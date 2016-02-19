Biochemical and Pharmacological Mechanisms Underlying Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444409928, 9780080861616

Biochemical and Pharmacological Mechanisms Underlying Behaviour, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: P. B. Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9780080861616
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 202
No. of pages:
202
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861616

About the Serial Editors

P. B. Bradley Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Experimental Neuropharmacology, The Medical School, Birmingham (England)

