Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Neuropeptides Synthesis, Processing, and Gene Structure
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Neuropeptides: Synthesis, Processing, and Gene Structure covers the proceedings of the Fifth Conference on Macromolecular Synthesis: Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Neuropeptides, held in Blankenese, Hamburg, Germany.
This book is composed of seven parts encompassing 23 chapters, and begins with an introduction of the proteolytic mechanisms involved in proprotein processing, their intracellular localization, and their roles in generating a diverse assortment of secreted products in a variety of neuroendocrine cells. Part I describes the structure, synthesis, biochemical aspects, gene expression, and receptor selectivity of opioid peptides. Parts II and III focus on the isolation, structure, function, and genetic linkage of neuropeptides. The remaining parts explore the posttranslational processing, regulation, metabolism, biosynthesis, and gene expression of these neuropeptides, with a particular emphasis on their triggering mechanism and the control of release.
Biochemists, neurologists, geneticists, and clinicians will greatly appreciate this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Intracellular Proteolytic Mechanisms in the Biosynthesis of Hormones and Peptide Neurotransmitters
Part I: Opioid Peptides
Human s-Lipotropin
Biochemical Studies and Proenkephalin and the Products Derived from its Processing
Expression of the Opioid Genes
Receptor Selectivities of the Three Opioid Peptide Families
Part II: Novel Neuropeptides
Structure and Function of a New Neuropeptide, the Head Activator, Controlling Head Formation in Hydra
Isolation and NH2-Terminal Sequence of a Highly Conserved Pituitary and Hypothalamic Protein Belonging to a New Superfamily
Part III: Neuropeptide Deficiencies
Multiple Forms of Neuropeptides in Human CSF and their Significance
Genetic Linkage Analysis in Familial Dysautonomia Using a DNA Probe for the s-Nerve Growth Factor Gene
Correction of Genetic GnRH (Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone) Deficiency in the Mouse by Preoptic Area Transplants
Part IV: Posttranslational Processing
Posttranslational Processing of Gastrin/CCK Peptides in the Central Nervous System
Processing in Nerves and Endocrine Cells of Peptides Related to FMRFamide and Met-Enkephalin Arg6Phe7
Biosynthesis of Peptides in Amphibian Skin
Processing Signals of the Vasopressin and Oxytocin Precursors
Part V: Regulation and Metabolites
Degradation of Neuropeptides
Metabolites of Arginine-Vasopressin and Oxytocin Are Highly Potent Neuropeptides in the Brain
Part VI: Structure and Biosynthesis of Releasing Factors
Characterization of Rat Hypothalamic Growth Hormone and Corticotropin Releasing Factors
Purification Studies on Putative LHRH Precursors
Tentative Identification of Luteinizing Hormone Release Hormone (LHRH)-Like Immunoreactivity among in Vitro Translation Products of Hypothalamic mRNA
Part VII: Expression of Neuropeptide Genes
Partial Sequence of the Rat Oxytocin Gene
Regulation of Growth Hormone Gene Expression
Epidermal Growth Factor mRNA Codes for a Potential Polyprotein Precursor
Structure of Precursors Derived from the Sequences of Cloned cDNAs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155595