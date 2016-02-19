Biochemical Disorders of the Skeleton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407001220, 9781483163642

Biochemical Disorders of the Skeleton

1st Edition

Postgraduate Orthopaedics Series

Authors: Roger Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483163642
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd March 1979
Page Count: 304
Description

Biochemical Disorders of the Skeleton explores the biochemical and clinical aspects of skeletal disorders, including osteoporosis, osteomalacia, Paget's disease of bone, osteogenesis imperfecta, and Marfan's syndrome. Homocystinuria, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, mucopolysaccharidoses, hyperphosphatasia and hypophosphatasia, and fibrous dysplasia are also considered. Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the physiology of bone, with emphasis on the structures produced by bone cells and the different hormones that influence them. The symptoms, signs, and investigation of metabolic bone disease are then described and compared. The following chapters focus on the biochemistry and clinical aspects of disorders affecting the skeleton, from osteoporosis and osteomalacia to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, fibrous dysplasia, osteopetroses and hyperostoses, and fibrogenesis imperfecta ossium. The final chapter offers a short description of advances that have been made in understanding these biochemical disorders, including the significance of low-plasma calcitonin in women; the role of mithramycin in Paget's disease; and the identification of the different types of osteogenesis imperfecta. This monograph will be a valuable resource for physicians, pediatricians, and orthopedic surgeons.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Physiology of Bone and its Control

2. Diagnosis of Metabolic Bone Disease

3. Osteoporosis

4. Osteomalacia

5. Paget's Disease of Bone

6. Parathyroids and Bone Disease

7. Osteogenesis Imperfecta

8. Marfan's Syndrome, Homocystinuria, The Ehlers—Danlos Syndrome

9. Mucopolysaccharidoses

10. Ectopie Mineralization

11. Osteopetroses and Hyperostoses, Hyperphosphatasia and Hypophosphatasia, Fibrous Dysplasia, Fibrogenesis Imperfecta Ossium

12. Recent Advances

Glossary of Abbreviations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163642

About the Author

Roger Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Equine Orthopaedics, The Royal Veterinary College, Hatfield, UK Professor of Equine Orthopaedics

