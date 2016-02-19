Biochemical Correlates of Brain Structure and Function
Biochemical Correlates of Brain Structure and Function deals with the biochemical correlates of brain structure and function, providing some examples of contemporary work interrelating structure with function of the nervous system. The developing brain provides a system for this kind of study, but broad correlates are also drawn between changing biochemistry and increasing physiological activity. This book is organized into nine chapters and begins with an overview of biochemical, morphological, and functional changes in the developing brain, as well as the underlying molecular basis of nerve differentiation and growth of the developing brain. An account of the concept of the cell cycle and its control is also given. The reader is methodically introduced to the properties of the developing retina and its functional biochemistry, with specific reference to the cyclic nucleotides; the use of selective lesioning to delineate GABA-ergic and cholinergic tracts as well as the catecholamine pathways; and cerebral blood flow alteration in concert with mental activity. The remaining chapters explore regions of the brain with altered glucose utilization in response to changes in local functional activity; the physiologically important factors regulating the supply of oxygen and glucose and the relation of metabolic rate to the metabolic state of the brain; and varying aspects of behavioral neurochemistry. This book is intended for chemists and biologists as well as students of biochemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Biochemical, morphological and functional changes in the developing brain
I. Introduction
A. "The growth spurt"
B. The developing brain
References
Chapter 2 Regulation of ribonucleic acid metabolism in the developing brain
I. Introduction
II. Genera l scheme of the synthesis of messenger RNA and ribosomal RNA in animals
III. Developmental changes in the metabolism of high molecular weight RNA in rat forebrain
A. Nucleocytoplasmic relationships: synthesis and transport of RNA
B. Processing of ribosomal RNA
C. Characterization of brain polyadenylated RNA
D. Progressive decrease in the synthesis of poly deny lated RNA
E. Molecular weight distribution of polyadenylated RNA
F. Content of poly (A)
G. Interactions of ribosomal subunits and of mRNA on polyribosomes
IV. Summary of changes in the nucleocytoplasmic relationship of high molecular RNA during development of rat forebrain
V. The effects of amino acid imbalance on polyribosomes during the vulnerable period of their development
VI. Concluding remarks including an hypothesis for the regulation of mRNA synthesis
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3 Metabolic influences on cell proliferation in the brain
I. Introduction
II. Brief outline of the histogenesis and morphogenesis of the vertebrate nervous system
A. Early development
B. Primary germinal sites
C. Secondary germinal sites
III. Influence of metabolic factors on cell proliferation
A. Thyroid deficiency
B. Effect of excess of thyroid hormone during infancy
C. Effect of growth hormone
D. Undernutrition
IV. Drugs and cell proliferation in the brain
A. Effect of reserpine
B. Cyclic nucleotides, drugs affecting neurohumor receptors and cell proliferation
References
Chapter 4 Cyclic nucleotides and neuronal function: cyclic-GMP-dependent photoreceptor degeneration in inherited retinal diseases
I. Introduction
II. Cyclic nucleotides in the central nervous system (CNS)
A. Cyclic AMP
B. Cyclic GMP
C. Yin-Yang hypothesis
III. Cyclic nucleotides and photoreceptor degeneration in the retina of C3H mice
IV. Cyclic nucleotide metabolism and photoreceptor degeneration in the retina of RCS rats
V. Cyclic AMP metabolism in the inner layers of the retina
VI. Cyclic nucleotides and neurological disorders
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5 Neurotransmitter-related pathways: the structure and function of central monoamine neurones
I. Introduction
II. Monoamine pathways: histochemical techniques
III. Catecholamine-containing neurones
A. The dopamine systems
B. The noradrenaline systems
C. Adrenaline systems
IV. 5-Hydroxytryptamine-containing neurones
V. Monoamine systems in human brain
VI. The ontogeny of monoamine systems
VII. Functions of monoamine neurones
A. Catecholamine systems
B. Serotonergic systems
VIII. Functions of monoamine neurones at the cellular level
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 6 Physiological aspects of brain energy metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Methods for blood flow and metabolism
A. Blood flow and oxygen consumption
B. Glucose consumption
C. High energy phosphate utilization
D. Fixation of tissue for metabolite analyses
E. Species differences
III. General coupling of function, metabolism and blood flow in neuronal systems
IV. Conditions with a primary decrease in functional activity
A. Barbiturate anesthesia
B. Hypothermia
V. Conditions with a primary increase in functional activity
A. Epileptic seizures
B. Hyperthermia
C. Amphetamine intoxication
D. Anxiety and stress
VI. Conditions with a primary decrease in oxygen or glucose supply
A. Hypoxia
B. Hypoglycemia
VII. Coupling mechanisms
A. Coupling or functional activity and metabolic rate
B. Coupling of metabolism and blood flow
C. Relationship between metabolic rate and metabolic state
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7 The physiology of the neurohypophysial system and its relation to memory processes
I. Introduction
A. Synthesis, storage and release of vasopressin
B. Structure and phylogeny of vasopressin and vasopressin-like peptides
II. Peripheral actions of vasopressin
A. Physiological effects of vasopressin
B. Mode of action of vasopressin
C. Regulation of the secretion of vasopressin
III. Adenohypophysiotropic actions of vasopressin
IV. Central actions of vasopressin; its role in memory processes
A. Vasopressin, vasopressin analogues and avoidance and approach behavior of intact rats
B. Behavioral profile of rats which lack vasopressin due to a genetic failure
C. CNS site of action of vasopressin in relation to avoidance behavior
D. The role of the cerebrospinal fluid as a route of transport for the behavioral effect of vasopressin
E. Intraventricular administration of vasopressin antiserum inhibits retention of passive avoidance behavior
V. Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 8 Experience, learning and brain metabolism
I. Specificity and plasticity : learning and memory
II. Behavioral methods and problems
III. Biochemical methods and problems
IV. Correlation studies
A. Background
B. Correlates of broad sense plasticity
C. Correlates of learning
V. Pharmacological studies
A. Background
B. Inhibition of RNA synthesis
C. Inhibition of protein synthesis
D. Other inhibitory effects
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9 The biochemistry of sleep
I. Introduction
II. The sleep states
III. Possible functions of sleep
IV. Sleep-inducing factors
V. Intermediary metabolism
VI. Macromolecules
A. The phosphoprotein story
B. Proteins
C. Cytochemical analyses
D. RNA
VII. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Subject Index
