Biochemical Aspects of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes - 1st Edition

Biochemical Aspects of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1976 Intra-Science Research Foundation Symposium December 1-3, Santa Monica, California

Editors: Norman Kharasch
eBook ISBN: 9780323158510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 268
Description

Biochemical Aspects of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes covers the proceedings of the 1976 Intra-Science Research Foundation Symposium on New Biochemistry of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes, held in Santa Monica, California.
This 14-chapter book deals first with the biosynthesis of prostaglandins and thromboxanes with bovine vesicular gland and in transformed fibroblasts. These topics are followed by discussions on the pharmacologic properties and the role of prostaglandins as mediators of the inflammatory response. The next chapters describe the structure-activity relations and the pharmacologic activities of the prostaglandin series, with an emphasis on their role in cancer, obstetrics, and gynecology. The remaining chapters examine the role of prostaglandin endoperoxides and thromboxanes as bioregulators. This book will be of value to biochemists and pharmacologists.

Table of Contents


List of Participants and Speakers

Preface

Opening Address

Plenary Lecture

Enzymological Studies of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis

Deacylation of Phospholipids: Prerequisite for Prostaglandin Synthesis by Transformed Fibroblasts

Model Studies of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis and Pharmacological Properties of Cyclic Peroxides

Evidence for a Pivotal Role of the Endoperoxide, PGG2, in Inflammatory Processes

11-Deoxyprostaglandins: Synthesis and Pharmacology

Prostaglandins as Mediators of the Hypercalcemia Associated with Certain Human Cancers

Synthesis of Thromboxanes

Newer Aspects of Practical Applications of Prostaglandins in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

The Role of Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes as Bioregulators

The Discovery of Prostacyclin—A Fresh Insight into Arachidonic Acid Metabolism

The Structure of Prostaglandin I2

Experimental Stroke and Heart Attack Induced by Thromboxane A2 Mixture and Their Prevention by Thromboxane A2 Antagonistic Substance, EG626

Biological and Chemical Characterization of a Unique Endogenous Vasodilator Prostaglandin Produced in Isolated Coronary Artery and in Intact Perfused Heart

Synthesis and Biological Studies of Luteolytic 13-Dehydroprostaglandins

Index

