Biochemical Basis of Medicine
1st Edition
Biochemical Basis of Medicine discusses academic biochemistry and the applications of biochemistry in medicine. This book deals with the biochemistry of the subcellular organelles, the biochemistry of the body , and of the specialized metabolism occurring in many body tissues. This text also discusses the various applications of biochemistry as regards environmental hazards, as well as in the diagnosis of illnesses and their treatment.
This text explains the structure of the mammalian cell, the cell's metabolism, the nutritional requirements of the whole body, and the body's metabolism. This book explains the specialized metabolisms involved in tissues such as those occurring in blood clotting, in the liver during carbohydrate metabolism, or in the kidneys during water absorption. The text explains toxicology or biochemical damage caused by excess presence of copper, mercury, or lead in the body. Chelation therapy can remove these toxic metals. This book describes the effects of alcohol on plasma liquids, the multistage concept of carcinogenesis, and the biochemical basis of diagnosis. Diagnosis and treatment include the determination of typical enzymes found in the plasma, tests for genetic defects in blood proteins, and the use of chemotherapeutic drugs.
This book is suitable for chemists, students and professors in organic chemistry, and laboratory technicians whose work is related to pharmacology.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Biochemistry of the Cell and Its Metabolism
Chapter 1 Infrastructure of the Mammalian Cell
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methods of Studying Cell Structure and Function
1.3 Ultrastructure of Typical Cells
1.4 Biochemical Functions of the Main Subcellular Components
Chapter 2 Roles of Extracellular and Intracellular Membranes: Membrane Structure and Membrane Transport
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Membrane Composition
2.3 Membrane Structure
2.4 Membrane Functions
2.5 Membrane Transport
Chapter 3 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Lysosomes
3.1 Origin of Lysosomal Enzymes
3.2 The Nature of the Lysosomal Enzymes
3.3 Investigational Methods and Properties of Lysosomal Enzymes
3.4 The Life Cycle of the Lysosome
3.5 Functions of Lysosomes in the Tissues
3.6 Lysosomes in Pathological Conditions
Chapter 4 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Peroxisomes
4.1 Historical and Background
4.2 Structure of the Peroxisome
4.3 Enzyme Complement of the Peroxisomes
4.4 Biological Functions of Peroxisomes
4.5 Evolutionary History of Peroxisomes and Its Significance
Chapter 5 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Metabolism in the Cytosol
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Preparation of the Cytosol
5.3 Composition of the Cytosol
5.4 Functions of the Cytosol
Chapter 6 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Mitochondria and Energy Conservation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mitochondria in Typical Cells
6.3 Mitochondrial Structure
6.4 Composition of the Mitochondria
6.5 Functions of the Mitochondria
6.6 Relation of Mitochondrial Structure to Enzyme Activity and Function
6.7 Replication of Mitochondria
Chapter 7 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Inter-Relationships of the Mitochondria and Cytosol
7.1 Membranes of the Mitochondria
7.2 Mitochondrial Transport Systems
7.3 Classification of Carrier Types
7.4 Classification of Carriers
7.5 Mode of Action of Typical Carriers
7.6 Roles of Carrier Systems in Metabolism
Chapter 8 Role of Subcellular Organelles: The Nucleus
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Structure of the Nucleus
8.3 Metabolism in the Nucleus
Chapter 9 Role of Subcellular Organelles: The Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.1 Nature of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.2 Relationship of the Endoplasmic Reticulum to Other Cellular Organelles
9.3 Separation of the Endoplasmic Reticulum By Ultracentrifugation—The 'Microsomes' or 'Microsomal Fraction'
9.4 Structure and Composition of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.5 Functions of the Smooth Membranes of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.6 Functions of the Rough Membranes of the Endoplasmic Reticulum—The Ribosomes
Part 2 Whole Body Metabolism
Chapter 10 Nutrition: General Aspects
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Components of an Adequate Diet
10.3 Causes of Malnutrition
10.4 Nutritional Methodology
10.5 Nutritional Problems in Modern Society
Chapter 11 Nutrition: Energy Requirements and the Supply of Energy by Oxidation of Foodstuffs
11.1 Energy Units
11.2 Energy Supply and Utilization
11.3 Basal Metabolism
11.4 Energy for Work Activity
11.5 Energy Supply from Foodstuffs
Chapter 12 Nutrition: Proteins in the Diet
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Protein Turnover
12.3 Consequences of Removal of Protein from the Diet
12.4 Protein in Foodstuffs
12.5 Daily Protein Requirements
12.6 Protein Quality: First and Second Class Proteins and Essential Amino Acids
12.7 Concept of 'Biological Value' and 'Chemical Score'
12.8 Simulated Meat Foods
12.9 Consequence of Large Intakes of Protein
12.10 Nitrogen Balance
Chapter 13 Nutrition: Dietary Fats
13.1 Introduction: Why Eat Fats?
13.2 Essential Fatty Acids
13.3 Human Response to Essential Fatty Acid Deficiency
13.4 Chain Elongation and Functions of Essential Fatty Acids
13.5 Diet and Heart Disease
13.6 Mode of Action of Polyunsaturated Fats in Reducing the Concentration of the Plasma Cholesterol
13.7 Value of Dietary Changes in the Prevention of Heart Disease
Chapter 14 Nutrition: Vitamins
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Classification of the Vitamins
14.3 Vitamin Synthesis by Intestinal Bacteria
14.4 Storage of Vitamins
14.5 The Water-Soluble Vitamins: the B Groups of Vitamins and Vitamin C
14.6 The Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Chapter 15 Nutrition: Inorganic Constituents of the Diet
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Metals Found in the Human Body
15.3 Factors Affecting Metal Requirements
15.4 Dietary Requirements for Metals
15.5 Anions in the Diet
Chapter 16 Digestion and Absorption of Foodstuffs
16.1 Foods Digested and Absorbed in Man
16.2 Biochemical Changes in Ingested Foods and the Role of Digestive Organs
16.3 Enzymic Processes Involved in Digestion
16.4 The Digestive Secretions
16.5 Control of Digestive Secretions: The Gastrointestinal Hormones
16.6 Methods of Studying Absorption from the Intestine
16.7 Absorption Mechanisms
16.8 Carbohydrate Digestion and Absorption
16.9 Protein Digestion and Absorption
16.10 Fat Digestion and Absorption
16.11 Dietary Fiber
16.12 Bacteria Flora in the Gastrointestinal Tract
16.13 Malabsorption Syndromes
Chapter 17 Hormones: A Summary of Their Structures and Functions
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Role of the Second Messenger: Cyclic AMP
17.3 Structural Relationships of the Hypothalamus and the Pituitary Gland
17.4 the Hypothalamus—Anterior Pituitary—Target Organ Relationships
17.5 Hormones of the Hypothalamus
17.6 Hormones of the Anterior Pituitary (Adenohypophysis)
17.7 Hormones of the Posterior Pituitary (Neurohypophysis)
17.8 Hormones of the Pancreas
17.9 Hormones of the Thyroid
17.10 The Adrenals - the Adrenal Medulla
17.11 The Adrenal Cortex
17.12 Control of Metabolism by Hormones
Chapter 18 Plasma Glucose and Its Regulation
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Maintenance of Glucose Concentration During Fasting Conditions
18.3 Insulin Release in the Fed Condition
18.4 Tissue Response to Increased Insulin and Glucose Plasma Concentration
18.5 The Role of Glucagon
18.6 Circulating Glucose Under Stress Conditions
Chapter 19 Plasma Lipids and Their Regulation
19.1 Classification of Plasma Lipids
19.2 Lipid Transport in the Fed State
19.3 Lipid Transport in the Fasting State
19.4 Fatty Livers
19.5 Interaction and Interchange between Lipoproteins
19.6 Hyperlipoproteinaemias
Chapter 20 Plasma Amino Acids and Utilization of Amino Acids by the Tissues
20.1 How Does Man Utilize Amino Acids?
20.2 The Effect of a Protein Meal on Plasma Amino Acid Concentrations
20.3 The Utilization of Branched-Chain Amino Acids in Muscle and Formation of Alanine
20.4 The Induction of Amino Acid Catabolizing Enzymes
20.5 Amino Acid Imbalance
20.6 Hormonal Regulation of Plasma Amino Acids
Chapter 21 Plasma Electrolytes 254
21.1 Electrolyte Composition of Normal Plasma
21.2 Water Compartments of the Body
21.3 The Osmolarity of the Fluid Compartment and Its Regulation
21.4 Changes in the Plasma Concentrations of Specific Electrolytes
Chapter 22 Plasma Calcium and Phosphate: Regulation By Vitamin D and Parathyroid Hormone
22.1 Introduction: Importance of Calcium and Phosphate in the Animal Body
22.2 Plasma Calcium
22.3 Dietary Calcium and Phosphate and Calcium Kinetics
22.4 Factors Regulating Calcium Absorption
22.5 Vitamin D
22.6 Conversion of Vitamin D3 to 1,25-Dihydroxy-Vitamin-D3
22.7 Mode of Action of 1,25-Dihydroxy-Vitamin-D3
22.8 Parathyroid Hormone
22.9 Calcitonin
22.10 Inter-Relationships of Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin in the Regulation of Plasma Calcium
Chapter 23 Starvation
23.1 Energy Storage
23.2 Phases of Starvation
23.3 Interprandial Phase
23.4 Postabsorptive Phase (Overnight Fast)
23.5 Prolonged Starvation
23.6 Clinical Aspects of Starvation—Anorexia Nervosa
Part 3 Specialized Metabolism of Tissues
Chapter 24 Blood: Erythropoiesis—Role of Folate and Vitamin B12
24.1 Normal Erythropoiesis and Site of Formation of Abnormal Cells In Conditions of Folate and Vitamin B12 Deficiencies
24.2 Macrocytic Anaemias
24.3 Causes of Folate Deficiency
24.4 Absorption of Folate
24.5 Causes of Vitamin B12 Deficiency
24.6 Absorption and Transport of Vitamin B12
24.7 Inter-Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12
24.8 Mode of Action of Folic Acid
24.9 Mode of Action of Vitamin B12
24.10 Metabolic Inter-Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12 in 'Methyltetrahydrofolate Sink' Hypothesis
24.11 Possible Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12 Deficiencies to Anemias
24.12 Neurological Damage in Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Chapter 25 Blood: Metabolism in the Red Blood Cell
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Role of Glycolysis and the Pentose-Shunt Pathways
25.3 Utilization of ATP in Ion Transport
25.4 Metabolic Role of 2,3-Diphosphoglycerate
25.5 The Role of Glutathione and NADPH
25.6 Genetic Abnormalities: Enzyme Deficiencies
Chapter 26 Blood: Blood Clotting
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Physiological Events in Blood Clotting
26.3 Platelet Adhesion and Aggregation
26.4 Roles of Prostaglandins, Endoperoxides, Prostacyclins and Thromboxanes in Platelet Aggregation
26.5 Summary of Biochemical Events in the Clotting Process
26.6 The Intrinsic Pathway
26.7 The Extrinsic Pathway
26.8 The Common Pathway of Blood Clotting
26.9 Interactions of Platelets and Plasma Factors in the Clotting Process
26.10 Fibrinolysis
26.11 Genetic Defects and Abnormalities of Blood Clotting
Chapter 27 Blood: Catabolism of Haemoglobin
27.1 Role of the Reticuloendothelial System
27.2 Mechanisms of Bile Pigment Formation
27.3 Bilirubin Transport
27.4 Conjugation of Bilirubin: Role of the Liver
27.5 Excretion of Bile Pigments and Bacterial Metabolism
27.6 Development of Conjugating Enzymes
27.7 Inherited Defects of Conjugation
27.8 Hyperbilirubinaemias: Causes and Consequences
Chapter 28 Blood: Iron and Iron Metabolism
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Iron Balance
28.3 Daily Iron Losses
28.4 Iron Intake and Dietary Iron
28.5 Factors Affecting Iron Absorption
28.6 the Mechanism and Control of Iron Absorption
28.7 Iron Transport: Transferrin
28.8 Iron Storage: Ferritin and Haemosiderin
28.9 Iron Kinetics
28.10 Valency of Iron During Metabolism
28.11 Iron Pathology
Chapter 29 Functions of the Liver
29.1 Structure of the Liver
29.2 Metabolic Roles of the Liver: General Considerations
29.3 Role of the Liver in Carbohydrate Metabolism
29.4 Role of the Liver in Fat Metabolism
29.5 The Role of the Liver in Amino Acid Metabolism
29.6 The Role of the Liver in Protein Synthesis
29.7 The Role of the Liver in Storage
29.8 The Role of the Liver in Providing Digestive Secretions
29.9 The Excretory Role of the Liver in Synthesizing or Processing Metabolites for Excretion
Chapter 30 the Kidney
30.1 Major Functions of the Kidney
30.2 the Structure of the Kidney
30.3 Mechanism of Action
30.4 Composition of the Urine
30.5 Major Metabolic Processes in the Kidney
30.6 Energy Provision in the Kidney
30.7 Water Absorption
30.8 Absorption of Electrolytes
30.9 Absorption of Glucose
30.10 Absorption of Amino Acids
30.11 Regulation of pH
Chapter 31 Muscle
31.1 Microscopic Structure of Muscle
31.2 The Proteins of Muscle
31.3 Assembly of Proteins Into Filaments
31.4 Models of Muscle Contraction
31.5 Energy for Contraction
31.6 The Role of Calcium in Muscle Contraction
Chapter 32 Bone and Collagen: Calcification
32.1 Bone Structure
32.2 Bone Mineral
32.3 Precipitation of Calcium Phosphate
32.4 Collagen
32.5 Biosynthesis of Collagen and the Role of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
32.6 Calcification of Bone
32.7 Resorption of Bone
Chapter 33 The Brain and the Central Nervous System
33.1 Excitation and Conduction
33.2 Chemical Transmission and Transmitters
33.3 Amino Acid Transmitters
33.4 Myelin
33.5 Metabolism in the Brain
Part 4 Environmental Hazards—Detoxication
Chapter 34 Toxicology: General Aspects
34.1 Biochemical Damage Caused by Toxic Substances
Chapter 35 Toxic Metals
35.1 Metal Complexes and Chelates
35.2 Protein Complexes
35.3 Copper
35.4 Toxicity of Mercury
35.5 Toxicity of Lead
35.6 Radionuclides
35.7 Removal of Toxic Metals: Chelation Therapy
Chapter 36 Metabolism of Xenobiotics: Xenobiochemistry
36.1 Origins of Xenobiotics and Mode of Entry into the Body
36.2 General Properties of Xenobiotic Metabolites
36.3 Role of the Liver in Xenobiotic Metabolism
36.4 Phase I and Phase II Reactions
36.5 Conjugation Reactions of Xenobiotics
36.6 Reduction in Xenobiotic Metabolism
36.7 Hydrolysis of Xenobiotics
36.8 Oxidative Metabolism of Xenobiotics
36.9 Induction of Oxidative Xenobiotic Metabolism
Chapter 37 Alcohol: Effects On Metabolism
37.1 Metabolism of Ethanol
37.2 Hypoglycaemic Effects of Alcohol
37.3 Effects of Alcohol on Plasma Lipids
Chapter 38 Chemical Carcinogenesis
38.1 Introduction: What is Cancer?
38.2 Cancer-Causing Agents
38.3 Chemical Nature of Carcinogens—Their Occurrence in the Environment and Their Origins
38.4 How Do Carcinogens Gain Access to the Body?
38.5 Methods of Testing for Carcinogens
38.6 Factors Affecting the Carcinogenicity of Chemicals
38.7 Multistage Concept of Carcinogenesis
38.8 Metabolism of Carcinogens
38.9 Formation of Electrophilic Reagents
38.10 Site of DNA Attack
38.11 Induction of Enzyme Systems Involved in Oxidative Metabolism of Carcinogens
Part 5 Biochemical Basis of Diagnosis—Disease and Its Treatment
Chapter 39 Biochemical Diagnosis
39.1 Principles of Methods Used
39.2 Typical Enzymes Determined in Plasma
39.3 Distribution of Enzymes in Tissues and Serum Patterns
39.4 Isoenzymes
39.5 Examples of the Use of Measurements of Serum Enzyme in Diagnosis
Chapter 40 An Example of Metabolic Disturbance: Obesity
40.1 Introduction
40.2 Measurement of Obesity
40.3 Relation of Water Loss to Obesity
40.4 The Fundamental Causes of Obesity
40.5 Regulation of Food Intake
40.6 The Adipocytes in Obesity
40.7 The Biochemical Changes Observed in Obesity
40.8 the Role of Thermogenesis in Obesity
Chapter 41 Biochemical Genetics: Inborn Errors of Metabolism
41.1 Introduction
41.2 General Defects in Metabolic Processes
41.3 Clinical Manifestations of Metabolic Errors
41.4 Therapeutics
41.5 Typical Metabolic Disorders
41.6 Genetic Defects of Blood Proteins
41.7 Carbohydrate Metabolism
41.8 Defects of Amino Acid Metabolism
41.9 Lipid Metabolism
41.10 Purine/Pyrimidine Metabolism
Chapter 42 Immunology
42.1 Introduction
42.2 Antigens and Antibodies
42.3 Antibody Structure: The Immunoglobulins
42.4 Antibody Synthesis: Roles of Macrophages and Lymphocytes
42.5 Control of Antibody Synthesis: Antibody Diversity
42.6 Complement
42.7 Immunity to Infection
42.8 Allergy, Autoimmune Diseases and Transplantation
Chapter 43 Principles of Chemotherapy
43.1 Historical Background
43.2 Origins of New Drugs
43.3 Why are Chemotherapeutic Drugs Effective?
43.4 Relation of Chemical Structure to Chemotherapeutic Activity
43.5 Summary of Mode of Action of Chemotherapeutic Drugs
43.6 Problems in Cancer Therapy—Multiple Drug Therapy and Effect of Drugs On Cell Cycle
Appendices
Appendix 1 Commonly Occurring Mono- and Disaccharides
Appendix 2 Polysaccharides—Starch and Glycogen
Appendix 3 Mucopolysaccharides—Proteoglycans
Appendix 4 Naturally Occurring Α-Amino Acids
Appendix 5 Lipid Chemistry and Classification
Appendix 6 Phospholipids
Appendix 7 Unsaturated Fatty Acids and Their Metabolism
Appendix 8 Structure of the Steroids and Major Inter-Relationships
Appendix 9 Purine and Pyrimidine Bases
Appendix 10 Nucleosides—Nucleotides
Appendix 11 Nucleic Acid Structure
Appendix 12 Classification and Numbering of Enzymes
Appendix 13a Enzyme Kinetics and Enzyme Inhibition
Appendix 13b Example of the Mechanism of Action of an Enzyme
Appendix 14 Glycolysis—Outline of Stages
Appendix 15 Glycolysis
Appendix 16 Pentose Phosphate Pathway—Outline of Stages
Appendix 17 Citric Acid Cycle—ATP Formation
Appendix 18 Citric Acid Cycle—Structures of Intermediates
Appendix 19 Citric Acid Cycle—Links with Amino Acid Metabolism
Appendix 20 ß-Oxidation of Fatty Acids
Appendix 21 The Electron Transport Chain
Appendix 22 Steroid Synthesis: Biosynthesis of Cholesterol
Appendix 23 Purine Metabolism
Appendix 24 Summary of Amino Acid Metabolism
Appendix 25 Ornithine Cycle—Synthesis of Urea
Appendix 26 Synthesis of DNA
Appendix 27 Replication of DNA: Formation of Okazaki Fragments
Appendix 28 Metabolic Compartmentation of Protein Synthesis
Appendix 29 The Genetic Code
Appendix 30 The Genetic Code—Relationships of Amino Acid Structure to Coding Symbol
Appendix 31 Transfer RNAs
Appendix 32 Protein Synthesis
Further Reading
Index
No. of pages: 654
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 25th April 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193496