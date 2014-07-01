Biochemical Ecotoxicology
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Biochemical Ecotoxicology: Principles and Methods presents practical approaches to biochemical ecotoxicology experiments for environmental protection and conservation.
With its methodical, stepped approach this essential reference introduces readers to current techniques for toxicity endpoint testing, suitable for laboratories of any size and budget. Each chapter presents a state-of-the-art principle, a quick and inexpensive procedure (including appropriate reagents), case studies, and demonstrations on how to analyze your results.
Generic techniques are covered, suitable for a variety of organisms, as well as high-throughput techniques like quantitative polymerase chain reactions and enzyme-linked immunoassays. Cutting-edge approaches, including gPCR arrays and lipidomic techniques, are also included, making this is an essential reference for anyone who needs to assess environmental toxicity.
Key Features
- Practical, cost-effective approaches to assess environmental toxicity endpoints for all types of organism
- Presents theory, methods, case studies and information on how to analyze results
- State-of-the-art techniques, such as ‘omics’ approaches to toxicology
Readership
Toxicologists working in the environment, be it aquatic or terrestrial / Environmental risk assessors and analysts
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- References
- Chapter 1. Quantitative Assessments of Biochemical Analyses
- 1.1 General Overview
- 1.2 Replication in Data Analysis
- 1.3 Replication of the Experiment
- 1.4 Reference Substances
- 1.5 Defining Detection Limits in the Absence of Analytical Standards
- 1.6 Reproducibility
- 1.7 Using Reference Material to Standardize Methodologies
- 1.8 Normalization Approaches
- References
- Chapter 2. Tissue Preparation and Subcellular Fractionation Techniques
- 2.1 Types of Homogenization Buffers
- 2.2 Homogenization Methods
- References
- Chapter 3. Preparation and Maintenance of Live Tissues and Primary Cultures for Toxicity Studies
- 3.1 General Introduction
- 3.2 Reagents Required and Solution Preparation
- 3.3 Procedure
- 3.4 Application to Toxicity Testing
- 3.5 Calculations/Data HANDLING
- References
- Chapter 4. Measuring Effects at the Gene Transcription Level
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Material
- 4.3 Procedure
- 4.4 Data Analysis-Relative Quantification with Reference Gene Normalization
- References
- Web Resources
- Chapter 5. Metal Metabolism and Detoxification
- 5.1 Intracellular Free Metal Availability
- 5.2 Subcellular Metal Binding Fractions
- 5.3 Metallothioneins
- 5.4 Enzyme Immunoassay
- 5.5 Heat Shock Protein 70 Detection and Quantification by Western Blot Analysis
- References
- Chapter 6. Oxidative Stress
- 6.1 Antioxidant Enzymes
- 6.2 Applications
- References
- Chapter 7. Xenobiotic Biotransformation
- 7.1 Xenobiotic Biotransformation
- 7.2 Generic Assay for Cytochrome P450
- 7.3 Cytochrome P4501A1 and Benzo(a)Pyrene Hydroxylase Activities
- 7.4 Cytochrome P4503A4 Activity
- 7.5 Glutathione S-Transferase Activity
- 7.6 Uridine Diphosphate-Glucuronyl Transferase Activity
- 7.7 Sulfotransferases
- 7.8 Multidrug Resistance Glycoproteins
- References
- Chapter 8. Cellular Energy Allocation
- 8.1 Energy Reserves
- References
- Chapter 9. Neuroendocrine Disruption
- 9.1 Vitellogenin Evaluation as a Marker of Estrogenicity
- 9.2 Estradiol-17β or Steroid Binding Sites
- 9.3 Fluorometric Assay for Catecholamines and Indolamines
- 9.4 Competitive Immunoassays for Dopamine and Serotonin
- 9.5 Monoamine Oxidase Activity
- 9.6 Neurotransmitter Directed Adenylate Cyclase Activity in Synaptosomes
- 9.7 Acetylcholinesterase
- 9.8 Steroid Analysis by High-Performance Thin Layer Chromatography
- 9.9 Evaluation of Glutamate and γ-Aminobutyrate
- Reference
- Chapter 10. Genotoxicity
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Alkaline Precipitation Assay
- 10.3 Comet Assay
- 10.4 DNA Content Variation in Cells
- 10.5 Micronuclei
- 10.6 DNA Synthesis and Catabolism
- References
- Chapter 11. Biomarkers of Infection and Diseases
- 11.1 Biomarkers of Exposure
- 11.2 Lysozyme Activity
- 11.3 NO Synthase Activity
- 11.4 Cyclooxygenase Activity
- 11.5 DNA Nitrosylation
- References
- Chapter 12. Descriptive Statistics and Analysis in Biochemical Ecotoxicology
- 12.1 Descriptive Statistics—Back to Basics
- 12.2 What Should be Done with Outliers and Extreme Data?
- 12.3 Univariate Statistics
- 12.4 Multivariate Statistics
- 12.5 Artificial Neural Networks
- References
- Chapter 13. Biomarker Expression and Integration
- 13.1 Toxicity Endpoints
- 13.2 Integrated Biomarker Index
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st July 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124116238
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124116047
About the Author
Francois Gagne
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Biochemical Toxicology at Environment Canada, Québec, Canada
Reviews
"…this is a useful introductory text for laboratory workers using biochemical techniques in the wide field of Environmental Toxicology, which explains some of the principles involved." --btsNews, December 2014