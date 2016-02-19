Biochemical Factors Concerned in the Functional Activity of the Nervous System
1st Edition
First International Meeting of the International Society for Neurochemistry, Strasbourg, 1967
Description
Biochemical Factors Concerned in the Functional Activity of the Nervous System presents the biological aspects concerned in the functional activity of the nervous system. This book covers several interesting topics concerning the central nervous system, including phospholipids, RNA synthesis, nerve impulse flow, and nerve growth factor.
Comprised of 213 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the electron micrographs of calcium–ATP–phospholipid complexes. This text then examines the biochemical and histochemical studies on sectioned rat spinal cords, which demonstrated two types of monoamine-reducing drugs. Other chapters consider the diversity of antagonistic relations between the thiamine derivatives and vitamin B6, which is manifested by changes in the glutamate–GABA, histidine–histamine, tryptophan–serotonin, and tyrosine–noradrenaline systems. This book discusses as well the influence of a conditioned avoidance training experience on the incorporation of radioactive uridine into the RNA of mouse brain. The final chapter deals with the amino acid-incorporating activity of cerebral polyribosomes. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, neurologists, pharmacologists, and biophysicists.
Table of Contents
Part I: Biochemical Factors Concerned in the Functional Activity of the Nervous System
Chapter 1. Interfacial Interaction of Calcium and ATP With Phospholipids and Other Surfactants
Chapter 2. Effect of Various Agents on Protein and RNA Synthesis in the Goldfish Brain
Chapter 3. The Influence of Nerve Impulse Flow on the Effects of Drugs on Central Monoamine Nerve Terminals
Chapter 4. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Embrionic Sensory Ganglia. Effect of A Specific Protein “Nerve Growth Factor” (NGF)
Chapter 5. The Metabolism of Ethanolamine Lipids in Sub-Cellular Fractions of Rat Brain
Chapter 6. Neurochemical and Neurophysiological Evidence for the Role of Glycine as An Inhibitory Transmitter in Cat Spinal Cord
Chapter 7. Changes in the Activity of Enzyme Systems in Epileptogenic and Non Epileptogenic Lesions of the Human Neocortex
Chapter 8. The Role of Thiamine in the Biochemistry of Nervous Tissues
Chapter 9. Effects of Neonatal Thyroid Deficiency on the Developing Brain
Chapter 10. Metabolism of GABA in Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 11. Compartmentilization of Acetylcholine in Brain
Chapter 12. The Influence of Potassium and Glucose on Glutamine Synthesis in Rat Cerebral Cortex Slices
Chapter 13. Myelinogenesis in Rat Brain
Chapter 14. Comparative Effects of Acetoxycycloheximide and Puromycinon Learning and Memory in Mice
Chapter 15. A Critical Evaluation of Intracerebral Injection and of Anaesthesia in the Study of Brain Metabolism in Vivo
Chapter 16. Studies on the Metabolism of N-Acetyl-L-Aspartic-Acid Inperipheral Tissues of the Rat
Chapter 17. G-Lycolysis and Visual Cell Function
Chapter 18. The Existence of Two Pathways From Acetyl CoA to Glutamate in the Central Nervous System
Chapter 19. Regional Metabolism of [14C]Leucine in Brain (Cat): Ventricular and Intravenous Administration
Chapter 20. Investigations on the Significance of Cerebrospinal Fluid Creatine
Chapter 21. Studies on the Nature of the Endogenous Substrate in the Biosynthesis of Cerebroside Sulphate in Brain
Chapter 22. Cerebral Metabolism of L-[U-14C]glutamine and of L-[U-14C] Glutamic Acid in Chronic Mental Disease and in Therapeutic Insulin Coma
Chapter 23. Activation and Solubilization of Particle-Bound Brain Hexokinase
Chapter 24. Pigeon Brain Proteins: Structure, Biosynthesis and State in Learning
Chapter 25. Studies on Free Nucleotides and Ribonucleic Acids of the Rat Brain Under Various Functional Conditions
Chapter 26. Comparative Study of Nucleic Acids Obtained From Rabbit Liver and Brain
Chapter 27. Metabolism of Nerve-Ending Particles
Chapter 28. Correlation Between Induced Changes in the Electrocorticogram and the Release of Biologically Active Substances From the Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 29. Cyclic Nucleotide Phosphodiesterase in Brain -Quantitative Histochemistry
Chapter 30. Incorporation of [3H]Uridine Into Mouse Brain RNA during Stress
Chapter 31. Changes in the Content of Individual Phospholipids in Bloodentering and Leaving the Brain and in the Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter 32. on the Mechanism of Formation of Ammonium From Amino Acids in Brain
Chapter 32. Size Distribution of RNA Isolated From Goldfish Brain Lung
Chapter 34. Incorporation De L’Acide [ 2-14C ]Mevalonique Dans Lecholesterol Du Systeme Nerveux Du Rat Adulte. Localisation Anatomique des Sites de Synthese
Chapter 35. Etude Des Transferts De Cholesterol D’Origine plasmatique Dans Le Systeme Nerveux Central Du Rat Adulte
Chapter 36. Activation of L-Histidine Decarboxylase by Apyridoxal-51-Phosphate Derivative
Chapter 37. Phosphatase Activity Related To Synaptic Transmitter Function of Noradrenaline in the Central Nervous System
Chapter 38. Changes in Brain Metabolites Under Normal Physiological Conditions
Chapter 39. The Effect of X-Irradiation on the Metabolism of the Developing Central Nervous System
Chapter 40. The Effect of Changes in Oxygen Concentration, Electrolyte Concentration and pH on Substrate Metabolism and Ultrastructure in Vivo
Chapter 41. Free Amino-Acid Changes in Cat Cerebral Cortex after Topical Application of Strychnine and Nembutal
Chapter 42. Relationships Between Insoluble Proteins in Membrane Subcellular Fractions From Rat Brain
Chapter 43. Protein Labeling in Occipital and Temporal Cortex of Monkey
Chapter 44. The Lipids of Human Pineal Gland
Chapter 45. The Intraneuronal Distribution, Transport and Life-Span of Noradrenaline Storage Granules in the Adrenergic Neuron System
Chapter 46. Exopeptidase Activities of Brain Subcellular Membrane Fractions
Chapter 47. The Subunit Structure of Neurofilament Protein
Chapter 48. on A New Group of Ethanolamine Containing Phospholipids
Chapter 49. Ganglioside Analyses of Serial Sections Through Brain Regions and of Isolated Neurones
Chapter 50. Glutamine Synthetase in the Brain
Chapter 51. The Effects of Undernutrition on Myelination and Its Later Sequelae
Chapter 52. Acetylcholine and Some Factors Affecting the Permeability of Cell Membranes in Nervous Tissues
Chapter 53. Alteration of Phospholipids in Wallerian Degeneration
Chapter 54. Elaboration and Transport of Axonal Proteins as Revealed by Electron Microscope Radioautography
Chapter 55. Paper Chromatographic Separation and Quantitative Analysis of Certain B6 Components as Their Dansyl Derivatives
Chapter 56. Amphetamine and Free Nucleotides in the Brain
Chapter 57. Respiratory Control of Normal and of β-Internal and γ-External Irradiated CNS Mitochondria
Chapter 58. Changes in the Proteins of Human and Rabbit Neural Tissue With Development
Chapter 59. The Maturation of Human CNS Myelin
Chapter 60. Distribution and Exchange of Brain Calcium in Vivo in the Rat
Chapter 61. The Synthesis of Phosphoenolpyruvate by Mitochondria of Mammalian Brain Cortex
Chapter 62. A Sensitive Chemical Method for the Determination of Acetylcholine; Its Application in the study of Presynaptic Release
Chapter 63. Dopamine in Corpus Striatum and Behavior in Rats
Chapter 64. Metabolites in the Brain During the Seizures Evoked by Methionine Sulphoximine
Chapter 65. Accumulation of [131I] Triiodothyronine in Neurons and in Other Tissues
Chapter 66. Topographic Studies of Noradrenaline Transmitter Function
Chapter 67. The Efflux of Potassium From Isolated Slices of Rat Brain
Chapter 68. Distribution Quantitative Des Divers Phospholipides Dans Lesneurones Et Les Cellules Gliales Isoles Du Cortex Cerebralde Rat Adulte
Chapter 69. Catecholamines in the Cockroach Brain. A Fluorescence and Electron Microscope Study
Chapter 70. Nonhydroxy and Hydroxy Fatty Acids in Brain Cerebrosides of Man and Various Animal Species
Chapter 71. Effect of Drugs and Different Experimental Conditions on the Activity of Central Monoamine Neurons
Chapter 72. Quantitative Analysis of Individual Molecular Species of Lipids in the Nervous Structures of Marine Animals
Chapter 73. Brain Sterols in the Adult Rat
Chapter 74. Technical Procedure for Micro Disc-Electrophoresis
Chapter 75. Effects of Severe Protein-Calorie Deficiency on the Incorporation of Glucose Carbon Into Free Amino Acids of Rat Brain Cortex
Chapter 76. Phenylalanine Aminotransferase. Properties and Functions
Chapter 77. Biochemical and Biophysical Characterization of Cytoplasmic and Nuclear Ribonucleoproteins and Ribonucleic Acids of Rat Brain
Chapter 78. Action of Tranquillizer Drugs At the Level of brain Nucleoproteins
Chapter 79. New Microchemical Approaches To the Study of the functional Activity of Individual Neurons
Chapter 80. Effects of Various Forms of Stress on the Turnover of [3H]Norepinephrine in the Rat Brain
Chapter 81. Influence of the Substantia Nigra on the Synthesis of Biogenic Amines in the Striatum
Chapter 82. Heterogeneity of Beef Brain S-100 Protein
Chapter 83. Changes in Nucleic Acids and Enzymes in Developing Cerebral Cortex and Cerebellum of the Rat After Neotal Thyroidectomy
Chapter 84. Role of Light in the Biosynthesis of Ribonucleic Acids during Ontogenesis of Visual Pathways
Chapter 85. Transient Losses of Cell Lipid From Cultures of Human Foetal Cerebella Exposed To Heterologous Serum
Chapter 86. Some Studies on the Effect of Electrical Stimulation on the Sympathetic Adrenergic Neuron
Chapter 87. Biosynthesis of Glycolipids: Incorporation of Radioactive N-Acetyl Galactosamine From Uridine-Diphospho-(N-Acetyl)[ 14C ]Hexosamine iInto Clycolipids by a Rat Brain Particulate Preparation
Chapter 88. An Interpretation of Neuronal Function, Cytochromeoxidase Activity and Tricyanoaminopropene
Chaper 89. Triphosphoinositide Phosphohydrolases of Rat Brain
Chapter 90. Isolation and Characterization of Soluble Brain Lipoproteins
Chapter 91. A Potassium-Induced Stimulation of Potassium and Glutamate Transport in Brain Slices
Chapter 92. Gangliosides in Relation To Histological Structure of Cerebral Cortex and of Photoreceptor Organelles
Chapter 93. Neurochemical Effect of Normal Environmental Deprivation
Chapter 94. Regional Differences of Retinal LDH-Patterns and their Functional Implication
Chapter 95. The Short-Term Turnover of Ethanolamine Phosphoglycerides in Mouse Brain Myelin and Microsomes in Vivo
Chapter 96. The Phospholipid Composition of Cell Fractions From the Muscle of Normal and Dystrophic Mice
Chapter 97. Turnover Rates of Protein and RNA in Subcellular Fractions of Rat Brain
Chapter 98. The Biosynthesis of RNA and Protein in Normal and Scrapie Mouse Brain
Chapter 99. Comparative Studies of the Deamination of Dimethoxyphenylethylamine in Rat, Dog and Human Brain
Chapter 100. Simultaneous Determination of RNA and Protein Synthesis in Rat Brain Cortex Slices
Chapter 101. Utilization of Adenosine by Calf Brain Extracts
Chapter 102. Preparation of Bulk Quantities of Differentiating Cells from the Chick Embryo Cerebral Hemisphere
Chapter 103. Transport of Monosaccharides Into Slices of Guinea-Pig Brain Cortex
Chapter 104. Brain Proteins Labelled by [32P]DFP and Their Connection With the Delayed Neurotoxic Effect of Some Organophosphorus Compounds
Chapter 105. Lipids and Free Amino Acids in Human Brain Slices
Chapter 106. Binding of Metallic Cations by Aqueous Dispersions of Brain Lipids
Chapter 107. Interruption of Hypoglycemic Coma by Infusion of Amino Acids
Chapter 108. Electrochemical Potential Differences for H+/HCO3- Between Blood and CSF in Acute and Sustained Acid-Base Changes
Chapter 109. Histochemical Distribution of Acetyloholinesterase in Sympathetic Ganglia of Control and Immunosympathectomized Rats
Chapter 110. Amino Acid Metabolism in Rat Superior Cervical Ganglion
Chapter 111. Intrinsic Protein-Synthesizing Machinery of the Axon
Chapter 112. Interrelations of RNA and Protein Synthesis and Neural Function in Cat Spinal Cord. A Study of the Neurobiological Activity
Chapter 113. Biochemical and Functional Changes in the Nervous System Produced by Methionine Sulphoximine
Chapter 114. on Brain Proteins Participating in Amidenitrogen Metabolism
Chapter 115. Determination of Na+ and K+ in Individual Invertebrate
Chapter 116 . Composition Phospholipidique Des Diverses Tumeurs Cerebrales Chez L’Homme
Chapter 117. A Comparative Study of Phospholipids in the Nervous System of Molluscs
Chapter 118. Comparative Rates of Synthesis of NAD in Neuronal and Glial Cell Nuclei
Chapter 119. Purification and Properties of A-Type Esterases Infoetal and Adult Rabbit Brain
Chapter 120. Biochemical Patterns in Isolated Membranes of the CNS
Chapter 121. Tissue Slice Experiments Illustrating Inhibitors of Cerebral Oxidative Metabolism in Uremic and Hepatic Coma
Chapter 122. Studies on Low Molecular Weight Proteins Present in Cerebrospinal Fluid (C.S.F.) and in Normal and Pathological Urines
Chapter 123. Purification of Brain Acetylcholinesterase
Chapter 124. Amidation of A Specific Brain Protein Fraction During Convulsive Activity and Ammonia Intoxication
Chapter 125. Gangliosides of the Adrenal Medulla
Chapter 126. Studies of Phosphopeptides in Animal Tissues
Chapter 127. The Solubility of Brain Proteins in Chloroform-Methanolmixtures
Chapter 128. A Barrier Effect At the Level of the Pial Surface of the Brain
Chapter 129. Uptake of Exogenous Monoamines by Neurons of the Central Nervous System
Chapter 130. The Mechanism by Which Sialic Acid in the Gangliosides Is Rendered Immune To Sialidase
Chapter 131. Cytochemical Study of Stimulatory and Inhibitory Neurons of the Cerebellar Cortex
Chapter 132. ATP and Pyridine Nucleotide Content of Light and Dark Adapted Vertebrate Retina
Chapter 133. Structure and Biosynthesis of Myelin in the Mammalian CNS in Vitro
Chapter 134. The Release of Unesterified Fatty Acids in Brain
Chapter 135. The Occurrence of Fluorescent Lipids in Brain
Chapter 136. Agents With Specific Actions on Sodium and Potassiumion Movements in Mammalian Cerebral Tissues
Chapter 137. Changes in the Concentration of the Yc-Globulin of Bovine Cerebrospinal Fluid With Development
Chapter 138. A Comparison of the Metabolism of Brain and an Experimental Glial Neoplasm During Ischemia
Chapter 139. Some Properties of the Limiting Membranes of Synaptosomes and Synaptic Vesicles
Chapter 140. Choline Acetyltransferase Activity in Spinal and Sympathetic Ganglia of Chick Embryo
Chapter 141 . Free Amino Acids of Human Brain During Maturation
Chapter 142. Serotonin, Noradrenaline and Sleep Changes During Nitrogen Deprivation
Chapter 143. the Metabolism of the Basic Proteins of Rat Brain During Development
Chapter 144. Effect of Ionic Strength on Glutamate Decarboxylase Activity of Mouse Brain Mitochondria
Chapter 145. the Effect of An Electric Field on Cephalin Films
Chapter 146. Comparison of the Protein Composition of Myelin From Different Species
Chapter 147. A Possible Role of Strand in in the Regulation of Catecholamine Transport Across Membranes
Chapter 148. Enzymic Functions Related To Reduced Pyridinenucleotide Regulation in Brain
Chapter 149. Enzymic Pattern Changes in Cat Neocortexproduced by Mescaline Epileptogenic Focus
Chapter 150. Preparation and Turnover Studies of Four Brain Proteins
Chapter 151. Direct Action of Deuterium on Isolated Nervous Tissues in Organized Culture
Chapter 152. A Study on the Precursor for Acetylcholine Synthesis in the Nervous Tissue
Chapter 153. Rat Brain Myelin: Compositional Changes During Development
Chapter 154. Rates of Protein Synthesis and Catabolism in the Developing Rat Brain
Chapter 155. Biochemical and Behavioral Changes Associated With Focal Deuteron Irradiation of the Mouse Brain
Chapter 156 . Adenosine Triphosphatase Du Nerf Normal, Régénéré Et Dégénéré
Chapter 157. Changes in the Activity of Amino Acid: tRNA-Ligases in the Mouse Brain During Postnatal Development
Chapter 158. Lipid Components of Human Myelin Membranes Forming the Myelin Sheath
Chapter 159. Effect of An Ectosylvian Epileptogenic Focus on Oxidative Phosphorylation in the Cat Neocortex
Chapter 160. Comparative Studies of Fatty Acid Composition of Phospholipids in Subcellular Fractions of Rabbit Brain
Chapter 161. Mechanisms of Biosynthesis of Phosphatidylethanolamine and Phosphatidylserine in Brain Tissue At the Microsomal Level. The Role of L-Serine Ethanolamine and L-Threonine Ethanolamine Phosphodiesters
Chapter 162 . Cerebral Amino Acid Metabolism in Brain Tumors
Chapter 163. Cationic Stimulation of RNA Synthesis in Rat Brain Cortex Slices
Chapter 164. Olfaction and Changes in Brain Nuclear RNA in a Teleost
Chapter 165. 14C-Labelling of N-Acetyl-Aspartic Acid and N-Acetylaspartyl-Glutamic Acid in Mouse Brain Tissue Slices
Chapter 166. the Comparative Production of γ-Aminobutyrate in Bidirectionally Bred Behavioral Strains
Chapter 167. Isolation and Properties of Isolated Nerve Ending Membranes and Junctional Complexes
Chapter 168. Association of Components of the γ-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) System With Synaptic Vesicles
Chapter 169. Enzyme Histochemical Studies on the Cerebral Cortex of Thyroid Hormone-Deficient Rats
Chapter 170. Metabolism Op Isolated Neuronal and Glial Cells
Chapter 171. the Occurrence and Metabolism of Triglycerides in Brain
Chapter 172. Lipid Charge and Membrane Structure
Chapter 173. Ionic Composition of Brain Slices Isolated From the Rat
Chapter 174. the Effect of Lithium on Cerebral Monoamine Neurons
Chapter 175. Incorporation of Exogenous Acetylcholine, Choline and Atropine in Mouse Brain Cortex Slices
Chapter 176. the Identification and Measurement of Myo-Inosose-2 and Scyllo-Inositol in Mammalian Tissues
Chapter 177. Relations Between the Tissue Acid-Base and the Tissue Energy Metabolism in the Brain
Chapter 178. in Vitro Synthesis of Myelin in Normal and Demyelinating Rats
Chapter 179. Activation of Single Neurons in Rat Brain by L-Glutamic Acid Before and After Inhibition of the Decarboxylase Interactions
Chapter 180. Glycolipids of Peripheral Nerve in Metachromatic Leucodystrophy (MLD)
Chapter 181. Isolation, Chemical Characterization and Comparison O fthe Membranous Cytoplasmic Bodies From Brains of Tay-Sachs Disease and GM1-Gangliosidosis (Generalized Gangliosidosis)
Chapter 182. Free and Protein-Bound Lysine Flux in Developing Rabbit Brain
Chapter 183. Effects of Ouabain on Isolated Guinea-Pig Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 184. Regulation by Pyruvate Kinase of Aerobic Glycolysis in Brain Tissue in Vitro
Chapter 185. RNAse and RNAse Inhibitor, Examined in Relation Toprotein and RNA Metabolism in the Central Nervous Tissue
Chapter 186. Qualitative and Quantitative Patterns of Gangliosides in the Brains of Different Animals
Chapter 187. Myelinogenesis and Brain Function in Prenatally X-Irradiated Rats
Chapter 188. the Influence of Nucleases, and Inhibitors of Nucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis, on Behavior in the Mouse
Chapter 189. Studies on RNA Synthesized in Vitro by Sensory Ganglia of Chick Embryo
Chapter 190. Multiple Sclerosis Brain Gamma Globulin and the Sink Action of the Cerebrospinal Fluid
Chapter 191. Ouabain and Electrolyte Metabolism of Cerebral Cortex in Vitro
Chapter 192. Biochemical Studies on Organ-Specific Protein from Brain Microsomes
Chapter 193. Glucose Balance and Synthesis of Free Amino Acids in the CNS of Normal and Gamma(Co60)-Irradiated Rats
Chapter 194. Molecular Properties of the Nerve Growth
Chapter 195, Glycerolphosphate Dehydrogenase Differentiation in the Developing Rat Brain: Effect of X-Irradiation
Chapter 196. Separation of the Low Molecular Weight Peptide Fraction From Calf Brain Stem and Identification of Some Acidic Compound
Chapter 197. Modification of the Polysomal Pattern in Rabbit Cerebral Cortex by Electroshock Treatment
Chapter 198. Fine Structure and Histochemistry of Peripheral Blood Leucocytes and Platelets in Niemann-Pick Disease
Chapter 199. Biosynthesis of RNA in ‘Neuronal’ and ‘Neuroglial’ Fractions
Chapter 200. Brain Transglutaminase During Development of EAE
Chapter 201. Influence of Some Ions and Small Molecules on the Activity and Physical Properties of A Purified Anionic Aspartic-2 Oxoglutaric Aminotransferase: A Model System
Chapter 202. Properties of A “Brain-Specific“ Glycoprotein in Aqueous Extracts of Human Central and Peripheral Nerve Tissue
Chapter 203. the Intracellular Distribution of Brain Catecholamines
Chapter 204. Electrolytes of the Brain in Water Intoxication
Chapter 205. Increased RNA Synthesis in the Brains of Mice Undergoing Conditioned Avoidance Training
Chapter 206. Evaluation of Extraction Procedures and Preliminary Separations of Peptides From Calf Brain Stem
Chapter 207. Proteins of Centrum Ovale, Optic Nerve and Peripheral Nerve Myelin
Chapter 208. Activity of Membrane-Bound Enzymes as A Function of Structural Changes in Membranes
Chapter 209, UDPG and UDPGA in Brain and Other Organs
Chapter 210. Outer Segment Renewal in Photoreceptor Cells of the Vertebrate Retina
Chapter 211. Studies on Brain Sialidase
Chapter 212. Site of Increased Labelling of RNA in Brains of Mice during Short Term Learning Experience
Chapter 213. Sedimentation Properties of Cerebral Ribosomes Active in Amino Acid Incorporation
Index
Addendum
Sterol Metabolism in the Brain of the Developing Chick Embryo
