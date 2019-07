Biochemical and Imaging Diagnostics in Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Richard Auchus, Adina Turcu, Alan D. Waxman, and Barry D. Pressman, is devoted to Biochemical and Imaging Diagnostics in Endocrinology. Articles in this issue include Mass spectrometry applicability in endocrine testing; Point-of-care endocrine testing; Thyroid, Bone; NET; Predictors of fertility; Thyroid ultrasound imaging and needle biopsy; Pituitary imaging; Adrenal imaging; Pancreatic imaging; Diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders; Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Parathyroid Imaging.