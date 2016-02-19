Biochemical Actions of Hormones V8

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VIII is an eight-chapter text that covers the developments in the understanding of the biochemical aspects of hormonal action and regulation. This volume examines first the messenger functions of calcium in hormonal systems. The next chapters deal with the neuronal regulation of blood pressure; the regulation of protein synthesis by phosphorylation; and the hormonal control of hepatic gluconeogenesis. These topics are followed by discussions on the effects of insulin in intracellular functions, the mechanisms of steroidal hormones, and the membrane recognition and effector sites in steroid hormone action. A chapter focuses on the activation of steroid-receptor complexes. The final chapters survey the estradiol and progesterone receptors in the human endometrium. This book will be of great value to biologists, biochemists, and researchers in the field of hormonal action.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1. The Messenger Function of Calcium in Endocrine Systems

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. Cellular Calcium Metabolism

IV. Stimulus-Response Coupling

V. Interrelationships between Calcium and Cyclic Nucleotides in Stimulus-Response Coupling

VI. Calcium as Messenger in Specific Systems

VII. Conclusions

References

2. Neuronal Regulation of Blood Pressure

I. Organization of Central Nervous System Areas Regulating Blood Pressure

II. Peripheral Regulation

III. Central Nervous System Regulation

IV. Conclusion

References

3. Regulation of Protein Synthesis by Prosphorylation

I. Introduction

II. Ribosomes

III. Initiation Factors

IV. Hemin Regulation of Protein Synthesis

V. Interferon and Double-Stranded RNA Activated Inhibition of Protein Synthesis

VI. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases

VII. Conclusions

References

4. Hormonal Control of Hepatic Gluconeogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Role of Cyclic AMP in Hormonal Control of Gluconeogenesis

III. Sites of Action of Hormones on Hepatic Gluconeogenesis

IV. Summary

V. Overview

References

5. Effects of Insulin on Intracellular Functions

I. Introduction

II. Intracellular Effects of Insulin

III. Mechanism of Insulin Action

IV. Cellular Binding Sites for Insulin

V. The Entry of Insulin into Target Cells

VI. Hypothesis, Speculation, and Conclusion

References

6. Membrane Recognition and Effector Sites in Steroid Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. Compartmentation in the Cellular Economy

III. Cell Surface Specialization and the Occurrence of Recognition Systems

IV. The Cell Surface: Alterations of Membrane Architecture on Binding Site Occupancy

V. Dynamics of Cell Surface Recognition Sites: Molecular and Cellular Aspects

VI. Evaluation of Current Models of Steroid Hormone Accumulation and Distribution in Target Cells

VII. Closing Comments

References

7. Activation of Steroid-Receptor Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Studying Activation

III. The Mechanism of Activation

IV. Factors Effecting the Activation Reaction

V. Reversal from the Activated to the Nonactivated State (Deactivation)

VI. Use of Activation to Purify the Receptor

VII. Conclusions

References

8. Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in Human Endometrium

I. Introduction

II. Methodological Problems

III. Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in the Normal Menstrual Cycle

IV. General Conclusions

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes