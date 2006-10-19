Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology

Author of Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology is a distinguished professor in Chemical Engineering and Chairman of Biotechnology Research Center, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Iran. He is an educated scholar from University of Arkansas, USA with strong background in biological processes. He is deeply involved in research and teaching in biochemical engineering subjects and conducted many practical researches in biofuel and biochemical engineering.

He has served as academic member of University of Mazandran, Visiting Professor at University of Waterloo Canada and University of Arkansas, USA (1990-1991), Unversity Science Malaysia (USM) and Noshirvani University of Technology. He also spent his sabbatical leave at University of Arkansas, USA (1992-1993). He has expanded his scientific research activities on single cell protein (SCP), Microbial fuel cells, renewable energy and synthetic fuels. Since 2005, he was qualified and appointed as professor in Faculty of Chemical Engineering at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Iran. He is serving as Editor in Chief of World Applied Sciences Journal, Middle East Journal of Scientific Research. Also editor in Chief of Iranica Journal of Energy and Environment since 2006. In addition, he is editor of Journal of Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, Academic Journals, since 2007. He is an active member of many international institutes, editor and reviewers of number of international journals and many scientific societies. Often he is invited to many international conferences as keynote speakers. In past decades, he has supervised more than 144 master and 24 Ph.D. students. He has published more than 330 research papers in international journals and has written 8 books in the field of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology. In year 2006, he has published his book with Elsevier entitled "Biochemical Engineering & Biotechnology". He won number of awards for research achievements and winner of gold medal for the Invention/Innovation sponsored by Ministry of Science, Technology Malaysia, 2004. His researches for formulation of transparent soap and natural biodegradable liquid detergent from palm oil’s fatty acids, was patented with SIRIM Berhad, Malaysia (2003). Currently, he is supervising number of PhD scholars and conducting top research projects on microbial fuel cells, biodiesel biohydrogen, biofuel from algae, bioethanol from agro-wastes, enzyme technology, renewable energy, heterogeneous catalytic processes, wastewater treatment and biological treatment processes.