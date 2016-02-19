Biochemical Actions of Hormones V7
1st Edition
Description
Biochemical Actions of Hormones, Volume VII is a nine-chapter text that covers a broad range of subjects representing research efforts on hormone action. This book deals first with the developments on hormones of the thymus and the evidence on the regulation of liver steroid and drug metabolism by the hypothalamus and anterior pituitary. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation by neurotransmitters in the hypothalamus of LHRH and somatostatin; the hormonal regulation of protein degradation in liver and in isolated cells; and the hormonal regulation of lipid mobilization from adipose tissue. Considerable chapters are devoted to steroid hormone mechanisms and the cell genetics of glucocorticoid responsiveness. The remaining chapters explore the mero-receptor and androgenic regulation in male accessory tissue. These chapters also highlight the molecular biological aspects of thyroid hormone action. This volume is an ideal source for biologists, biochemists, and researchers working in the subject and in related fields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Abraham White (1908-1980)
1. Chemistry and Biological Actions of Products with Thymic Hormone-Like Activity
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Purified Thymic Factors Isolated from Thymic Tissue
III. Thymic Hormone-Like Factors Isolated from Blood
IV. Biological Effects of Isolated Products
V. Mechanism of Action of Thymic Hormones and Thymic Hormone-Like Factors
VI. Concluding Comments
References
2. The Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Liver Axis: A New Hormonal System in Control of Hepatic Steroid and Drug Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Androgenic and Estrogenic Control
III. Imprinting of Steroid and Drug-Metabolizing Enzymes
IV. The Role of the Pituitary Gland
V. Model Systems for the Study of Pituitary Control of Hepatic Metabolism
VI. Production of Feminizing Factor by Nonpituitary Tumors
VII. A Direct Effect of the Pituitary Gland on the Liver
VIII. Hypothalamic Control of Feminizing Factor Release
IX. A Proposed Model of the Hypothalamo-Pituitary-Liver Axis
X. The Feminizing Factor
XI. Rat Liver Cell Cultures
XII. Hepatoma Cell Cultures
XIII. Correlation of In Vivo and In Vitro Results
XIV. Effect of Female Pituitary Extract on Hepatocytes and HTC Cells
XV. Effect of Standard Pituitary Hormones on HTC Cells
XVI. Study of the Mechanism of Action of Feminizing Factor
XVII. Purification and Characterization of Feminizing Factor
References
3. Hormonal Control of Protein Degradation in Liver and Isolated Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methods for the Measurement of Protein Degradation
III. Insulin
IV. Serum Growth Factors
V. Glucagon
VI. Steroids
VII. Adrenergic Agonists
VIII. Thyroxine
IX. Protein Degradation during Growth and Differentiation
X. Summary
References
4. Hormonal Regulation of Lipid Mobilization from Adipose Tissue
I. Introduction: Development of the Concept of Adipose Tissue as a Metabolically Active Organ
II. The Role of Lipid Mobilization from Adipose Tissue In Vivo
III. Adipose Tissue Preparations
IV. Hormonal Regulation of Triglyceride Breakdown via cAMP
V. Role of cGMP in the Regulation of Lipolysis
VI. Calcium in the Regulation of Lipolysis, Glycogen Phosphorylase, and Glycogen Synthase
VII. Regulation of Lipolysis via Substrate Availability
VIII. Catecholamine Effects on Phosphatidylcholine Turnover
IX. Effects of Phospholipase Addition to the Medium on Fat Cell Metabolism
X. Structural Changes in the Plasma Membrane of Fat Cells during Lipolysis
XI. Hormonal Activation of Lipolysis by Specific Agents
XII. Inhibitors of Fat Cell Lipolysis and cAMP Accumulation
XIII. Mode of Insulin Stimulation of Glucose Uptake by Fat Cells
XIV. Lipoprotein Lipase Involvement in Triglycéride Uptake by Adipose Tissue
XV. Summary
References
5. Cell Genetics of Glucocorticoid Responsiveness
I. Introduction
II. Cell Systems Suitable for Selection of Variants
III. Receptor Binding and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness
IV. Variant Cells with Altered Glucocorticoid Responsiveness
V. Analysis of Glucocorticoid Resistant Variants by Cell Hybridization
VI. Chromosome Segregation and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness
VII. cAMP and Glucocorticoid Responsiveness
VIII. Summary and Perspectives
References
6. The Mero-Receptor
I. Introduction
II. The Progesterone-Binding Mero-Receptor of Chick Oviduct
III. Reported Mero-Receptors in Other Tissues
IV. Possible Mero-Receptors
V. Biological Significance
VI. Summary
References
7. Hypothalamic Control of LHRH and Somatostatin: Role of Central Neurotransmitters and Intracellular Messengers
I. Introduction
II. Hypothalamic Neurotransmitter Systems
III. Control of LHRH Release by Putative Neurotransmitters as Estimated from LH Release
IV. Neurotransmitters and LHRH Release
V. Control of the GH Release by Putative Neurotransmitters
VI. Neurotransmitters and Somatostatin Release
VII. Involvement of Intracellular Messengers in the Release of LHRH and Somatostatin
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
8. Androgenic Regulation of Generalized and Specific Responses in Accessory Sexual Tissues of the Male Rat
I. Introduction
II. Seminal Vesicles and Ventral Prostate as Androgen-Dependent Tissues
III. Summary
References
9. The Molecular Biology of Thyroid Hormone Action
I. Introduction
II. The Actions of Thyroid Hormone
III. Structure-Activity Relationships of Thyroid Hormones
IV. Hormones Synthesized by the Thyroid Gland and Their Metabolites
V. Plasma-Binding Proteins
VI. Cellular Uptake and Plasma Membrane Binding of Thyroid Hormones
VII. Cytoplasmic Thyroid Hormone-Binding Proteins
VIII. Possible Actions of Thyroid Hormones Mediated by Extranuclear Events
IX. Nuclear Receptors for Thyroid Hormones
X. Influences of Thyroid Hormones on RNA Metabolism
XI. Actions of Thyroid Hormones on Transcription
XII. Complexity of the Thyroid Hormone Response at the Cellular Level
XIII. Effects of Thyroid Hormones on Chromatin
XIV. General Model for Nuclear Actions of Thyroid Hormones
XV. Thyroid Hormone-Regulated Gene Products
XVI. Cooperative and Antagonistic Actions of Thyroid Hormone with Other Hormones
XVII. Regulation of Cellular Sensitivity to Thyroid Hormone
XVIII. Summary
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150262
About the Editor
Gerald Litwack
Dr. Litwack is an accomplished and prolific author and editor at Elsevier. Spanning over 25 years, he has been the editor of over 55 volumes of Vitamins and Hormones, co-author of Hormones, editor of 14 volumes of Biochemical Actions of Hormones, co-editor of Actions of Hormones on Molecular Processes, author of Human Biochemistry and Disease, and just wrapping up Human Biochemistry. He also authored Experimental Biochemistry [Wiley] and edited Receptor Purification, 2 volumes [Humana]. He is an author on over 300 journal articles and has been on the editorial boards of numerous journals, including Endocrinology, Oncology Research, Oncology Reports, Journal of Molecular Biochemistry, Chemtracts, Cancer Research, Apoptosis, and Critical Reviews in Eukaryotic Gene Expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair of Basic Sciences, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, PA, USA