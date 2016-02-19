Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Neuropeptides: Synthesis, Processing, and Gene Structure covers the proceedings of the Fifth Conference on Macromolecular Synthesis: Biochemical and Clinical Aspects of Neuropeptides, held in Blankenese, Hamburg, Germany. This book is composed of seven parts encompassing 23 chapters, and begins with an introduction of the proteolytic mechanisms involved in proprotein processing, their intracellular localization, and their roles in generating a diverse assortment of secreted products in a variety of neuroendocrine cells. Part I describes the structure, synthesis, biochemical aspects, gene expression, and receptor selectivity of opioid peptides. Parts II and III focus on the isolation, structure, function, and genetic linkage of neuropeptides. The remaining parts explore the posttranslational processing, regulation, metabolism, biosynthesis, and gene expression of these neuropeptides, with a particular emphasis on their triggering mechanism and the control of release. Biochemists, neurologists, geneticists, and clinicians will greatly appreciate this book.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Intracellular Proteolytic Mechanisms in the Biosynthesis of Hormones and Peptide Neurotransmitters

Part I: Opioid Peptides

Human s-Lipotropin

Biochemical Studies and Proenkephalin and the Products Derived from its Processing

Expression of the Opioid Genes

Receptor Selectivities of the Three Opioid Peptide Families

Part II: Novel Neuropeptides

Structure and Function of a New Neuropeptide, the Head Activator, Controlling Head Formation in Hydra

Isolation and NH2-Terminal Sequence of a Highly Conserved Pituitary and Hypothalamic Protein Belonging to a New Superfamily

Part III: Neuropeptide Deficiencies

Multiple Forms of Neuropeptides in Human CSF and their Significance

Genetic Linkage Analysis in Familial Dysautonomia Using a DNA Probe for the s-Nerve Growth Factor Gene

Correction of Genetic GnRH (Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone) Deficiency in the Mouse by Preoptic Area Transplants

Part IV: Posttranslational Processing

Posttranslational Processing of Gastrin/CCK Peptides in the Central Nervous System

Processing in Nerves and Endocrine Cells of Peptides Related to FMRFamide and Met-Enkephalin Arg6Phe7

Biosynthesis of Peptides in Amphibian Skin

Processing Signals of the Vasopressin and Oxytocin Precursors

Part V: Regulation and Metabolites

Degradation of Neuropeptides

Metabolites of Arginine-Vasopressin and Oxytocin Are Highly Potent Neuropeptides in the Brain

Part VI: Structure and Biosynthesis of Releasing Factors

Characterization of Rat Hypothalamic Growth Hormone and Corticotropin Releasing Factors

Purification Studies on Putative LHRH Precursors

Tentative Identification of Luteinizing Hormone Release Hormone (LHRH)-Like Immunoreactivity among in Vitro Translation Products of Hypothalamic mRNA

Part VII: Expression of Neuropeptide Genes

Partial Sequence of the Rat Oxytocin Gene

Regulation of Growth Hormone Gene Expression

Epidermal Growth Factor mRNA Codes for a Potential Polyprotein Precursor

Structure of Precursors Derived from the Sequences of Cloned cDNAs

Index