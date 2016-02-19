Biochemical Approaches to Cancer focuses on biochemical approaches to cancer and covers topics ranging from the nature of carcinogens and their interactions with cell constituents to tissue composition and metabolism as affected by neoplasia. The metabolism of carbohydrates, fatty acids, proteins, and nucleic acids is also discussed, along with biochemical pharmacology.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of cancer, which includes basic concepts and terminology, histology, and the use of electron microscopy to study cells. The reader is then introduced to various approaches to the cancer problem; the nature of carcinogens and interactions with cell constituents; and the effect of neoplasia on tissue composition and metabolism. Subsequent chapters deal with the metabolism of carbohydrates, fatty acids, proteins, and nucleic acids. The book also considers the "control mechanisms" governing enzymic activities and their role in neoplastic transformation before concluding with an analysis of the biochemical pharmacology of anti-cancer drugs.

This monograph will be useful to biochemists, oncologists, pharmacologists, research workers, and undergraduate or postgraduate students interested in the biochemistry of cancer.