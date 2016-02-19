Biochemical and Molecular Aspects of Selected Cancers
2nd Edition
Volume 2
Description
This two-volume work not only includes much of the newer molecular biology research but also important earlier research in this area essential for the comprehensive understanding of the biochemistry of neoplastic diseases. As such it will provide an invaluable source of information for the young investigator. Human cancers, not experimental models of cancer, are emphasized.
Readership
Biochemists, oncologists, molecular biologists, geneticists, pathologists, cell biologists, and immunologists.
Table of Contents
K. Barton and C.A. Westbrook, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia-A Model for the Genetic and Biochemical Basis of Neoplasia. H.J. Kung, C.M. Chang, and R.J. Pelley, Structural Basis of Oncogenic Activation of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR). L.H. Augenlicht and B.G. Heerdt, Colonic Carcinoma: A Common Tumor with Multiple Genomic Abnormalities. T.P. Pretlow, Alterations Associated with Early Neoplasia in the Colon. L.E. Ostrowksi, S.H. Bigner, P.A. Humphrey, and D.D. Bigner, Genetic Alterations and Gene Expression in Human Malignant Glioma. T.G. Pretlow, R.J. Pelley, and T.P. Pretlow, Biochemistry of Prostatic Carcinoma. M.V. Sadi and E.R. Barrack, Androgen Receptors in Human ProstateCancer. C.J. Conti and A.J.P. Klein-Szanto, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Skin Tumors. T.G. O'Brien, R.A. Koza, and S.K. Gilmour, Alterations in Polyamine Metabolism in Epithelial Tumors of the Skin. F. Figenbrodt, U. Gerbracht, P.Presek, and R. Friis, Carbohydrate Metabolism and Neoplasia: New Perspectives for Diagnosis and Therapy. R.B. Nagle, Cytokeratin Expression in Carcinoma. B.F. Sloanne, K. Moin, and T.T. Lah, Regulation of Lysosomal Endopeptidases in Malignant Neoplasia. G.L. Nicolson and G. Barnes, Jr., Malignant-Cell Properties Important in the Organ Preference of Metastasis. L.Z. Sun, S.P. Wu, B.L. Ziober, and M.G. Brattain, Role of Autocrine Growth Factors in Cancer Cells.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 5th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288994
About the Editor
Thomas Pretlow II
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University