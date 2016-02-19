Biochemical Approaches to Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Approaches to Cancer focuses on biochemical approaches to cancer and covers topics ranging from the nature of carcinogens and their interactions with cell constituents to tissue composition and metabolism as affected by neoplasia. The metabolism of carbohydrates, fatty acids, proteins, and nucleic acids is also discussed, along with biochemical pharmacology.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the nature of cancer, which includes basic concepts and terminology, histology, and the use of electron microscopy to study cells. The reader is then introduced to various approaches to the cancer problem; the nature of carcinogens and interactions with cell constituents; and the effect of neoplasia on tissue composition and metabolism. Subsequent chapters deal with the metabolism of carbohydrates, fatty acids, proteins, and nucleic acids. The book also considers the "control mechanisms" governing enzymic activities and their role in neoplastic transformation before concluding with an analysis of the biochemical pharmacology of anti-cancer drugs.
This monograph will be useful to biochemists, oncologists, pharmacologists, research workers, and undergraduate or postgraduate students interested in the biochemistry of cancer.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Nature of Cancer
Basic Concepts and Terminology
Concepts Derived from Cancer Research (Oncology)
Histology
Tumors
Precancerous Tissues
Electron Microscopy
Normal Cells
Tumor and Precancerous Cells
2 Approaches to the Cancer Problem
Role of Different Disciplines
Theories of Carcinogenesis
Biochemistry and Cancer Research
Test Material
Use of Transplants
Tumors Biochemically Comparable with Tissue of Origin
Hepatomas
Control Material for Hepatomas — Precancerous Liver
Baselines for Expressing Results
Delineation of Metabolic Derangements in Cancer
Topics Worthy of Study
Whole-Animal Experiments
Experiments with Cell-Free Preparations
3 Nature of Cancinogens and Interactions with Cell Constituents
Experimental Induction of Cancer
"Mechanical" Influences
Hormonal or Dietary Imbalances
Viruses
Chemicals of Known Structure
Specificity in Target and in Structure
Molecular Properties in Relation to Carcinogenesis
Alkylation Capacity in Relation to Carcinogenesis
Metabolic Transformations of Carcinogens
Reactivity of Carcinogens Towards Tissue Constituents
Studies with Carcinogens in Vivo
Studies with Carcinogens in Vitro.
4 Tissue Composition and Metabolism as Affected by Neoplasia
The Tumor-Bearing Host
Toxohormone
Abnormalities in Host Organs
Blood and Urinary Constituents, and Relevance to Diagnosis
Metastases
Tumors and Precancerous Tissues: Areas of Study
Various Tissue Constituents (Other Than Enzymes)
Inorganic Constituents
Vitamins
Sialic Acid
Various Enzymes
Catalase
Phosphatases
Other Hydrolases
Drug Metabolism and Some Catabolic Reactions
Some Synthetic Reactions
Lipid Levels and Phospholipid Metabolism
Phospholipid Synthesis
Choline Catabolism
Cholesterol
5 Carbohydrate and Fatty Acid Metabolism
Catabolism of Carbohydrate Via Pyruvate: Early Observations
Challenges to Warburg's Views
Situation as Assessed in 1951
Catabolism of Carbohydrate Via Pyruvate: Newer Observations
Observations with Isolated Mitochondria — Integration of Metabolic Observations
Hexokinases and Glucose-6-Phosphatase
Glycogen Metabolism and Gluconeogenesis
Glycogen Catabolism
Glycogen Synthesis
Pentose-Phosphate Cycle
Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
Overall Rate of the Cycle.
Levels and Metabolism of Nicotinamide-Adenine Dinucleotides
Tissue Levels
Rates of Biosynthesis and Catabolism
Re-Oxidation of the Reduced Nucleotides
"Shuttle" Systems for NADH2 Re-Oxidation
Fatty Acid Metabolism
Catabolism
Biosynthesis
6 Protein Metabolism
Protein and Amino-Acid Levels
Free Amino Acids
Proteins in Sub-Cellular Fractions
Protein Patterns
Protein Patterns in Relation to Enzymic Activity
Sulphydryl Compounds
Catabolism
Protein Catabolism
Amino-Acid Catabolism
Urea Synthesis
Amino-Acid Supply
Transaminases
Glutamine
Protein Synthesis
Whole-Animal Experiments
Experiments with Intact-Cell Preparations
Experiments with Cell-Free Preparations
7 Nucleic-Acid Metabolism
DNA and its Catabolism
Alterations in DNA Properties
Deoxyribonucleases
5'-Deoxyribonucleotides
Tissue levels
5'-Deoxyribonucleotide Metabolism
RNA and its Catabolism
RNA Levels in Sub-Cellular Fractions
Alterations in RNA Properties
Ribonucleases
Catabolism of 2'- and 3'-Ribonucleotides
5'-Ribonucleotides
Tissue Levels
5'-Ribonucleotide Metabolism
Nucleic-Acid Synthesis
Whole-Animal Experiments
Experiments with Intact-Cell Preparations
Experiments with Cell-Free Preparations
8 Control Mechanisms
Metabolic Parameters in Relation to Cancer Development
Changes with Transplantation
Enzymic Aspects of Molecular Biology in Relation to Cancer
Revised Deletion-Hypothesis
Intracellular Compartmentation
Properties of Enzyme Proteins
Enzyme-Forming Systems
Various Metabolic "Adaptations"
Genetic Aspects of Molecular Biology in Relation to Cancer
Might the Neoplastic Transformation Centre on RNA?
Might the Neoplastic Transformation Centre on DNA?
Must the Neoplastic Transformation be at a Genetic Locus?
9 Biochemical Pharmacology
Chemotherapeutic Agents
Tissue Metabolism in Relation to Drug Action
Uptake and Metabolic Transformation of Drugs
Choice of Enzymic Targets
Agents Affecting Energy Supply
Agents Affecting Nucleic-Acid Structure or Synthesis
Agents Affecting Protein Structure or Synthesis
Drug Resistance
Use of Human Tumors as Test Material
References
Index
About the Author
Eric Reid
About the Editor
P. Campbell
Affiliations and Expertise
Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, The Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, U.K.