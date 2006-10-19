Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology
1st Edition
Description
Extensive application of bioprocesses has generated an expansion in biotechnological knowledge, generated by the application of biochemical engineering to biotechnology. Microorganisms produce alcohols and acetone that are used in industrial processes. The knowledge related to industrial microbiology has been revolutionized by the ability of genetically engineered cells to make many new products. Genetic engineering and gene mounting has been developed to enhance industrial fermentation. Ultimately, these bioprocesses have become a new way of developing commercial products.
Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology demonstrates the application of biological sciences in engineering with theoretical and practical aspects to enhance understanding of knowledge in this field. The book adopts a practical approach, showing related case studies with original research data. It is an ideal text book for college and university courses, which guides students through the lectures in a clear and well-illustrated manner.
Key Features
· Demonstrates the application of biological sciences in engineering with theoretical and practical aspects. · Unique practical approach, using case studies, detailed experiments, original research data and problems and possible solutions. · Gives detailed experiments with simple design equations and the required calculations.
Readership
Undergraduate courses in one or two semesters. Research institutes and postgraduates involved in the practical research in biochemical engineering and biotechnology.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Industrial Microbiology
Chapter 2: Dissolved Oxygen Measurement and Mixing
Chapter 3: Gas and Liquid System (Aeration and Agitation)
Chapter 4: Fermentation Process Control
Chapter 5: Growth Kinetics
Chapter 6: Bioreactor Design
Chapter 7: Down Stream processing
Chapter 8: Immobilization of Microbial Cells for the Production of Organic Acid and Ethanol
Chapter 9: Material and Elemental Balance
Chapter 10: Fermentation Products for Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Applications
Chapter 11: Production of Antibiotics
Chapter 12: Production of Citric Acid
Chapter 13: Bioprocess Scale-up
Chapter 14: Single Cell Protein
Chapter 15: Sterilization
Chapter 16: Membrane Separation Processes
Chapter 17: Advance Downstream Processing in Biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 19th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528452
About the Author
Ghasem Najafpour
Author of Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology is a distinguished professor in Chemical Engineering and Chairman of Biotechnology Research Center, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Iran. He is an educated scholar from University of Arkansas, USA with strong background in biological processes. He is deeply involved in research and teaching in biochemical engineering subjects and conducted many practical researches in biofuel and biochemical engineering.
He has served as academic member of University of Mazandran, Visiting Professor at University of Waterloo Canada and University of Arkansas, USA (1990-1991), Unversity Science Malaysia (USM) and Noshirvani University of Technology. He also spent his sabbatical leave at University of Arkansas, USA (1992-1993). He has expanded his scientific research activities on single cell protein (SCP), Microbial fuel cells, renewable energy and synthetic fuels. Since 2005, he was qualified and appointed as professor in Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Iran. He is serving as Editor in Chief of World Applied Sciences Journal, Middle East Journal of Scientific Research. Also editor in Chief of Iranica Journal of Energy and Environment since 2006. In addition, he is editor of Journal of Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, Academic Journals, since 2007. He is an active member of many international institutes, editor and reviewers of number of international journals and many scientific societies. Often he is invited to many international conferences as keynote speakers. In past decades, he has supervised more than 144 master and 24 Ph.D. students. He has published more than 330 research papers in international journals and has written 8 books in the field of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology. In year 2006, he has published his book with Elsevier entitled "Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology". He won number of awards for research achievements and winner of gold medal for the Invention/Innovation sponsored by Ministry of Science, Technology Malaysia, 2004. His researches for formulation of transparent soap and natural biodegradable liquid detergent from palm oil’s fatty acids, was patented with SIRIM Berhad, Malaysia (2003). Currently, he is supervising number of PhD scholars and conducting top research projects on microbial fuel cells, biodiesel biohydrogen, biofuel from algae, bioethanol from agro-wastes, enzyme technology, renewable energy, heterogeneous catalytic processes, wastewater treatment and biological treatment processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Mazanadaran, Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Babol, Iran
