated from Snake Venoms
Leukotrienes: A New Group of Biologically Active Compounds
The Guanine Nucleotide-Binding Regulatory Component of Adenylate Cyclase
Pharmacological and Toxicological Implications of Multiple Cytochromes P-450
The Impact of the Emerging Biotechnologies on Pharmacology
Neurochemical and Molecular Basis of Antipsychotic Effects of Drugs
Action of Antipsychotics on LSD-Induced Neurochemical and Behavioural Effects in Rats
Calmodulin and Dopamine Receptor Regulation
Possible Mechanisms of Action of Anti-Inflammatory Agents
Effect of Histamine and Related Compounds on the Immune Response
Inflammatory Mediators Derived from the Complement System
Studies on the Mechanism of Action of D-Penicillamine in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Pain and Inflammation: A New Concept
Glucocorticoids as Anti-Inflammatory Agents
Inhibition of Inflammatory Action of Leukotriene C and D and PGE by Glucocorticoids
The Pharmacology of Prostacyclins and Thromboxanes
Prostacyclin and its Therapeutic Potential
Regulation of Prostacyclin (PGI2) Release into Circulation
Antithrombotic Action of Prostaglandins: Different Roles of Prostacyclin and PGD2
Chemical Hazards to Man: General Considerations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148496
About the Editor
H. Yoshida
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka International University for Women, Osaka, Japan
Y. Hagihara
S. Ebashi
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute for Physiological Sciences, Myodaiji, Okazaki, Japan