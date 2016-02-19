Biochemical Aspects of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 1976 Intra-Science Research Foundation Symposium December 1-3, Santa Monica, California
Description
Biochemical Aspects of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes covers the proceedings of the 1976 Intra-Science Research Foundation Symposium on New Biochemistry of Prostaglandins and Thromboxanes, held in Santa Monica, California.
This 14-chapter book deals first with the biosynthesis of prostaglandins and thromboxanes with bovine vesicular gland and in transformed fibroblasts. These topics are followed by discussions on the pharmacologic properties and the role of prostaglandins as mediators of the inflammatory response. The next chapters describe the structure-activity relations and the pharmacologic activities of the prostaglandin series, with an emphasis on their role in cancer, obstetrics, and gynecology. The remaining chapters examine the role of prostaglandin endoperoxides and thromboxanes as bioregulators. This book will be of value to biochemists and pharmacologists.
Table of Contents
List of Participants and Speakers
Preface
Opening Address
Plenary Lecture
Enzymological Studies of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis
Deacylation of Phospholipids: Prerequisite for Prostaglandin Synthesis by Transformed Fibroblasts
Model Studies of Prostaglandin Biosynthesis and Pharmacological Properties of Cyclic Peroxides
Evidence for a Pivotal Role of the Endoperoxide, PGG2, in Inflammatory Processes
11-Deoxyprostaglandins: Synthesis and Pharmacology
Prostaglandins as Mediators of the Hypercalcemia Associated with Certain Human Cancers
Synthesis of Thromboxanes
Newer Aspects of Practical Applications of Prostaglandins in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
The Role of Prostaglandin Endoperoxides and Thromboxanes as Bioregulators
The Discovery of Prostacyclin—A Fresh Insight into Arachidonic Acid Metabolism
The Structure of Prostaglandin I2
Experimental Stroke and Heart Attack Induced by Thromboxane A2 Mixture and Their Prevention by Thromboxane A2 Antagonistic Substance, EG626
Biological and Chemical Characterization of a Unique Endogenous Vasodilator Prostaglandin Produced in Isolated Coronary Artery and in Intact Perfused Heart
Synthesis and Biological Studies of Luteolytic 13-Dehydroprostaglandins
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158510