Biochemical Actions of Hormones V8
1st Edition
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VIII is an eight-chapter text that covers the developments in the understanding of the biochemical aspects of hormonal action and regulation. This volume examines first the messenger functions of calcium in hormonal systems. The next chapters deal with the neuronal regulation of blood pressure; the regulation of protein synthesis by phosphorylation; and the hormonal control of hepatic gluconeogenesis. These topics are followed by discussions on the effects of insulin in intracellular functions, the mechanisms of steroidal hormones, and the membrane recognition and effector sites in steroid hormone action. A chapter focuses on the activation of steroid-receptor complexes. The final chapters survey the estradiol and progesterone receptors in the human endometrium. This book will be of great value to biologists, biochemists, and researchers in the field of hormonal action.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. The Messenger Function of Calcium in Endocrine Systems
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Cellular Calcium Metabolism
IV. Stimulus-Response Coupling
V. Interrelationships between Calcium and Cyclic Nucleotides in Stimulus-Response Coupling
VI. Calcium as Messenger in Specific Systems
VII. Conclusions
References
2. Neuronal Regulation of Blood Pressure
I. Organization of Central Nervous System Areas Regulating Blood Pressure
II. Peripheral Regulation
III. Central Nervous System Regulation
IV. Conclusion
References
3. Regulation of Protein Synthesis by Prosphorylation
I. Introduction
II. Ribosomes
III. Initiation Factors
IV. Hemin Regulation of Protein Synthesis
V. Interferon and Double-Stranded RNA Activated Inhibition of Protein Synthesis
VI. Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetases
VII. Conclusions
References
4. Hormonal Control of Hepatic Gluconeogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Role of Cyclic AMP in Hormonal Control of Gluconeogenesis
III. Sites of Action of Hormones on Hepatic Gluconeogenesis
IV. Summary
V. Overview
References
5. Effects of Insulin on Intracellular Functions
I. Introduction
II. Intracellular Effects of Insulin
III. Mechanism of Insulin Action
IV. Cellular Binding Sites for Insulin
V. The Entry of Insulin into Target Cells
VI. Hypothesis, Speculation, and Conclusion
References
6. Membrane Recognition and Effector Sites in Steroid Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. Compartmentation in the Cellular Economy
III. Cell Surface Specialization and the Occurrence of Recognition Systems
IV. The Cell Surface: Alterations of Membrane Architecture on Binding Site Occupancy
V. Dynamics of Cell Surface Recognition Sites: Molecular and Cellular Aspects
VI. Evaluation of Current Models of Steroid Hormone Accumulation and Distribution in Target Cells
VII. Closing Comments
References
7. Activation of Steroid-Receptor Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Studying Activation
III. The Mechanism of Activation
IV. Factors Effecting the Activation Reaction
V. Reversal from the Activated to the Nonactivated State (Deactivation)
VI. Use of Activation to Purify the Receptor
VII. Conclusions
References
8. Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in Human Endometrium
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Problems
III. Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in the Normal Menstrual Cycle
IV. General Conclusions
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA