Biochemical Actions of Hormones V7

Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VII is a nine-chapter text that covers a broad range of subjects representing research efforts on hormone action. This book deals first with the developments on hormones of the thymus and the evidence on the regulation of liver steroid and drug metabolism by the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation by neurotransmitters in the hypothalamus of LHRH and somatostatin; the hormonal regulation of protein degradation in liver and in isolated cells; and the hormonal regulation of lipid mobilization from adipose tissue. Considerable chapters are devoted to steroid hormone mechanisms and the cell genetics of glucocorticoid responsiveness. The remaining chapters explore the mero-receptor and androgenic regulation in male accessory tissue. These chapters also highlight the molecular biological aspects of thyroid hormone action. This volume is an ideal source for biologists, biochemists, and researchers working in the subject and in related fields.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Abraham White (1908-1980)

1. Chemistry and Biological Actions of Products with Thymic Hormone-Like Activity

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry of Purified Thymic Factors Isolated from Thymic Tissue

III. Thymic Hormone-Like Factors Isolated from Blood

IV. Biological Effects of Isolated Products

V. Mechanism of Action of Thymic Hormones and Thymic Hormone-Like Factors

VI. Concluding Comments

References

2. The Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Liver Axis: A New Hormonal System in Control of Hepatic Steroid and Drug Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Androgenic and Estrogenic Control

III. Imprinting of Steroid and Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes

IV. The Role of the Pituitary Gland

V. Model Systems for the Study of Pituitary Control of Hepatic Metabolism

VI. Production of Feminizing Factor by Nonpituitary Tumors

VII. A Direct Effect of the Pituitary Gland on the Liver

VIII. Hypothalamic Control of Feminizing Factor Release

IX. A Proposed Model of the Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Liver Axis

X. The Feminizing Factor

XI. Rat Liver Cell Cultures

XII. Hepatoma Cell Cultures

XIII. Correlation of In Vivo and In Vitro Results

XIV. Effect of Female Pituitary Extract on Hepatocytes and HTC Cells

XV. Effect of Standard Pituitary Hormones on HTC Cells

XVI. Study of the Mechanism of Action of Feminizing Factor

XVII. Purification and Characterization of Feminizing Factor

References

3. Hormonal Control of Protein Degradation in Liver and Isolated Cells

I. Introduction

II. Methods for the Measurement of Protein Degradation

III. Insulin

IV. Serum Growth Factors

V. Glucagon

VI. Steroids

VII. Adrenergic Agonists

VIII. Thyroxine

IX. Protein Degradation during Growth and Differentiation

X. Summary

References

4. Hormonal Regulation of Lipid Mobilization from Adipose Tissue

I. Introduction: Development of the Concept of Adipose Tissue as a Metabolically Active Organ

II. The Role of Lipid Mobilization from Adipose Tissue In Vivo

III. Adipose Tissue Preparations

IV. Hormonal Regulation of Triglyceride Breakdown via cAMP

V. Role of cGMP in the Regulation of Lipolysis

VI. Calcium in the Regulation of Lipolysis, Glycogen Phosphorylase, and Glycogen Synthase

VII. Regulation of Lipolysis via Substrate Availability

VIII. Catecholamine Effects on Phosphatidylcholine Turnover

IX. Effects of Phospholipase Addition to the Medium on Fat Cell Metabolism

X. Structural Changes in the Plasma Membrane of Fat Cells during Lipolysis

XI. Hormonal Activation of Lipolysis by Specific Agents

XII. Inhibitors of Fat Cell Lipolysis and cAMP Accumulation

XIII. Mode of Insulin Stimulation of Glucose Uptake by Fat Cells

XIV. Lipoprotein Lipase Involvement in Triglycéride Uptake by Adipose Tissue

XV. Summary

References

5. Cell Genetics of Glucocorticoid Responsiveness

I. Introduction

II. Cell Systems Suitable for Selection of Variants

III. Receptor Binding and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness

IV. Variant Cells with Altered Glucocorticoid Responsiveness

V. Analysis of Glucocorticoid Resistant Variants by Cell Hybridization

VI. Chromosome Segregation and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness

VII. cAMP and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness

VIII. Summary and Perspectives

References

6. The Mero-Receptor

I. Introduction

II. The Progesterone-Binding Mero-Receptor of Chick Oviduct

III. Reported Mero-Receptors in Other Tissues

IV. Possible Mero-Receptors

V. Biological Significance

VI. Summary

References

7. Hypothalamic Control of LHRH and Somatostatin: Role of Central Neurotransmitters and Intracellular Messengers

I. Introduction

II. Hypothalamic Neurotransmitter Systems

III. Control of LHRH Release by Putative Neurotransmitters as Estimated from LH Release

IV. Neurotransmitters and LHRH Release

V. Control of the GH Release by Putative Neurotransmitters

VI. Neurotransmitters and Somatostatin Release

VII. Involvement of Intracellular Messengers in the Release of LHRH and Somatostatin

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

8. Androgenic Regulation of Generalized and Specific Responses in Accessory Sexual Tissues of the Male Rat

I. Introduction

II. Seminal Vesicles and Ventral Prostate as Androgen-Dependent Tissues

III. Summary

References

9. The Molecular Biology of Thyroid Hormone Action

I. Introduction

II. The Actions of Thyroid Hormone

III. Structure-Activity Relationships of Thyroid Hormones

IV. Hormones Synthesized by the Thyroid Gland and Their Metabolites

V. Plasma-Binding Proteins

VI. Cellular Uptake and Plasma Membrane Binding of Thyroid Hormones

VII. Cytoplasmic Thyroid Hormone-Binding Proteins

VIII. Possible Actions of Thyroid Hormones Mediated by Extranuclear Events

IX. Nuclear Receptors for Thyroid Hormones

X. Influences of Thyroid Hormones on RNA Metabolism

XI. Actions of Thyroid Hormones on Transcription

XII. Complexity of the Thyroid Hormone Response at the Cellular Level

XIII. Effects of Thyroid Hormones on Chromatin

XIV. General Model for Nuclear Actions of Thyroid Hormones

XV. Thyroid Hormone-Regulated Gene Products

XVI. Cooperative and Antagonistic Actions of Thyroid Hormone with Other Hormones

XVII. Regulation of Cellular Sensitivity to Thyroid Hormone

XVIII. Summary

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes